Innofactor Plc’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Innofactor Plc Financial Calendar October 26, 2021, at 9:05 Finnish time
Innofactor Plc's financial information bulletins planned release dates in 2022 are:
- The 2021 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October−December 2021 (Q4) on Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Interim Report January−March 2022 (Q1) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Half-Yearly Report January−June 2022 (Q2) on Thursday, July 21, 2022
- Interim Report January−September 2022 (Q3) on Tuesday, October 25, 2022
The Annual Report 2021 is estimated to be published on Innofactor's web pages on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Espoo, October 26, 2021
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Innofactor
