Howie Mandel | Lilly Singh | Kardinal Offishall | Trish Stratus | Lindsay Ell Citytv Hits the Golden Buzzer on Dream Team of Judges & Host for Original Series Canada’s Got Talent

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lights, Camera, Talent! As production on original series Canada’s Got Talent gets underway in Niagara Falls, ON next month, Citytv today unveils Howie Mandel , Lilly Singh , Kardinal Offishall, and Trish Stratus as judges alongside host Lindsay Ell for its highly-anticipated talent competition, airing exclusively on Citytv and Citytv.com this spring, with catch-up available on Citytv Now.

“This dynamic and powerhouse team of globally-celebrated Canadian heavyweights – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, and Lindsay Ell – set the stage for CGT to uncover the nation’s most unique and mind-blowing acts,” said Nataline Rodrigues, Director of Original Programming, Citytv.

Bringing his infectious energy, warmth, humour, and a keen eye for astonishing talent, Howie Mandel is one of America’s Got Talent’s star judges with 11 seasons under his belt. He also hosts the weekly podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff with his daughter Jackelyn Schultz.

Hailing from Scarborough, ON, entertainer, actress, writer and creator Lilly Singh brings passion, creativity, humour, and heart to the judge’s table where she will offer perspective from her own successful self-made journey in the entertainment industry to Canada's bright new talents.

Award-winning artist, music label executive and producer Kardinal Offishall (affectionately known as Kardi) is a creative force and highly-respected leader in Canada’s music scene, who brings his larger-than-life personality and exceptional ability to seek out Canada’s new wave of superstars.

Rounding out the jury is wrestling Legend and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who was named WWE's #1 Greatest Female Superstar. This Sports Entertainer is also a world-renowned fitness icon, who has inspired generations of people around the world.

Born and raised in Calgary, Lindsay Ell is described as ‘one of the most exciting and talented young artists in country music’ (Forbes). An accomplished musician, vocalist, and awe-inspiring songwriter, Lindsay’s first full-length album The Project was named Billboard's Best Country Album of the Year (2017) and since then, she has celebrated a #1 U.S. single, two #1 Canadian singles and watched her track ‘wAnt me back’ earn GOLD-certification. Earning the most 2021 CCMA Award nominations of any female, Lindsay has become Canada's fastest rising country star.

“This group of blockbuster talent span music, comedy, film, television and sports entertainment,” said Scott McGillivray, Executive Producer, Canada’s Got Talent and Owner, McGillivray Entertainment Media. “Between them, they have been discovering, nurturing and inspiring performers for decades. We can’t wait to see which new amazing talent they champion on our CGT stage!”

Got Talent is the world’s greatest talent competition, for acts of all ages and sets out to discover the most unique, skilled, heartwarming, and showstopping performers. Dancers, singers, illusionists, comedians, and every imaginable talent in between will compete before celebrity judges, a live studio audience, and the entire nation. At stake is the title of Canada’s Got Talent Champion and a prize beyond their wildest dreams. With compelling stories and mesmerizing performances, this competition is unlike any other.

“This is a stellar lineup of Canadian talent, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Got Talent family,” said Michela Di Mondo, Executive Vice President, Distribution & Sales, Fremantle. “It will be great to see how their camaraderie unfolds throughout the competition and who will be the first judge to press the golden buzzer. Canada, get ready!”



Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media. For McGillivray Entertainment Media, Executive Producers are Scott McGillivray, Angela Jennings, and Mike Bickerton, with Showrunner Jonathan Payne. From Rogers Sports & Media, Nataline Rodrigues is Director of Original Programming, Hayden Mindell is Vice President of Programming & Acquisition, and Julie Adam is President of News & Entertainment.

About Citytv

Citytv and Citytv.com offers viewers intensely-local, urban-oriented, and culturally-diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, plus the award-winning Citytv Video app. The Citytv Video app is available for download on iOS, Android, Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick devices. A distinct alternative to other conventional television stations, Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and local-interactive formats with influential brands such as Cityline, CityNews, and Breakfast Television. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Citytv.com .

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. From Too Hot To Handle to Mosquito Coast, Game of Talents to Shtisel, Farmer Wants A Wife to ‘Got Talent’ and Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend, we’re behind some of the most-loved, most-watched and most-challenging shows, reaching an international audience across multiple platforms. We have an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in 26 territories - our Fremantle family includes UFA (Germany), Wildside (Italy), Abot Hameiri (Israel), Miso Film (Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Blue Circle (Netherlands), Original Productions (USA) and Easy Tiger (Australia) to name a few. We produce in excess of 12,700 hours of original programming, roll out more than 70 formats and air over 450 shows a year worldwide. We also distribute over 30,000 hours of content in over 180 territories, for more information, visit www.fremantle.com .

About McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc.

Established in 2014, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. (MEM) is a leading factual, lifestyle and reality production company, creating high-rated, original content for Canadian and US broadcasters. An initial focus on the lifestyle genre launched the company to great success and created a robust library of content now distributed on multiple platforms, in markets across the globe. MEM’s strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to answer the rapidly changing needs of broadcasters and streamers, and has resulted in expansive growth, bringing exciting, original content to diverse audiences worldwide. The company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM constantly delivers beyond what’s expected, and ensures its content meets the highest industry and creative standards. Visit meminc.ca

About SYCO Entertainment

Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, is an independent entertainment company which owns TV formats such as “Got Talent” and “The X Factor”. Got Talent is officially the world’s most successful reality TV format; America’s Got Talent remains the No1 summer series in the US for the past 15 years; The X Factor is the most successful music TV format in history delivering more global chart stars than any other show. These two shows are currently on air in more than 180 countries and are watched by more than a billion people each year. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Simon has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, and Susan Boyle. During his career and partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife.

