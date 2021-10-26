Reimbursement breakthrough in Poland raises the standard of care for people living with neurogenic bladder dysfunction

English Danish

Together with patient organizations, healthcare professionals and other groups, Coloplast has supported a project through the company’s Access to Healthcare programme advocating for better access to hydrophilic catheters for people living with neurogenic bladder dysfunction in Poland.

With the new scheme, the Polish Ministry of Health has decided to significantly improve reimbursement for hydrophilic catheters, bringing it on par with the European standard. It will impact thousands of people living with neurogenic bladder dysfunction such as spinal cord injured or children living with spina bifida.

“We are committed to raising the standard of care for people with intimate healthcare conditions around the world. I am pleased to see that more people with neurogenic bladder dysfunction in Poland will now get access to products that will enable them to lead full and dignified lives,” says Coloplast’s CEO Kristian Villumsen.

Using hydrophilic catheters instead of uncoated catheters, the current standard in Poland, is clinically proven to reduce the risk of urinary tract infections1 – a critical complication associated with catheterization. Coloplast looks forward to December 1st when the improved reimbursement takes effect and the transition to hydrophilic catheters begins.

“I admire the many different groups, from patient organizations to urologists, who have put in a persistent amount of work to raise awareness of what better catheterization means for quality of life. This is a breakthrough for the thousands of adults and children living with neurogenic bladder dysfunction. Now it is our task to ensure that the transition to hydrophilic catheters is backed with the right training and care,” says Hubert Niemyjski, Country Manager of Coloplast Poland.

To support a successful transition to hydrophilic catheters, Coloplast will focus on training healthcare professionals on the correct use of hydrophilic catheters. Coloplast will also place great emphasis on educating and supporting users through the Coloplast Care programme.

Coloplast’s Access to Healthcare programme was established in 2007 and aims to raise the standard of care, provide users with a voice, and advocate for better care and reimbursement with healthcare policy makers around the world.

1Rognoni and Tarricone BMC Urology (2017) 17:4