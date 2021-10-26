Insights on the Angling & Hunting Equipment US Market to 2026 - Featuring Costa Del Mar, Duluth Holdings and Newell Brands Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Research Report by Product, Distribution, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 83.94 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 88.39 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% reaching USD 121.66 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Angling & Hunting Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories, Archery, ATV Accessories, Cameras & Accessories, Clothing, Decoys, Fishing Rods & Reels, Game Calls, Gun Accessories, Maintenance & Storage, Hearing Protection, Optics &Scopes, Knives & Tools, Lures & Terminal Trackers, Packs & Bag Packs, and Tree Stands.

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Offline and Online.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Angling & Hunting Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, including Costa Del Mar Inc., Duluth Holdings Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Maver UK Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd., Pradco Outdoor Brands Inc., Pure Fishing, Inc., Rather Outdoors, LLC, Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd., The Orvis Company Inc., Tica Fishing Tackle, and W.C. Bradley Co.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Challenges



6. Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Accessories

6.3. Archery

6.4. ATV Accessories

6.5. Cameras & Accessories

6.6. Clothing

6.7. Decoys

6.8. Fishing Rods & Reels

6.9. Game Calls

6.10. Gun Accessories, Maintenance & Storage

6.11. Hearing Protection, Optics &Scopes

6.12. Knives & Tools

6.13. Lures & Terminal Trackers

6.14. Packs & Bag Packs

6.15. Tree Stands



7. Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, by Distribution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Offline

7.3. Online



8. California Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



9. Florida Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



10. Illinois Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



11. New York Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



12. Ohio Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



13. Pennsylvania Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



14. Texas Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. Costa Del Mar Inc.

16.2. Duluth Holdings Inc.

16.3. Johnson Outdoors Inc.

16.4. Maver UK Ltd.

16.5. Newell Brands Inc.

16.6. Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd.

16.7. Pradco Outdoor Brands Inc.

16.8. Pure Fishing, Inc.

16.9. Rather Outdoors, LLC

16.10. Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd.

16.11. The Orvis Company Inc.

16.12. Tica Fishing Tackle

16.13. W.C. Bradley Co.



17. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5l36z