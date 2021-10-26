Pre/Post - Computer Aided Engineering 2021 Market Report: 4-Year Forecast; Market Size, Growth and Position for Each of the Top 5 Vendors

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capability: Pre/Post - Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) 2021 Market Report: Market Size and Growth; 4-Year Forecast; Market Size, Growth and Position for Each of the Top 5 Vendors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Data in this Computer Aided Engineering Market report is provided in Software Revenue and Total Revenue terms.



Software Revenue includes CAE-related software licences, maintenance, and subscription revenues. Total Revenue includes CAE-related provider services in addition to CAE-related software revenue.



Data is provided in U.S. Dollars (USD) and relate to Provider Revenues. Reseller margin and sales tax are excluded. All data is for the Worldwide market in 2021, unless otherwise stated. The data used in this snapshot is from the 2021 CAE Observatory.



Forecasts and other data in this workbook are based on economic data from various sources published during early 2021



The CAE Observatory was built in conjunction with industry specialists to help plan and develop the dataset, as well as contribute research and validation. The data is based upon multiple sources and viewpoints of the market, the most important being primary research of vendors. The model feeds additional information and industry knowledge from other stakeholders and Market Observatories.



The CAE software industry is constantly evolving. Due to mergers, acquisitions and ongoing research, the list of included providers and products will change over time. This is a continual process.



Scope covering the CAE Market

2D and 3D physics based, simulation/analysis software, and related services using discretisation methods (e.g., Finite Element, Finite Volume, Finite Difference, Discrete Element, Meshless Methods).

Model Based Systems Engineering. From an overall system perspective, numerical models of components and systems behaviour (e.g. Modelica, AmeSim) are excluded. This might include 0d & 1D controls; physics simulation/analysis software and related services.

Key Topics Covered:



CAE Market Observatory

Sources

Definition of the Pre/Post Capability

Market Size

Size & Growth of Pre/Post Capability

Position of "Pre/Post" Capability Within CAE Market

For each of the Top 5 vendors:

Size & Growth

Position for Provider within Pre/Post Market

Position of "Pre/Post" within Provider

Other Providers



Companies Mentioned

BETA CAE Systems

Detroit Engineered Products

Materialise

Altair Engineering

Siemens Digital Industries Software

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4guxex

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.