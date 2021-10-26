Global $10.3 Billion Constrained Peptide Drugs Markets to 2031: Opportunities in the Role of Constrained Peptides in Drug Discovery & Various Application in CNS Disease Studies and Anti-Cancer Therapy

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market: Focus on Peptide Type, Product, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global constrained peptide drugs market is anticipated to be valued at $60.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $10,367.2 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 90.37% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The market growth in revenue is largely fueled by the promise of a novel breakthrough constrained peptide pipeline, which is no longer restricted to receptor targets. Advancements in chemical technologies, the therapeutics success of commercialized synthetic peptides in recent years, and the affordable pricing being realized by these biomolecules in a wide range of diseases are some additional factors attributing to the projected growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global constrained peptide drugs market comprises several companies established in the past decade. The increase in need of unmet clinical need, cost-effective treatment, innovative route of administration, and numerous biological intervention opportunities can be considered as the key factors driving the global constrained peptide drugs market.

Analysis of the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global constrained peptide drugs market suggest pipeline constrained peptides as priority product in the portfolio. The companies are tapping the opportunity to incessantly evolve constrained peptides as best-in-class treatments for a wide therapeutic spectrum.

In the past four years, key market players in the global constrained peptide drugs market have witnessed nine regulatory and legal activities, nine synergistic activities, 28 clinical developments, two mergers and acquisitions, and 28 funding activities.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are constrained peptides?

How are constrained peptide drugs developed?

What are the potential indications targeted using constrained peptide drugs?

What are emerging constrained peptide drugs?

How does the pipeline for the global constrained peptide drugs market look like?

What is the market size and future potential of constrained peptide drugs?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global constrained peptide drugs market?

What is the mechanism of action of constrained peptides?

What changes in dose administration are being tried the most in pipeline products?

How does the clinical trial landscape look for the global constrained peptide drugs market?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

What is the forecast revenue of the global constrained peptide drugs market (by peptide type)?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest revenue of the global constrained peptide drugs market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Markets Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Structure and Design of Constrained Peptides

4.1.2 Types of Constrained Peptides

4.2 Evolution of Constrained Peptides

4.3 Development of Constrained Peptides as Drugs

4.4 Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market and Growth Potential, $Million, 2023-2031

5 Characteristics of Conformationally Constrained Peptides

5.1 Properties of Conformationally Constrained peptides

5.2 Synthesis of Constrained Peptides

5.2.1 Chemical Peptide Ligation and Bridging

5.2.2 Chemical Linkage of Peptides onto Scaffolds (CLIPS)

5.2.3 Peptide Stapling

5.2.4 Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS)

5.2.5 Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

5.2.6 Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

5.3 Advances in Peptide Technology

5.4 Peptide Display and Selection System

6 Pipeline

6.1 Constrained Peptide Drugs Pipeline Analysis

6.2 Constrained Peptide Drugs Clinical Trial Design

6.2.1 Zilucoplan (RA101495)

6.2.2 BT1718

6.2.3 BT5528

6.2.4 Rusfertide (PTG-300)

6.2.5 PN-943

7 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market

7.1 Impact on Constrained Peptide Drugs Companies

7.2 Clinical Trial Disruptions and Resumptions

8 Industry Insights

8.1 Overview

8.2 Challenges in Constrained Peptides Regulatory Approval Pathway

8.3 Regulatory Scenario of Constrained Peptides

8.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in the U.S.

8.4.1 Clinical Trial Authorization

8.4.2 Marketing Authorization

8.4.3 U.S. FDA Guidelines for NDA Submission

8.4.4 Post-Authorization Regulations

8.5 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

8.5.1 EMA Drug License Application Process

8.5.2 Centralized Procedure

8.5.3 Decentralized Procedure

8.5.4 Mutual-Recognition Procedure

8.5.5 National Procedure

8.6 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific

8.6.1 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Japan

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact Analysis

9.2 Market Drivers

9.2.1 Enhanced Binding Affinity and Cellular Uptake

9.2.2 Development of Synthetic Constraining Methods

9.2.3 Limitations with Conventional Peptides

9.2.4 Increasing Government and Private Funding

9.2.4.1 Funding by Private Companies

9.2.4.2 Funding by Public Companies

9.2.4.3 Funding by Government Institutions

9.3 Market Restraints

9.3.1 Increased Competition from Biologics

9.3.2 Risk of Immunogenic Effects and Unsatisfactory ADME Properties

9.4 Market Opportunities

9.4.1 Role of Constrained Peptides in Drug Discovery

9.4.2 Various Application in CNS Disease Studies and Anti-Cancer Therapy

10 Market Analysis

10.1 Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market (by Peptide Type), $Million, 2023-2031

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cyclic Peptides

10.1.3 Disulfide-Rich Peptides (DRPs)

10.2 Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market (by Product), $Million, 2023-2031

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 BT1718

10.2.3 BT5528

10.2.4 Zilucoplan (RA101495)

10.2.5 Rusfertide (PTG-300)

10.2.6 PN-943

10.3 Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market (by Country), $Million, 2023-2031

11 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

11.1 Competitive Landscape

11.1.1 Key Developments

11.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

11.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.1.4 Synergistic Activities

11.1.5 Funding Activities

11.1.6 Clinical Developments

11.2 Company Profiles

11.2.1 Overview

11.3 Aileron Therapeutics, Inc

11.4 Bicycle Therapeutics, PLC

11.5 Polyphor Limited

11.6 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc

11.7 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding

11.8 Union Chimique Belge S.A. (UCB)

11.9 Pepscan Therapeutics B.V.

11.10 Pepticom Ltd.

11.11 PeptiDream, Inc.

11.12 CPC Scientific Inc.

11.13 Creative Peptides

11.14 Bio-Synthesis Inc

