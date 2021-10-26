Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights



Linked quarter loan growth was 17.3% annualized, or 24.5% annualized, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans





Net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.26%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 12.03%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) ( 1) of 13.57%





Core net income ( 1) of $4.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share; core ROAA (1) of 1.04%; and core ROATCE (1) of 11.15%





Initial public offering completed on August 16, 2021



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

ANNISTON, Ala., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.2 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020. The Company reported core net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to core net income of $3.9 million, or $0.50 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, and core net income of $2.7 million, or $0.35 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “Our third quarter results demonstrated exceptionally strong loan growth, healthy profitability, and impressive credit quality. By continuing to execute on our strategic plan that focuses on organic growth in our attractive markets, we are well positioned to continue growing our franchise while leveraging our recent investments in people, infrastructure, and technology.”

“We are very pleased to have completed our initial public offering in August. Becoming a public company is an important next chapter in our history, but our focus remains squarely on understanding and valuing the needs of our clients. By remaining consistent with our core values and continuing to deliver high levels of personalized service, we believe that we will continue to enhance the value of our franchise over the long term,” said Mr. Whatley.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $13.6 million, an increase of 5.8% from $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $2.7 million, or 24.2%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.77%, compared to 3.75% for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of a decline in the cost of funds that more than offset a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, net interest margin increased from 3.71%. The increase was primarily due to a decline in the cost of funds that more than offset a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million, an increase of 22.7% from $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2021 results included a bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claim of $742,000 and $189,000 net gain on securities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 2.5% from $2.4 million. In comparing the quarters, there was a decline in swap fees from the third quarter of 2020 that was more than offset by a net gain on securities and a larger BOLI claim in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the claim in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $9.2 million, up from $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to increased public company expenses in the third quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 13.5% from $8.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market. These hires contributed to the growth in loans and profitability.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $1.1 billion at June 30, 2021 and $1.0 billion at September 30, 2020. The $47.9 million increase in loans from June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to an increases in construction and development loans that more than offset a decrease in PPP loans.

PPP loans outstanding were $20.3 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $37.8 million and $71.7 million at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the third quarter by $65.2 million, or 24.5% annualized, to $1.1 billion.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and $1.1 billion at September 30, 2020. The $23.7 million increase in total deposits from June 30, 2021 was due to increases of $10.6 million in noninterest-bearing and $13.1 million in interest-bearing accounts.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $3.3 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at September 30, 2021, compared with $2.2 million, or 0.20% of gross loans, at June 30, 2021, and $10.9 million, or 1.09% of gross loans, at September 30, 2020. The $1.2 million increase in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to construction and development loans associated with one borrower. The $7.6 million reduction in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to two properties that were foreclosed and moved to other real estate owned (“OREO”).

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $750,000 for the third quarter of 2021, unchanged from the second quarter of 2021. The provision was primarily due to loan growth.

Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2021 were $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $16,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $14,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.23% of total loans and 426.15% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 619.27% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information:

Lynn Joyce

(205) 820-8065

ljoyce@ssbank.bank

Matthew Keating

(310) 622-8230

ssbankir@finprofiles.com





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30,

2021

(Unaudited) June 30,

2021

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020

(Audited) September 30,

2020

(Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,000 $ 17,953 $ 23,229 $ 16,718 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 114,800 131,169 51,503 24,121 Federal funds sold 44,022 39,021 10,175 66,389 Total cash and cash equivalents 177,822 188,143 84,907 107,228 Securities available for sale, at fair value 113,317 105,617 114,001 98,155 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,678 19,683 — — Other equity securities, at fair value 9,227 8,985 5,017 — Restricted equity securities, at cost 2,600 2,788 3,224 3,137 Loans held for sale 2,097 2,767 5,696 3,575 Loans, net of unearned income 1,145,447 1,097,559 1,030,115 1,001,853 Less allowance for loan losses 14,097 13,339 11,859 12,116 Loans, net 1,131,350 1,084,220 1,018,256 989,737 Premises and equipment, net 25,916 25,011 24,426 24,890 Accrued interest receivable 3,933 3,725 4,243 4,471 Bank owned life insurance 22,081 22,710 22,458 22,328 Annuities 12,968 12,941 12,903 12,976 Foreclosed assets 10,146 10,146 10,224 7,582 Goodwill 16,862 16,862 16,862 16,862 Core deposit intangible 1,566 1,632 1,764 1,830 Other assets 9,499 9,206 8,525 7,269 Total assets $ 1,559,062 $ 1,514,436 $ 1,332,506 $ 1,300,040 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 380,111 $ 369,479 $ 290,867 $ 285,467 Interest-bearing 956,211 943,131 848,794 828,143 Total deposits 1,336,322 1,312,610 1,139,661 1,113,610 Other borrowings 12,498 12,490 7,975 8,000 FHLB advances 26,900 31,900 30,900 28,850 Subordinated notes — — 4,493 4,490 Accrued interest payable 125 175 278 406 Other liabilities 8,996 8,358 8,543 7,318 Total liabilities 1,384,841 1,365,533 1,191,850 1,162,674 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30,

2021

(Unaudited) June 30,

2021

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020

(Audited) September 30,

2020

(Unaudited) Stockholders' equity: Common stock 45,064 38,582 38,391 38,374 Capital surplus 80,547 65,978 65,327 65,197 Retained earnings 46,611 42,385 34,183 31,482 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,600 2,683 3,194 2,805 Unvested restricted stock (601 ) (725 ) (439 ) (492 ) Total stockholders' equity 174,221 148,903 140,656 137,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,559,062 $ 1,514,436 $ 1,332,506 $ 1,300,040 Shares issued and outstanding 9,012,857 7,716,428 7,678,195 7,674,756





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 13,923 $ 13,484 $ 12,308 $ 40,429 $ 35,577 Taxable securities 402 332 346 1,134 940 Nontaxable securities 266 255 178 729 454 Other interest and dividends 143 124 67 315 489 Total interest income 14,734 14,195 12,899 42,607 37,460 Interest expense: Deposits 1,034 1,131 1,694 3,355 6,491 Other borrowings 60 171 220 435 642 Total interest expense 1,094 1,302 1,914 3,790 7,133 Net interest income 13,640 12,893 10,985 38,817 30,327 Provision for loan losses 750 750 1,600 2,250 2,700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,890 12,143 9,385 36,567 27,627 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 403 337 356 1,101 1,089 Swap fees 101 279 419 938 1,063 SBA/USDA fees 130 439 124 3,434 709 Mortgage origination fees 393 396 410 1,196 1,220 Net gain (loss) on securities 189 27 — (17 ) 742 Other operating income 1,293 567 1,139 2,399 2,093 Total noninterest income 2,509 2,045 2,448 9,051 6,916 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,517 5,530 4,629 16,104 13,801 Equipment and occupancy expenses 908 909 949 2,697 2,760 Data processing fees 524 527 468 1,565 1,340 Regulatory assessments 248 221 210 689 523 Other operating expenses 1,988 1,919 1,834 5,768 5,315 Total noninterest expenses 9,185 9,106 8,090 26,823 23,739 Income before income taxes 6,214 5,082 3,743 18,795 10,804 Income tax expense 1,293 1,176 549 4,287 2,012 Net income $ 4,921 $ 3,906 $ 3,194 $ 14,508 $ 8,792 Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 1.84 $ 1.15 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 1.82 $ 1.13





The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,122,741 $ 1,091,139 $ 994,066 $ 1,093,684 $ 936,500 Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,145,447 $ 1,097,559 $ 1,001,853 $ 1,145,447 $ 1,001,853 Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 13,339 $ 12,605 $ 10,502 $ 11,859 $ 9,265 Charge-offs: Construction and development — — — — — Residential — 28 1 44 48 Commercial — — — — — Commercial and industrial — — — — — Consumer and other — — 4 2 15 Total charge-offs — 28 5 46 63 Recoveries: Construction and development — — — — — Residential 7 3 7 12 9 Commercial — — — — — Commercial and industrial 1 2 10 14 122 Consumer and other — 7 2 8 83 Total recoveries 8 12 19 34 214 Net charge-offs (recovery) $ (8 ) $ 16 $ (14 ) $ 12 $ (151 ) Provision for loan losses $ 750 $ 750 $ 1,600 $ 2,250 $ 2,700 Balance at end of period $ 14,097 $ 13,339 $ 12,116 $ 14,097 $ 12,116 Ratio of allowance to end of period loans 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.21 % Ratio of net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.02 ) %





The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company’s nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 3,308 $ 2,010 $ 3,418 $ 10,905 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest — 144 91 21 Total nonperforming loans 3,308 2,154 3,509 10,926 OREO 10,146 10,146 10,224 6,582 Repossessed equipment(1) — — — 1,000 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,454 $ 12,300 $ 13,733 $ 18,508 Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(2) 1,041 695 479 593 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 1,085 1,096 1,275 1,270 Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,126 $ 1,791 $ 1,754 $ 1,863 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,097 $ 13,339 $ 11,859 $ 12,116 Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,149,340 $ 1,101,677 $ 1,033,733 $ 1,005,980 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.20 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 426.15 % 619.27 % 337.96 % 110.89 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.34 % 1.09 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 1.16 % 1.11 % 1.32 % 1.83 % Nonaccrual loans by category: Real Estate: Construction & Development $ 1,972 $ 84 $ 977 $ 1,144 Residential Mortgages 339 250 857 913 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 690 1,347 1,478 8,751 Commercial & Industrial 300 316 84 91 Consumer and other 7 13 22 6 $ 3,308 $ 2,010 $ 3,418 $ 10,905

(1) Repossessed equipment was sold in October 2020.

(2) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.









The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,122,741 $ 13,923 4.92 % $ 1,091,139 $ 13,484 4.96 % $ 994,066 $ 12,308 4.93 % Taxable securities 76,612 $ 402 2.08 % 67,785 332 1.96 % 66,903 $ 346 2.07 % Nontaxable securities 48,162 $ 266 2.20 % 44,991 255 2.28 % 25,577 $ 178 2.76 % Other interest-earnings assets 189,131 $ 143 0.30 % 176,542 124 0.28 % 91,757 $ 67 0.29 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,436,646 $ 14,734 4.07 % $ 1,380,457 $ 14,195 4.12 % $ 1,178,303 $ 12,899 4.36 % Allowance for loan losses (13,645 ) (12,869 ) (10,755 ) Noninterest-earning assets 125,870 123,784 116,122 Total Assets $ 1,548,871 $ 1,491,372 $ 1,283,670 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 98,203 24 0.10 % 97,202 24 0.10 % 85,482 49 0.23 % Savings and money market accounts 565,861 665 0.47 % 501,155 713 0.57 % 381,431 677 0.71 % Time deposits 290,460 345 0.47 % 317,522 394 0.50 % 351,278 968 1.10 % FHLB advances 31,520 34 0.43 % 31,900 35 0.44 % 29,207 57 0.77 % Other borrowings 6,652 26 1.57 % 12,535 136 4.36 % 12,488 163 5.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 992,696 $ 1,094 0.44 % $ 960,314 $ 1,302 0.54 % $ 859,886 $ 1,914 0.89 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 384,207 $ 374,166 $ 279,164 Other liabilities 9,663 9,409 8,295 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 393,870 $ 383,575 $ 287,459 Stockholders’ Equity 162,305 147,483 136,325 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,548,871 $ 1,491,372 $ 1,283,670 Net interest income $ 13,640 $ 12,893 $ 10,985 Net interest spread(2) 3.63 % 3.58 % 3.47 % Net interest margin(3) 3.77 % 3.75 % 3.71 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,093,684 $ 40,429 4.94 % $ 936,500 $ 35,577 5.07 % Taxable securities 74,244 1,134 2.04 % 57,733 940 2.17 % Nontaxable securities 42,191 729 2.31 % 19,665 454 3.08 % Other interest-earnings assets 148,349 315 0.28 % 107,271 489 0.61 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,358,468 $ 42,607 4.19 % $ 1,121,169 $ 37,460 4.46 % Allowance for loan losses (12,890 ) (10,173 ) Noninterest-earning assets 124,539 109,346 Total Assets $ 1,470,117 $ 1,220,342 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 94,696 66 0.09 % 81,168 131 0.22 % Savings and money market accounts 503,064 2,056 0.55 % 360,736 2,288 0.85 % Time deposits 310,758 1,233 0.53 % 359,069 4,072 1.52 % FHLB advances 32,215 120 0.50 % 20,522 126 0.82 % Other borrowings 10,625 315 3.96 % 12,478 516 5.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 951,358 $ 3,790 0.53 % $ 833,973 $ 7,133 1.14 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 358,556 $ 247,192 Other liabilities 9,207 6,951 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 367,763 $ 254,143 Stockholders’ Equity 150,996 132,226 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,470,117 $ 1,220,342 Net interest income $ 38,817 $ 30,327 Net interest spread(2) 3.66 % 3.32 % Net interest margin(3) 3.82 % 3.61 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.







Per Share Information Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 4,921 $ 3,906 $ 3,194 $ 14,508 $ 8,792 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 1.84 $ 1.15 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 1.82 $ 1.13 Weighted average shares outstanding 8,354,860 7,691,084 7,666,336 7,861,780 7,666,336 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,467,460 7,810,952 7,767,976 7,980,159 7,761,695 Shares issued and outstanding 9,012,857 7,716,428 7,674,756 9,012,857 7,674,756 Total stockholders' equity $ 174,221 $ 148,903 $ 137,366 $ 174,221 $ 137,366 Book value per share $ 19.33 $ 19.30 $ 17.90 $ 19.33 $ 17.90 Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Net interest margin 3.77 % 3.75 % 3.71 % 3.82 % 3.61 % Net interest spread 3.63 % 3.58 % 3.47 % 3.66 % 3.32 % Efficiency ratio 57.55 % 61.07 % 60.23 % 56.02 % 65.04 % Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.05 % 0.99 % 1.32 % 0.96 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 12.03 % 10.62 % 9.32 % 12.85 % 9.22 %





Core and PPP Loans September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Core loans $ 1,129,075 $ 1,063,913 $ 967,177 $ 934,286 PPP loans 20,265 37,764 66,556 71,694 Unearned income (3,893 ) (4,118 ) (3,618 ) (4,127 ) Loans, net of unearned income 1,145,447 1,097,559 1,030,115 1,001,853 Allowance for loan losses (14,097 ) (13,339 ) (11,859 ) (12,116 ) Loans, net $ 1,131,350 $ 1,084,220 $ 1,018,256 $ 989,737





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 4,921 $ 3,906 $ 3,194 $ 14,508 $ 8,792 Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains) — (8 ) 219 (8 ) 793 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — — 2,806 — Less: BOLI death benefits 742 — 615 742 615 Less: Gain (loss) on securities 189 27 — (17 ) 742 Less: Tax effect (52 ) (9 ) 56 (730 ) 12 Core net income $ 4,042 $ 3,880 $ 2,742 $ 11,699 $ 8,216 Average assets $ 1,548,871 $ 1,491,372 $ 1,283,670 $ 1,470,117 $ 1,220,342 Core return on average assets 1.04 % 1.04 % 0.85 % 1.06 % 0.90 % Net income $ 4,921 $ 3,906 $ 3,194 $ 14,508 $ 8,792 Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains) — (8 ) 219 (8 ) 793 Add: Provision 750 750 1,600 2,250 2,700 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — — 2,806 — Less: BOLI death benefits 742 — 615 742 615 Less: Gain (loss) on securities 189 27 — (17 ) 742 Add: Income taxes 1,293 1,176 549 4,287 2,012 Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 6,033 $ 5,797 $ 4,947 $ 17,506 $ 12,940 Average assets $ 1,548,871 $ 1,491,372 $ 1,283,670 $ 1,470,117 $ 1,220,342 Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets 1.55 % 1.56 % 1.53 % 1.59 % 1.42 % Total stockholders' equity $ 174,221 $ 148,903 $ 137,366 $ 174,221 $ 137,366 Less: Intangible assets 18,428 18,494 18,692 18,428 18,692 Tangible common equity $ 155,793 $ 130,409 $ 118,674 $ 155,793 $ 118,674 Core net income $ 4,042 $ 3,880 $ 2,742 $ 11,699 $ 8,216 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,467,460 7,810,952 7,767,976 7,980,159 7,761,695 Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ 1.47 $ 1.06 Common shares outstanding at year or period end 9,012,857 7,716,428 7,674,756 9,012,857 7,674,756 Tangible book value per share $ 17.29 $ 16.90 $ 15.46 $ 17.29 $ 15.46 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Total assets at end of period $ 1,559,062 $ 1,514,436 $ 1,300,040 $ 1,559,062 $ 1,300,040 Less: Intangible assets 18,428 18,494 18,692 18,428 18,692 Adjusted assets at end of period $ 1,540,634 $ 1,495,942 $ 1,281,348 $ 1,540,634 $ 1,281,348 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.11 % 8.72 % 9.26 % 10.11 % 9.26 % Total average stockholders’ equity $ 162,305 147,483 $ 136,325 $ 150,996 $ 132,226 Less: Average intangible assets 18,470 18,535 18,732 18,535 18,797 Average tangible common equity $ 143,835 $ 128,948 $ 117,593 $ 132,461 $ 113,429 Net income to common shareholders $ 4,921 $ 3,906 $ 3,194 $ 14,508 $ 8,792 Return on average tangible common equity 13.57 % 12.15 % 10.81 % 14.64 % 10.35 % Average tangible common equity $ 143,835 $ 128,948 $ 117,593 $ 132,461 $ 113,429 Core net income $ 4,042 $ 3,880 $ 2,742 $ 11,699 $ 8,216 Core return on average tangible common equity 11.15 % 12.07 % 9.28 % 11.81 % 9.68 % Net interest income $ 13,640 $ 12,893 10,985 38,817 30,327 Add: Noninterest income 2,509 2,045 2,448 9,051 6,916 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — — 2,806 — Less: BOLI death benefits 742 — 615 742 615 Less: Gain (loss) on securities 189 27 — (17 ) 742 Operating revenue $ 15,218 $ 14,911 $ 12,818 $ 44,337 $ 35,886 Expenses: Total noninterest expense $ 9,185 $ 9,106 $ 8,090 $ 26,823 $ 23,739 Less: Net OREO write-down (gains) — (8 ) 219 (8 ) 793 Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 9,185 $ 9,114 $ 7,871 $ 26,831 $ 22,946 Core efficiency ratio 60.36 % 61.12 % 61.41 % 60.52 % 63.94 %



