Innofactor Plc’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Innofactor Plc Financial Calendar October 26, 2021, at 9:05 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc's financial information bulletins planned release dates in 2022 are:

The 2021 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October−December 2021 (Q4) on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Interim Report January−March 2022 (Q1) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Half-Yearly Report January−June 2022 (Q2) on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Interim Report January−September 2022 (Q3) on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The Annual Report 2021 is estimated to be published on Innofactor's web pages on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Espoo, October 26, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles