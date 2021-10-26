Japan Crane Market Report 2021: Market will be Valued at $20.4 Billion to Reach Volume of 11187 units by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 3.25%

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Japan crane market size will be valued at USD 20.4 billion and to reach volume of 11187 units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.25% by volume during 2021-2027



The Japanese government started investing in digital technology which will help to transform the construction industry across Japan. All the countries are focusing on infrastructure development for increasing their economic activities post COVID-19 and Japan being the fourth largest exporter of cranes in the world that will have tremendous. The rise of infrastructure investment and the mining sector will have a positive impact on the demand for cranes in the Japanese market.

In 2021, Japan crane market reached volume of 9233 units and is expected to reach 11187 units by 2026.

The mobile crane had the highest market share in 2020. The increase in government investments in various infrastructure development projects such as the redevelopment of Shibuya, Taranomon, new Shinagawa station will increase the demand for mobile Cranes and hoists market in Japan.

The rise of infrastructure investment and the mining sector will positively impact the demand for cranes in Japan. The rise of technological advancement in the construction industry will drive demand for customize automated cranes. The demand for mobile cranes is largely driven to address high-end works for urban and infrastructure development.

Major Japanese manufacturers have a broad presence in major regions, with extensive dealer networks and sales support. Japan is an export-oriented country. Japan manufacturers cranes and exports them across the globe.

One of the key vendors, Tadano, manufactures construction cranes, truck loader cranes, and aerial work platforms worldwide. The company focuses on technology and quality innovations by creating a global R&D cooperation network and opening R&D centers.

Increasing urban infrastructure development and high growth in tourism is further expected to propel the demand for cranes.

The Japan crane industry is expected to show an incremental growth of 2,138 units during the period (2020- 2027).

The demand for mini/compact cranes is expected to further increase in the coming years.

Japan's crane lifting capacity of 20 tons-100 tons market revenue is expected to reach USD 7,823 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.80%.

JAPAN CRANE MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The mobile crane industry in Japan by value is expected to reach USD 9,465.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.89%.

The demand for crawler cranes is largely driven due to increased investment in both commercial buildings and oil & gas extraction projects.

Truck-mounted cranes are used for loading and moving equipment on the job site. Japan truck mounted crane industry is expected to reach 1,049 units by 2027.

Japan's crane industry by industrial is expected to reach USD 4,701 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.36%.

Market Segmentation by Crane Type

Mobile Crane

Crawler Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

All-Terrain Cranes

Truck Mounted Cranes

Others

Fixed Cranes

Overhead Cranes

Tower Cranes

Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Mining

Transport/Port

Manufacturing

Others

Market Segmentation by Gross Power

Less than 20 Tons

20-100 Tons

101-200 Tons

Greater than 200 Tons

Key Vendors

Tadano

Manitex International, Inc.

Manitowoc

SANY

Kobelco Construction Machinery (Japan)

Konecranes

Liebherr

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Terex Corporation

Cargotec

Other Prominent vendors

American Crane & Equipment Corp. (ACE)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry

Broderson Manufacturing Corp

Link-Belt Cranes

Kato Works

Distributors:

Toyo Hoist Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Julki Co. ltd.

Ohya Corporation

