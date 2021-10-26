Insights on the Health & Wellness Food Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BioGaia, Danone and General Mills Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health & Wellness Food Market Research Report by Product, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Health & Wellness Food Market size was estimated at USD 95.56 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 104.27 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% reaching USD 162.09 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Health & Wellness Food to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Better-For-You (BFY) Food, Food Intolerance Products, Functional Food, Naturally Health Food, and Organic Food.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Health & Wellness Food Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Health & Wellness Food Market, including Albert's Organics, Inc., Aleias Gluten Free Foods, LLC, Big Oz Industries Limited, BioGaia AB, Blue Diamond Growers, Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Clover Industries, Inc., Danone SA, Domino's Pizza, Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd, Dr. Sch r AG/SPA, Eden Foods, Inc., Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC, FARMO S.p.A., French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, General Mills, Inc., Gerber Products Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc., Hero Group AG, Kellogg, Nestle S.A., and PepsiCo, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Health & Wellness Food Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Health & Wellness Food Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Health & Wellness Food Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Health & Wellness Food Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Health & Wellness Food Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Health & Wellness Food Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Health & Wellness Food Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising inclination of people towards healthy eating habits including nutritional food and active lifestyle

5.2.2. Rising adoption of natural and organic food over processed and chemicals laced food

5.2.3. Rising chronic disease and affluence

5.2.4. Adoption of prebiotic and probiotic food among progressive consumers

5.2.5. Growing developed food sensitivity and high disposable incomes

5.2.6. Increased online availability of food products

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Limited self-life of products

5.3.2. High cost of health and wellness food

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Personalizing to local consumption preferences

5.4.2. Partnership for successful entry and distribution

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Regulation related to food quality and safety



6. Health & Wellness Food Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Better-For-You (BFY) Food

6.3. Food Intolerance Products

6.4. Functional Food

6.5. Naturally Health Food

6.6. Organic Food



7. Health & Wellness Food Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Offline Mode

7.3. Online Mode



8. Americas Health & Wellness Food Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Health & Wellness Food Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Health & Wellness Food Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Albert's Organics, Inc.

12.2. Aleias Gluten Free Foods, LLC

12.3. Big Oz Industries Limited

12.4. BioGaia AB

12.5. Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.

12.6. Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

12.7. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

12.8. Clover Industries, Inc.

12.9. Danone SA

12.10. Domino's Pizza, Inc.

12.11. Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

12.12. Dr. Sch r AG/SPA

12.13. Eden Foods, Inc.

12.14. Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC

12.15. FARMO S.p.A.

12.16. French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

12.17. General Mills, Inc.

12.18. Gerber Products Company

12.19. GlaxoSmithKline plc

12.20. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc.

12.21. Hero Group AG

12.22. Kellogg

12.23. Nestle S.A.

12.24. PepsiCo, Inc.



13. Appendix

