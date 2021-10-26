GZ6G Technologies Provides Q3 Highlights and Q4 Innovation and Operational Plans: OTCMarkets: OTCQB - Symbol GZIC

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC) (dba Green Zebra) the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for cities and large venues, reports on significant milestones reached in Q3, further establishing GZ6G as an innovation leader of digital infrastructure platforms and optimization software for enterprise networks, Wi-Fi, IT consulting, cybersecurity, managed services, data storage, and media solutions.



The 3rd quarter of 2021 was an extremely busy quarter for Green Zebra. The Company relocated to our new west coast business office in Irvine, CA on June 1. April 2020 through June 1st, 2021 we operated remotely preparing, planning, maintaining relationships with strategic partners and venue clients while waiting for markets to re-open after the Covid-19 shutdowns. Our team used their time efficiently, preparing for our 2022 corporate vision, and beyond. We also used this time to prepare corporately for enhanced reporting for our investors, and to complete a market up list, including audited financial statements, applications to OTCMarkets and filing a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The GZ6G sales, technical and strategic partner teams worked hard over that same period remotely with Universities, Sport Stadiums and cities IT wireless networking departments with anticipation on technology infrastructure networks while we waited for large venue locations and site conditions to return to regular operations.

The 3rd quarter was the right time to open a physical office in Irvine, CA to build back a stronger hybrid technology business model that would target local small business technology opportunities while focused on enterprise sales.

We are expecting our Irvine technology office to be fully operational by Jan 1, 2022 offering a “visual technology showroom” that will deliver multiple next generation software & hardware technology solutions. This will be extremely helpful for live demonstration purposes, training new team members on technologies and giving clients more insights to what the future will look like, on a small scale, in their venue or stadium.

During Q3 GZ6G also completed key operational developments including a substantive increase to staff, enhanced software development capabilities, hardware deployment, and servicing new client relationships.

“As the impact of Covid-19 continues to subside, we have a clear set of objectives and goals that will provide the company with a solid infrastructure and foundation for growth going forward,” stated Coleman Smith, GZ6G CEO and President. “I am excited and looking forward to sharing these opportunities in the near future. Setting proper internal controls and processes in place as we move to the next phase, will allow us to grow revenue more rapidly through acquisitions necessary to support larger venue clients nationwide.”

GZ6G Q3 Operational Highlights:

Opened Regional West Coast Office in Irvine CA in June 2021.

Hired 11 new employees, appointed 3 Divisional Directors: Daniela Bittner, Larry de Cair, Peter Malecha

S-1 Registration Statement Declared Effective by the SEC

OTCQB up list process concluded with final approval received in Q4

Incubated operations during COVID to quality assurance hardware, software, management, and contract finalization processes

Green Zebra Labs: Acquired software development team structure, completed phase 1 of proprietary software, VenuTRAXTM. Opened its technology Innovation Showroom in Irvine CA.

Acquired software development team structure, completed phase 1 of proprietary software, VenuTRAXTM. Opened its technology Innovation Showroom in Irvine CA. Green Zebra Networks: Launched its IT Networks, IT managed services technology platform for customers September 1st, 2020 . We began onboarding clients September 2021. Products and services include cybersecurity, remote desktop and IT wireless engineering services. Our west coast command center is operational.

Launched its IT Networks, IT managed services technology platform for customers September 1st, 2020 We began onboarding clients September 2021. Products and services include cybersecurity, remote desktop and IT wireless engineering services. Our west coast command center is operational. Technology On-boarding at MidAmerican Energy RecPlex sports center for the City of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Green Zebra Data: Initiated hardware procurement process and site survey for future server facilities.

Initiated hardware procurement process and site survey for future server facilities. Green Zebra Media: Offered first media trafficking opportunities across Green Zebra’s national media network. Continued development of Green Zebra brand and digital presence and added in-house digital, art and content production capabilities.

The GZ6G team finalized a full installation of their Smart Solutions platform in a city-managed sports venue. The hardware and network installation were completed in partnership with the Company’s technology partners.

Looking at Q4 and ahead to 2022, GZ6G will focus on strengthening client relationships, streamlining contract finalizations for both venues and brands, and continuing to deliver personalized network and software support.

"We expect to stay very busy in Q4, and are on track to complete a new proposal for a GSA Multiple Award schedule (MAS) contract,” said Bittner, recently appointed the Company’s Director of Procurement, “We continue with the work of finalizing various contracts and standardizing our Service Levels and Support SOWs."

Green Zebra Labs will continue adding new engineers to expedite our innovative data analytics SaaS software platform development initiatives, API hardware integration, and provide support during the 4th quarter of 2021 and beyond.

Green Zebra Media creative, sales and support teams are expected to grow to support marketing and sponsorship opportunities required by large venues using various user engagement technologies.

Both divisions are expected to offer products and services to local customers while supporting larger enterprise accounts.

Looking ahead to Q4, GZ6G expects to finalize a series of large venue partnership contracts, increase engineering and phase two software development of VenuTRAXTM, a state-of-the-art engagement management & technology AI Data analytics cloud (SaaS) platform. We expect to add several internal UI Designers, front-end and back end Developers, QA Lead, as we prepare to push and collect large amounts of data through multiple private local closed loop networks at venues, such as IPTV, WiFi marketing and POS technology networks, and manage events and or game-day content and IT devices networks for stadium, university, and city clients.

"I am excited to move into the last quarter of 2021 having accomplished several of our 2021 goals. With a solid foundation in place and a great new facility to showcase our capabilities, the final months of the year should reflect continuing achievements for Green Zebra," added Coleman Smith.

For more information about GZ6G Technologies visit gz6g.com

MEDIA Contact: Peter Malecha

peter.m@greenzebra.net

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

About GZ6G Technologies: OTCMarkets: OTCQB - Symbol GZIC

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities.

GZ6G Technologies is focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, and modernizing facilities and buildings operations with emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies is comprised of four departments, Green Zebra Smart Labs: Software planning and development of applications integrated for enterprises, cities, stadiums, universities, commercial, and industrial technologies to optimize user engagement and streamline experiences. Solutions are powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics for historical data, operation forecasting, and predictive monetization strategies. Green Zebra Smart Networks: Integrated wireless and IT consulting and infrastructure management for enterprise and mid-size organizations. Green Zebra technical teams will also provide technical support, cybersecurity, and procurement of networking hardware and software for enterprise-level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: Cloud, hybrid, and on-premise Storage and multilayer security of servers for cloud computing solutions and remote management systems for co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Media: full-service marketing and advertising agency for cities, stadiums, and large venues to utilize digital media across the Green Zebra media network. Media trafficking and media placement powered by Green Zebra Labs data analytics and software. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York and the city of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.