Resignation of a member of the Management Board of Coop Pank AS

Coop Pank AS (the Bank) announces that Kerli Lõhmus, a member of the Management Board of the Bank, has submitted her resignation to the Supervisory Board of the Bank yesterday, i.e. 25.10.2021.



Due to the above, the term of office of Kerli Lõhmus as a member of the Management Board of the Bank expires on 24.01.2022 (incl.). In connection with this, Kerli Lõhmus will be recalled from the supervisory boards of the bank's subsidiaries Coop Finants AS, Coop Liising AS, Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS and CP Varad AS as of 24.01.2022.

Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank, thanks Kerli Lõhmus for her great contribution to the bank's growth strategy and listing of the company in Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Kerli Lõhmus has decided to take on a new challenge and will move to the position of CFO and member of the Management Board of a financial sector company entering the Estonian market. The bank starts searching for a new member of the Management Board and CFO.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 108,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.

Additional information:

Katre Tatrik

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 5151 859

E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee



