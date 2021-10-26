Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021.
The highlights are as follows:
- First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥910.7 billion, 21.1% higher Y/Y. Operating profit increased 30.4% Y/Y to ¥90.2 billion.
- Quarterly operating profit ratio of Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Products has improved steadily. 1H/FY21 operating profit ratio of the product category reached 10.7%.
- Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 38.6% Y/Y to ¥67.6 billion.
- Upward revision to full-year FY2021 financial forecasts.
- EPS: ¥115.49 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Six months ended
September 30,
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|910,668
|751,794
|21.1%
|463,198
|414,918
|11.6%
|Operating profit
|90,196
|69,174
|30.4%
|45,641
|41,381
|10.3%
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|9.9%
|9.2%
|-
|9.9%
|10.0%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|88,155
|65,999
|33.6%
|44,403
|38,589
|15.1%
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|9.7%
|8.8%
|-
|9.6%
|9.3%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|67,610
|48,778
|38.6%
|34,159
|28,720
|18.9%
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|7.4%
|6.5%
|-
|7.4%
|6.9%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic
|115.49
|83.28
|-
|58.36
|49.03
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted
|115.49
|83.28
|-
|58.36
|49.03
|-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news1026-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2021, 22.5% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.7% by automotive products; 41.5% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.5% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.
