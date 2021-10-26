Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021.



The highlights are as follows:



First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥910.7 billion, 21.1% higher Y/Y. Operating profit increased 30.4% Y/Y to ¥90.2 billion.



Quarterly operating profit ratio of Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Products has improved steadily. 1H/FY21 operating profit ratio of the product category reached 10.7%.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 38.6% Y/Y to ¥67.6 billion.



Upward revision to full-year FY2021 financial forecasts.



EPS: ¥115.49 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Six months ended

September 30, Increase

(Decrease)

%

Three months ended

September 30, Increase

(Decrease)

%

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales 910,668 751,794 21.1% 463,198 414,918 11.6% Operating profit 90,196 69,174 30.4% 45,641 41,381 10.3% Ratio of operating profit to net sales 9.9% 9.2% - 9.9% 10.0% - Profit before income taxes 88,155 65,999 33.6% 44,403 38,589 15.1% Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 9.7% 8.8% - 9.6% 9.3% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 67,610 48,778 38.6% 34,159 28,720 18.9% Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 7.4% 6.5% - 7.4% 6.9% - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- basic 115.49 83.28 - 58.36 49.03 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- diluted 115.49 83.28 - 58.36 49.03 -

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news1026-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2021, 22.5% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.7% by automotive products; 41.5% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.5% by machinery; 3.6% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.

