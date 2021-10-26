Clemson Harnesses Moovila’s Work Management Platform to Optimize Wind Turbine Technology R&D

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moovila and the Clemson University Dominion Energy Innovation Center are partnering to streamline research and testing processes to increase productivity and lower the costs of wind turbine deployment.



As the world’s most accurate work and project management platform, Moovila is working with Clemson to build out extensive research schedules, connect the various equipment and potential commercial partners to execute findings. With Moovila’s first-of-its-kind, math-based engine driving the platform, researchers will be able to proactively identify and prevent roadblocks, keeping projects on time and on budget. The Moovila platform includes risk identification and remediation tools, critical path visualizations and an AI-powered PM coach to guide users of all skill levels through the project management process.

“A wind turbine test takes six months to set up, instrument and commission it with thousands of steps along the way,” says Meredyth Crichton, Executive Director of Clemson Dominion Energy Innovation Center. “Our facility is best in class in the world, and this is an excellent opportunity to push our capabilities to the next level by working with Moovila to boost our efficiency, carry lessons learned into new projects and help us identify the best assembly process for each unique project.”

Located at the Clemson University Restoration Institute (CURI), the $98M Energy Innovation Center links two labs: the Duke Energy eGRID (an electrical grid simulator) and the wind-turbine drivetrain testing facility. The connected labs support researchers in finding ways to broaden the use of renewable energy, including wind and solar power.

According to Moovila founder and CEO Mike Psenka, “Subject matter experts are often tasked with managing projects with limited formal project management training. We’ve engineered Moovila to automate the best practices in project management throughout the life cycle of every project, and we’ve built AI tools, microlearning and guidance into our platform to reinforce that.” Psenka added, “We are very excited to work with Clemson University, a Tier 1 Research Institution right here in South Carolina and the alma mater of several of our employees, on this innovative initiative.”

About Moovila

Moovila® connects people and work on the only AI-powered work management platform with the ability to eliminate risk and speed flawless execution. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work. Complete with a built-in project management coach, entire work ecosystems integrate the same data on a single platform with a clear visual path and project productivity scoring. For more information, visit moovila.com.

About Clemson

The Clemson Dominion Energy Innovation Center is a state-of-the-art research facility shaping America’s energy future. The facility houses wind-turbine test beds capable of full-scale, highly accelerated mechanical and electrical testing, making it the most advanced wind-turbine drivetrain testing in the world. In 2009, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy awarded a $45 million grant to Clemson University—the highest the largest single award in university history and largest single grant by the U.S. DOE for wind power. The purpose of the grant was to design, build, and operate a facility capable of full-scale, highly accelerated testing of next-generation wind turbine drivetrain technology. For more information on the Energy Innovation Center, visit https://www.clemson.edu/cecas/departments/charleston/energy/index.html.