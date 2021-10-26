Major Portuguese Regional Transit Operator Chooses Pick Platform to Power Mobility Solutions

PORTO, Portugal, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubirider, creator of Pick, a digital platform for cities, riders and transport providers which helps to move people, information and payments seamlessly, today announced that Fertagus, a commuter rail operator connecting Lisbon, Portugal's capital, to the Setúbal Peninsula, has integrated the Pick Platform into its mobility solution. With Pick Hub, Fertagus riders can use the mobile app to plan and book trips on public transportation in the Lisbon metropolitan area, as well as plan trips throughout the country and anywhere in the world.

"Mass transit operators are in need of improving their service and the riders' experience to increase ridership, but also to comply with the unavoidable paradigm of using smartphones and digital tools to buy and ride. Pick allows transit operators to efficiently manage their operations and riders' touchpoints through powerful digital tools and real-time information," said Paulo Ferreira dos Santos, CEO and founder of Ubirider. "At the same time, we help each operator to integrate its service in larger transit networks, building information and payments interoperability which are the key point to a seamless, enjoyable experience for the rider. Nowadays, efficient travel only exists if there is a digital layer enhancing the transportation service. Offering value to both providers and riders is where Pick is different from all other solutions on the market."

Fertagus Expands Riders Ability to Travel Globally

The first private train company to operate in Portugal, and serving 85,000 passengers daily, Fertagus has adopted Pick Hub as its mobile app to improve rider experience and also enable riders to plan, book and pay for public transportation.

"Providing our customers with an exceptional experience and making their lives easier is our number one focus at Fertagus," said Clara Esquível, Managing Director at Fertagus. "We know that 44% of our customers say that they are less stressed about their travels using our service and now, using Pick Hub, that number will only increase. Enabling our customers to refill travel passes, plan and book travel that includes other methods of transportation including Fertagus only helps to make the journey more seamless and easy, which is our main focus. We are excited about our partnership with Ubirider and look forward to continuing to improve our riders' travel experiences."

A Flexible, Comprehensive Platform

Ubirider has built Pick as an independent platform to connect and help both travellers and transport operators provide more seamless travel experiences. The mobile app Pick Hub, available through the Apple Store, Google Play, and App Gallery, allows users to plan door-to-door travel, pay and ride to all destinations, everywhere, using the best transport combination. Through Pick, both the MobiCascais app and Fertagus are integrated with the monthly transit pass systems for the Metropolitan Area of Lisbon, which includes 18 municipalities. This makes Pick Hub the only mobile app in the region which enables users to buy and recharge physical passes directly through the app and using their smartphones' NFC (Apple, Android, Huawei), eliminating the need to wait in line.

Fertagus will integrate the Pick Insight web interface, which collects anonymized information from travellers' smartphones, enabling transit operators to benefit from a new, independent and transparent channel to manage ridership and fare collection in real time, without additional infrastructure.

To learn more and download the Pick Hub app, visit https://www.pick.ubirider.com/ or https://www.fertagus.pt/.

About Ubirider

Ubirider has built Pick, a mobile and web platform that combines traditional and modern ways of transportation, aligned with the interests and needs of occasional travellers, commuters and mobility operators. Pick Hub is a mobile app that works out the best option for every journey — whether that's public transport, a rental car or a bike share. From office commutes to weekend getaways, it manages daily travel in the smartest way possible. For more information, visit www.ubirider.com.

Media Contact

Angela Costa Simoes

415-302-2934

asimoes@ubirider.com

Related Images











Image 1: Fertagus and Pick





Fertagus riders can now plan and book trips on the Fertagus routes as well as throughout the country of Portugal.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment