Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) receives initial order for next-gen T-Shape (T2) from global top-three card manufacturer

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that the company has received an initial order for the latest generation of its T-Shape biometric sensor module (T2), to be used by one of the world’s top three card manufacturers to commercialize the next evolution of biometric payment cards.



The latest T-Shape (T2), which achieved compliance with Mastercard’s reference specifications earlier this year, delivers increased image quality and transaction speed as well as improved power efficiency. “I am very pleased that our latest sensor module for biometric cards is now being integrated in a card by one of the world’s top payment card producers. The T-Shape 2 will be an important part of the next step in the evolution of biometric payment cards, being smaller, faster and more cost efficient than its predecessor while also enhancing our already market-leading convenience and security. It is even simpler to integrate into the standard automated card manufacturing process, using the proven and accepted T-Shape packaging delivered in dual row. The result is higher throughput, reduced waste and lower embedding costs,” comments Michel Roig, Senior VP BL Payments & Access.

