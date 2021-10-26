The Announcement of the Hunter Economic Zone Heralds Australia’s Largest Master-Planned Industrial Estate

New South Wales, Australia, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hunter Economic Zone (HEZ) is privately owned land, the development of which is supported by local government and state initiatives. The project offers businesses the ability to purchase or lease fully serviced industrial land. One of the major selling points for the Hunter Economic Zone is its strategic location giving it access to gas, electricity, highways, optical fiber lines, and rail. It is poised to be ideal industrial real estate that many businesses can see themselves taking advantage of in more ways than one.

When industrial zones are built, the economy or even the environment can be an afterthought. However, HEZ has used a combination of economy and ecology. This brand new approach puts the environment first and sets the tone for future developments across NSW, Australia. The Hunter Economic Zone covers an impressive 3200 hectares, out of which 70% or 2300 hectares is a green buffer of rural land and green forest. It is a unique approach that aims to make it possible for businesses to engage in industrial activity with minimal environmental impact.

The HEZ Ecological Constraints Master Plan or ECMP is a first for Australia. It has won many awards, mainly because it has a minimal environmental impact. Part of the ECMP is an audit of all the animal and plant life, their habitats within the developable 900 hectares. The goal of the ECMP is to make sure that the environment is always at the forefront of its efforts while still enabling economic and industrial development.

Readers can find out more about the Hunter Investment Zone by visiting the project's official website at: https://hez.com.au/

"Hunter Investment Corporation is today one of Australias' most dynamic and well-diversified companies, specialising in projects within the commercial, residential, industrial, resort, retail and energy generating sectors." Said Frank Cavasinni - Chairman of Hunter Investment Corporation, which owns the Hunter Economic Zone (‘HEZ’).

He added, "We are proud of the work done so far, our team, and thank everyone who played a part in making this a reality."

About Hunter Economic Zone

The Hunter Economic Zone is prime industrial land located in the scenic Hunter Valley region of New South Wales, Australia. The land spreads across 3200 hectares, out of which 70% has been allocated as forest and rural land. At present, 550 hectares are being developed. The eco-friendly approach to planning and building industrial or economic zones has won the project many awards. The project offers businesses the flexibility to purchase or lease fully serviced land, complete with sewerage, water, electricity, broadband internet, etc.

Website: https://hez.com.au/

Location:Hunter Economic Zone - Google Maps





