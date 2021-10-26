New Men’s Tri Suits USA Collection – Best Custom Triathlon Kits For Men Launched

Lincoln, United States, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Champion System USA’s new range of triathlon pieces for men includes several design styles, all of which can be fully customized with the racer’s name, country code, custom colors, and more.

More information can be found at https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/triathlon

Triathlon racers can find high-performance short sleeve and sleeveless men’s cut suits. Each piece in the new collection offers specific benefits to customers, ensuring a perfect fit for all requirements.

Triathlons are demanding tests of endurance and for athletes to perform at the highest level without compromising their safety, they require specialized clothing. Tri suits are form fitting and designed to provide athletes with comfort during the entire race. The idea is to eliminate the necessity for clothing changes while switching between swimming, cycling and running.

Champion System USA manufactures custom triathlon pieces made with high-performing fabrics to offer enhanced compression, a premium fit, increased comfort, and reduced drag. All suits are water-resistant, breathable, and fast-drying, enabling a safe transition from swimming to cycling.

The pieces are specifically designed for longer races and feature rear pouch pockets for athletes to store much-needed nutrition while they’re on the bike or running. Made with triathlon-specific chamois, all tri suits offered by Champion System allow athletes to perform at the highest level.

Customers can choose from several styles, including the sleeveless Apex Tri Suit and the short sleeve Apex Aero Tri Suit. The former is fitted with SWIFT fabric for enhanced performance under any race conditions, while the Aero version is ideally suited for long-distance triathlons. Aero’s raglan short sleeves and unique ‘2-1’ upper body construction ensure enhanced aerodynamic capabilities.

The full range of tri suits is available in sizes from XS to 4XL and can be customized according to the client’s design request. Aside from the men’s collection, Champion System also offers women’s cut suits.

About Champion System USA

The company was founded in 2005 to provide custom apparel for cycling, running, triathlon, and casual use. All products are backed with their lifetime quality guarantee, crash replacement program, and more.

Interested parties can learn more at https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/triathlon

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com