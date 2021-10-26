Quest Releases SharePlex 10.1.1 to Expand Oracle Data Replication to Azure Cloud Services, Maximizing Resiliency, Lowering Costs and Reducing Risk

SharePlex 10.1.1 helps customers move their Oracle data in real-time into Microsoft Azure cloud services

Facilitates continuous high-speed replication of Oracle data to Azure Event Hubs

Accelerates Oracle replication to Azure SQL Database and SQL Server in Azure for reporting



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the general availability of SharePlex version 10.1.1, the industry-leading database management and replication solution empowering customers to move their Oracle data quickly into Microsoft Azure cloud services to bolster IT resiliency and make faster, more informed strategic decisions across cloud environments.

As more customers look to increase the diversity of their data platforms and leverage services available within Microsoft Azure, SharePlex 10.1.1 offers customers:

Enhanced IT resiliency – An essential factor in enabling an effective business continuity strategy. With SharePlex 10.1.1, Oracle data can be continuously replicated to Microsoft Azure to support numerous IT resiliency use cases such as maintaining high availability Oracle instances in Azure VM, active replication between on-premises Oracle Database to Oracle on Azure VM, and multi-cloud support with replication from AWS (EC2 or RDS) to Azure.

– An essential factor in enabling an effective business continuity strategy. With SharePlex 10.1.1, Oracle data can be continuously replicated to Microsoft Azure to support numerous IT resiliency use cases such as maintaining high availability Oracle instances in Azure VM, active replication between on-premises Oracle Database to Oracle on Azure VM, and multi-cloud support with replication from AWS (EC2 or RDS) to Azure. High-speed data streaming – As the demand for greater insights into business data increases, companies are looking to leverage high-speed data streaming within their analytics platforms to provide faster, more informed data decisions. SharePlex 10.1.1 facilitates continuous high-speed replication of Oracle data to Azure Event Hubs.

– As the demand for greater insights into business data increases, companies are looking to leverage high-speed data streaming within their analytics platforms to provide faster, more informed data decisions. SharePlex 10.1.1 facilitates continuous high-speed replication of Oracle data to Azure Event Hubs. Expanded database diversity – As companies look to diversify their database estate, they are considering other platforms such as Azure SQL Database or SQL Server in Azure VM for offload reporting and business intelligence. By leveraging change data capture in SharePlex, Oracle data can be moved to a reporting database or business intelligence tools in Azure SQL Database or SQL Server in real-time, ensuring that report consumers have up-to-date information.



“Today, enterprises are finding themselves under even more pressure to get enhanced real-time business insights from their data, while driving down costs. What SharePlex does is empower customers to achieve higher data availability, increase scalability, integrate data and offload reporting with a more affordable database replication software,” said Venkat Rajaji, Vice President Product Management for Quest ISM. “With version 10.1.1, we’re now enabling our enterprise customers to migrate and replicate their Oracle data to the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, while reducing risks, streamlining replication, and lowering overall costs incurred.”

Among other key benefits and enhancements, SharePlex 10.1.1 now touts:

Oracle Replication to Microsoft Azure Event Hubs – Empowering customers to take advantage of Microsoft Azure services like Synapse, by streaming Oracle data into Microsoft Azure Event Hubs as a gateway into the Azure ecosystem.

Oracle Replication to Microsoft Azure SQL Database – Enabling continuous replication of Oracle data into Azure SQL Database for lower-cost offload reporting and other use cases.

Multi-cloud support – Through continuous replication of Oracle data from Amazon AWS (EC2 or RDS) to Oracle Database on Azure VM.



For more information on SharePlex 10.1.1, please visit: https://www.quest.com/products/shareplex/

