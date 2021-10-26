Medaro Samples 1.15% Lithium Oxide Over 5.8 Meters at Superb Lake Lithium Property, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its lithium focused exploration at its two properties in Canada, is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration fieldwork program on its Superb Lake Lithium Property (the “Property”) located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.



Commencement of the fieldwork was previously announced on July 23, 2021. Upon completion, all samples for this exploration work were delivered to Activation Laboratories (“ACTLABS”), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses. Each channel sample from this work represents a 0.35-1 meter long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices.

The preliminary results of channel sampling indicated 1.15% lithium oxide (Li2O) over 5.8 metres (m).

Program Highlights

The Superb Lake pegmatite is known principally for its spodumene bearing lithium mineralization. The 2021 exploration work was comprised of soil and rock sampling and geological mapping and was aimed at defining the extension of lithium mineralization along strike of the known pegmatite as well as finding new target areas for further exploration.

A total of 11 channel samples with a width range of 0.35 m to 1.1 m were cut. The results of channel samples indicated 0.86% Li2O over 8.8 m in the entire width of the channel, including a higher-grade intersection of 1.15% Li2O over 5.8 m.

Soil sampling was also carried out over the quaternary overburden by establishing soil grids with a purpose of identifying lithium targets for further exploration work. A total of 319 soil samples were collected and sent to ACTLABS. The results of soil samples are still pending and will be released as soon as received from the labs and interpreted.



Faizaan Lalani, President of Medaro, stated “We are definitely pleased with the preliminary results of the Phase 1 fieldwork at our Superb Lake Property. The results fit well with the Company’s research regarding the innovative spodumene processing technology being developed and commercialized by our joint venture, Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. (GLET) (as noted July 29, 2021). Our goal is to evolve Medaro into a vertically integrated company within the lithium and clean-energy space. The Company is now awaiting additional soil sampling results and permitting in order to develop a drill program for the Property.”

Qualified Person

Alex Pleson, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Superb Lake Lithium Property

The Property consists of 8 mining claims totalling approximately 2,378 hectares land in the O’ Sullivan Lake / Maun Lake Area, Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It is located about 375 kilometers to the northeast of Thunder Bay. The nearest town to the property is Nakina situated 45 km to the south of the Property. Geologically, the Property is situated in the eastern part of Wabigoon Subprovince of the Superior Geological Province. Superb Lake area has had historical exploration work carried out since the 1950s with discovery of lithium along the shores of Superb Lake. The Superb Lake pegmatite has a minimum exposed strike length of 16 m, and its width varies from 2.5 m at the shoreline to a maximum of 3.7 m where an old blast pit was excavated. The results of four samples taken in 2020 from spodumene rich part indicate lithium oxide (Li2O) values in the range of 1.77 % to 4.03%.

About Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY)

Medaro Mining is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Cyr South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture. Find out more at: https://medaromining.com/.

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

