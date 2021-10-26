Livewire Ergogenics Announces Two Additional Acres of Cultivation Area on Estrella Ranch to Over 130,000 SQFT

Anaheim, CA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California; today announced that its affiliate Company Estrella River Farms has begun to expand the cultivation area on Estrella Ranch by two acres of additional cultivation area, raising the total canopy to over 130,000 sqft.



Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics, states, "While Estrella River Farms continues to deliver its first harvest for processing and delivery to its distributor, it is already preparing for a second harvest that it intends to deliver before the end of this year. As of today, the farm has fully utilized the initially permitted cultivation area at Estrella Ranch and is now beginning to expand the cultivation area on the path to full capacity operation over the next few years. After completing a complex build-out and permitting process over the last two years, complying with never-ending legal and environmental ordinances, rules and regulations, the inaugural cultivation program on Estrella Ranch has exceeded our expectations and has met the demanding schedule and quality of the product for the first delivery.”

“We consider this successful first harvest from Estrella River Farms as a confirmation of our decision to establish a cannabis cultivation operation in one of the most supportive microclimates in California on a Ranch that will produce the highest quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis in California. We have finally arrived at what we consider the starting point for our operation at Estrella Ranch and can now begin to accelerate the implementation of all other facets of our business plan. This first harvest creates a realistic basis for Estrella River Farms to be a very successful operator on the Ranch, therefore enabling LiveWire to scale its business model accordingly, a well-researched model that will lead to profitability for the Company in 2022 and years to come.”

Mr. Hodson continues, "Since the passionate cultivation team has proven its ability to produce the best possible artisanal, sun-grown cannabis product and at the same time adhere to a demanding delivery schedule, we are now aggressively pushing our expansion agenda forward. By utilizing our resources as needed between our two locations in Paso Robles and Humboldt, we can run an economically prudent and swift operation and expand our operations aggressively according to our business plan for careful and intelligent expansion. We are proud to have Makana Ola Farms and its expert team in our family of companies. We will support the swift scale-up of the cultivation areas at Estrella Ranch until it reaches capacity."

About Estrella Ranch Estate Grown Weedery™

Estrella Ranch is a historic ranch property in Paso Robles, the center of the world-renowned California wine country. Through its affiliate Estrella Ranch Partners, LLC., the Company has begun to transform this stunning property into the world's first "Estate Grown Weedery," developing it into a facility to cultivate high-end organic cannabis products. Estrella Ranch has a long-standing history, was once owned by the Hearst family, and is considered among the finest Ranches in California and the gem of the California Central Coast. Estrella Ranch is located near Paso Robles and Santa Barbara, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and is surrounded by hundreds of world-renown wine yards. The Estrella Ranch location is being developed into the central hub for all Livewire operations.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities to produce cannabis-based products and establish relationships for the state-wide distribution of these products in California. This includes developing and licensing high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and creating the high-quality "Estrella Grown Weedery™" brand via its affiliate companies Estrella Ranch Partners and Estrella River Farms. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

