Global QR Codes Payment Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Google, PayPal Holdings and Revolut Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "QR Codes Payment Market By Offering, Payment Type, Transaction Channel, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



QR (Quick Response) code is a two-dimensional barcode that contains information such as contact details, a website link, or payment information. It consists of a pattern in terms of black barcodes arranged in a square grid on a white background and these codes are scanned by consumers via their smartphones, making it an easier & faster than typing payment information manually into an application. Moreover, advanced smartphones have a camera that recognizes QR codes and the camera detects QR code, and further pushes a notification by taking users to a screen where they input payment details and complete the purchase.



With evolving technologies, smartphones are increasingly available at reasonable prices and are being affordable for customers, which promote the growth of the QR codes payment industry. In addition, massive adoptions of QR code payments channel among merchants drives the market growth and demand for fast & hassle-free transaction services among consumers. This notably contributes toward the growth of the global QR codes payment market. However, risk of identity theft & data breaches and security concerns while executing payments are some of the factors that hamper the QR codes payment market growth.



On the contrary, QR codes are introducing a gradual shift toward a digital economy across several countries. For instance, in Brazil, the Central Bank announced a new national QR code standard to help make mobile payments more universal during the pandemic to accelerate the adoption of cashless payments in the country. The growing adoption of QR codes payment and increasing demand for digitalized payments across emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the QR codes payment market share in the coming years.



The QR codes payment market is segmented into offering, payment type, transaction channel, end user, and region. Based on offering, the market is divided into asset solution and services. The solution segment is further segmented into static QR code and dynamic QR code. The static QR code segment is bifurcated into merchant-presented mode (MPM) and customer-presented mode (CPM). The services segment is divided into professional services and managed services. Depending on payment type, the QR codes payment market is classified into push payment and pull payment. On the basis of transaction channel, it is divided into face-to-face and remote. The end users covered in the study include restaurant, retail & e-commerce, e-ticket booking, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the QR codes payment market such as Alibaba.com, Barclays, Google, LINE Pay Corporation, One97 Communications Limited (Paytm), PayPal, Revolut Ltd, Square, Inc., Tencent, and UnionPay International Co. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the QR codes payment industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth QR codes payment market analysis of the global market along with the current QR codes payment market trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global QR codes payment market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global QR codes payment market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping global QR codes payment market

3.3. The QR payment process

3.4. Impact of government regulations on the global QR codes payment market

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased penetration of smartphones and access to high-speed internet

3.5.1.2. Massive adoption of QR code payments among merchants

3.5.1.3. Increase in demand for fast & hassle-free transaction services

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Rise in data breaches and security issues while conducting payments

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Surge in adoption of QR codes payment services in emerging countries

3.5.3.2. Rapid digitalization in payments sector

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on QR codes payment market

3.6.1. Impact on QR codes payment market size

3.6.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19

3.6.3. Framework for market challenges faced by QR codes payment providers

3.6.4. Economic impact on QR codes payment providers

3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry

3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for QR codes payment providers



CHAPTER 4: QR CODES PAYMENT MARKET, BY OFFERING

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. QR codes payment market, by solutions

4.2.4.1. Static QR Code

4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4.1.3. QR codes payment solutions market, by static QR code

4.2.4.1.4. Merchant-Presented Mode (MPM)

4.2.4.1.5. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.1.7. Customer-Presented Mode (CPM)

4.2.4.1.8. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.2. Dynamic QR Code

4.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4. QR codes payment market, by services'

4.3.4.1. Professional Services

4.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4.2. Managed Services

4.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: QR CODES PAYMENT MARKET, BY PAYMENT TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Push Payment

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Pull Payment

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: QR CODES PAYMENT MARKET, BY TRANSACTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Face-to-Face

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Remote

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: QR CODES PAYMENT MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.2. Restaurant

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Retail & E-Commerce

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. E-Ticket Booking

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: QR CODES PAYMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

9.2. Competitive dashboard

9.2.1. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Alibaba. com

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Company snapshot

10.1.3. Product portfolio

10.1.4. Business performance

10.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. Barclays

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Company snapshot

10.2.3. Operating business segments

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Business performance

10.3. Google LLC

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Company snapshot

10.3.3. Product portfolio

10.3.4. Business performance

10.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. LINE Pay Corporation

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Company snapshot

10.4.3. Product portfolio

10.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. One97 Communications Limited (Paytm)

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. Business performance

10.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. PayPal Holdings Inc.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Company snapshot

10.6.3. Operating business segments

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Business performance

10.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. Revolut Ltd

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. Square, Inc.

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Company snapshot

10.8.3. Product portfolio

10.8.4. Business performance

10.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Tencent

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Company snapshot

10.9.3. Product portfolio

10.9.4. Business performance

10.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. UnionPay International Co. Ltd

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Company snapshot

10.10.3. Product portfolio

10.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7njp7b