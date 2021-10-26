CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE): 2021 Gross Revenues on Track to Exceed 2020 Gross Revenues, Forecasting Growth in 2022

Katy, TX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE), a leading Proprietary Reformulated No Ethanol Fuels and Biofuel provider, reports that for the fiscal year 2021, it is on pace to exceed 2020 Gross Revenues. The company seeks to grow its 2022 Revenues by using shareholder equity to expand its Proprietary No Ethanol Gasoline sales into the Northeastern USA and Chicago markets, and to pursue convenience store acquisitions in the Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth regions.

The company continues its efforts to raise capital to meet its growth projections over the next three years.

Chris Williams, Chief Executive Officer of CW Petroleum Corp, shared, “While the current revenue trajectory of CW Petroleum Corp highlights our vigorous financial health, it is only a glimpse of the growth we anticipate in the future. With our continued efforts to increase capital, we can further expand our renewable fuels footprint throughout new US markets.”

Williams added, “Our deliberate actions to expand sales of Biodiesel, Gasoline, Diesel Fuel, and Specialty Fuel Blends will keep us on our steadfast course as we aim to qualify for the Nasdaq. We look forward to seeing the full scope of the impact from our decisions and strongly believe the stock price will reflect the progress of the financials and balance sheet.”

About CW Petroleum Corp

CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Renewable Gasoline, and a Proprietary EPA Approved Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 1-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.