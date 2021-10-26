Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $10.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $10.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.
For the first nine months of 2021, net income totaled $27.0 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.8 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Net income for 2021 included partial pre-tax pension settlement charges totaling $2.5 million (3Q - $0.5 million and 2Q - $2.0 million), or $0.12 per diluted share (after tax).
Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 0.99% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 11.72% for the third quarter of 2021. These metrics were 0.75% and 9.05% for the second quarter of 2021, respectively, and 1.17% and 12.16% for the third quarter of 2020, respectively. For the first nine months of 2021, our ROA was 0.92% and our ROE was 10.87% compared to 0.96% and 9.50%, respectively, for the same period of 2020.
QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Net interest income grew $1.7 million, or 6.5% sequentially, driven by higher loan fees of $1.3 million (primarily SBA PPP fees of $1.0 million) and a better earning asset mix
- Average loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $35 million and average investment securities increased $218 million
- Strong credit quality metrics resulted in no loan loss provision for the quarter
- Noninterest expense decreased $2.4 million due to lower pension settlement charges of $1.5 million and a $1.0 million gain from the sale of a banking office
- Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”) contributed $0.06 per share
“Capital City posted strong third quarter results and, year over year, earnings have increased 13.4%,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “Historically favorable credit quality continued to improve resulting in no provision for loan losses in the third quarter and a net provision credit year-to-date. Operating revenues improved as we experienced growth in both net interest income and noninterest income, while noninterest expense declined reflecting lower pension settlement charges and a gain on the sale of ORE (office building). Our recent addition of Capital City Strategic Wealth (a financial planning/advisory service) is gaining traction and expands our portfolio of wealth management businesses. We continue to focus our expansion efforts on markets in west Florida and the northern arc of Atlanta. While challenges remain, we are identifying opportunities and executing on strategies we believe are sustainable and add long-term value for our shareowners. I am optimistic about the future and appreciate your continued support.”
Discussion of Operating Results
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $27.7 million compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the increase reflected higher loan fees of $1.3 million (SBA PPP loan fees increased $1.0 million) and higher investment securities income of $0.3 million, which reflected deployment of excess overnight funds into the investment portfolio. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, lower loan interest income from SBA PPP loans was offset by loan interest income from growth in non-SBA PPP loans. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the increase was primarily attributable to higher SBA PPP loan fees of $2.5 million. For the first nine months of 2021, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $78.4 million compared to $76.7 million for the same period of 2020. The increase generally reflected higher SBA PPP loan fees and lower interest expense, partially offset by lower rates earned on investment securities and variable/adjustable rate loans.
Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.98%, an increase of nine basis points over the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 14 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the increase was primarily driven by higher SBA PPP loan fees. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the decrease was primarily attributable to growth in earning assets (driven by deposit inflows), which negatively impacts our margin percentage. For the first nine months of 2021, the net interest margin decreased 51 basis points to 2.91%, which is generally reflective of growth in earning assets. Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021, excluding the impact of overnight funds in excess of $200 million, was 3.50%.
Provision for Credit Loss
We did not record a provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to a negative provision of $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a provision expense of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, we recorded a negative provision of $1.6 million compared to provision expense of $8.3 million for the same period of 2020. The negative provision for the first nine months of 2021 generally reflected improving economic conditions, favorable loan migration and strong net loan recoveries totaling $0.7 million. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $26.6 million compared to $26.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $35.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The slight increase over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher deposit fees of $0.8 million and wealth management fees of $0.3 million, partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues of $0.9 million. The $8.4 million decrease from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to lower mortgage banking revenues at CCHL of $10.7 million, partially offset by higher deposit fees of $0.8 million, wealth management fees of $0.8 million, and bank card fees of $0.4 million. The decline in mortgage banking revenues was driven by lower production volume (primarily re-finance activity) and a lower gain on sale margin (additional information on CCHL is provided on Page 11). The increase in deposit fees reflected the conversion of the remaining free checking accounts to a monthly maintenance fee account type. The increase in wealth management fees was attributable to higher retail brokerage transaction volume and advisory accounts added from the acquisition of Capital City Strategic Wealth on May 1, 2021. The increase in bank card fees generally reflected an increase in card-not-present debit card transactions as well increased consumer spending. For the first nine months of 2021, noninterest income totaled $82.9 million compared to $80.6 million for the same period of 2020 with the increase driven by higher wealth management fees of $2.0 million, bank card fees of $1.8 million, deposit fees of $0.5 million, and other income of $0.9 million (primarily loan servicing income at CCHL), partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues of $3.0 million. These variances were generally due to the same aforementioned factors noted in the year over year quarterly comparison.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $39.7 million compared to $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The $2.4 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021 reflected a pension settlement charge of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, OREO expense declined by $0.9 million due to a gain on the sale of a banking office in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the $0.6 million decrease was primarily attributable to lower compensation expense of $0.9 million (primarily incentive compensation at CCHL) and OREO expense of $1.3 million partially offset by higher other expense of $1.0 million and a pension settlement charge of $0.5 million. For the first nine months of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $122.3 million compared to $108.6 million for the same period of 2020. The $13.7 million increase was attributable to the addition of expenses at CCHL of $6.7 million as well as higher expenses at the core bank totaling $7.0 million. The increase in expenses at the core bank were primarily due to higher compensation expense of $1.5 million (primarily merit raises), processing fees of $0.6 million (debit card volume), professional fees of $0.5 million, occupancy expense of $0.4 million, and FDIC insurance of $0.4 million (higher asset size), partially offset by lower OREO expense of $1.1 million (gains from the sale of two banking offices). In addition, we have realized pension settlement charges totaling $2.5 million so far in 2021 and other expense increased $1.5 million, which reflected higher expense for our base pension plan attributable to the utilization of a lower discount rate for plan liabilities. We anticipate additional settlement expense in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Income Taxes
We realized income tax expense of $2.9 million (effective rate of 20%) for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.1 million (effective rate of 19%) for the second quarter of 2021 and $3.2 million (effective rate of 17%) for the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, we realized income tax expense of $7.8 million (effective rate of 19%) compared to $7.4 million (effective rate of 19%) for the same period of 2020. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 18%-19%.
Discussion of Financial Condition
Earning Assets
Average earning assets totaled $3.693 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $69.2 million, or 1.9%, over the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $355.7 million, or 10.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase over both prior periods was primarily driven by higher deposit balances, which funded growth in the investment portfolio. Deposit balances increased as a result of strong core deposit growth, SBA PPP loan proceeds deposited in client accounts, and various other stimulus programs.
We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $741.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $818.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $705.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth in the investment portfolio. The increase compared to the fourth quarter 2020 was driven by strong core deposit growth, in addition to pandemic related stimulus programs (see below – Funding).
Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) decreased $62.6 million, or 3.1%, from the second quarter of 2021 and $19.3 million, or 1.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Over these same prior periods, average loans (excluding SBA PPP loans) increased $34.9 million and $125.2 million and period end loans increased $5.1 million and $102.8 million, respectively. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the increase in period end loans reflected growth in construction and indirect loans, partially offset by a decline in commercial real estate. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, we realized growth in construction, residential, commercial real estate and indirect loans. At September 30, 2021, SBA PPP loan balances totaled $7.5 million and remaining deferred SBA PPP net loan fees totaled $0.3 million. SBA PPP loan forgiveness applications are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2021.
Allowance for Credit Losses
At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $21.5 million compared to $22.2 million at June 30, 2021 and $23.8 million at December 31, 2020. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. At September 30, 2021, the allowance represented 1.11% of HFI loans and provided coverage of 710% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.10% and 434%, respectively, at June 30, 2021, and 1.19% and 406%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, excluding SBA PPP loans (100% government guaranteed), the allowance represented 1.12% of HFI loans compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2020.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $3.2 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $6.3 million at June 30, 2021 and $6.7 million at December 31, 2020. Nonaccrual loans totaled $3.0 million at September 30, 2021, a $2.1 million decrease from June 30, 2021 and a $2.8 million decrease from December 31, 2020. The balance of OREO totaled $0.2 million at September 30, 2021, a $1.0 million decrease from June 30, 2021 and $0.6 million decrease from December 31, 2020.
Funding (Deposits/Debt)
Average total deposits were $3.448 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $60.3 million, or 1.8%, over the second quarter of 2021 and $381.6 million, or 12.4%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. The strongest growth over both comparable periods occurred in our noninterest bearing deposits and savings account balances. Average public deposits in the third quarter 2021 decreased slightly compared to the second quarter of 2021, but increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Over the past 12 months, multiple government stimulus programs have been implemented, including those under the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, which are responsible for a large part of the growth in average deposits. Given these increases, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 due to the uncertain timing of the outflows of the stimulus related balances and the economic recovery. It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain robust due to our strong overnight funds sold position. The Bank continues to strategically consider ways to safely deploy a portion of this liquidity.
Average short-term borrowings decreased $1.4 million over the second quarter of 2021 and declined $45.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, both of which reflected a seasonal fluctuation in warehouse line borrowing needs to support CCHL’s loans held for sale.
Capital
Shareowners’ equity was $348.9 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $335.9 million at June 30, 2021 and $320.8 million at December 31, 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $27.0 million, a $1.0 million increase in fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt, net adjustments totaling $2.2 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and reclassification of $7.8 million from temporary equity to decrease the redemption value of the non-controlling interest in CCHL. In addition, $1.6 million was reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to pension expense in conjunction with the partial pension settlement charge reflected in earnings, therefore, the charge had no net effect on equity. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $7.8 million ($0.46 per share), a $3.2 million decrease in the unrealized gain on investment securities, and stock compensation of $0.5 million.
At September 30, 2021, our total risk-based capital ratio was 16.70% compared to 16.48% at June 30, 2021 and 17.30% at December 31, 2020. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.45%, 13.14%, and 13.71%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 9.05%, 8.84%, and 9.33%, respectively, on these dates. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 6.46% at September 30, 2021 compared to 6.19% and 6.25% at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and life insurance. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition, including the impact of our participation in government programs related to COVID-19; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.
The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Sep 30, 2020
|Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)
|$
|348,868
|$
|335,880
|$
|324,426
|$
|320,837
|$
|339,425
|Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)
|93,293
|93,333
|89,095
|89,095
|89,095
|Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)
|A
|255,575
|242,547
|235,331
|231,742
|250,330
|Total Assets (GAAP)
|4,048,733
|4,011,459
|3,929,884
|3,798,071
|3,587,041
|Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)
|93,293
|93,333
|89,095
|89,095
|89,095
|Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
|B
|$
|3,955,440
|$
|3,918,126
|$
|3,840,789
|$
|3,708,976
|$
|3,497,946
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
|A/B
|6.46
|%
|6.19
|%
|6.13
|%
|6.25
|%
|7.16
|%
|Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)
|C
|16,911,715
|16,901,375
|16,875,719
|16,844,997
|16,800,563
|Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)
|A/C
|$
|15.11
|$
|14.35
|$
|13.94
|$
|13.76
|$
|14.90
|CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
|EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2020
|Sep 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2020
|EARNINGS
|Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners
|$
|10,091
|$
|7,427
|$
|10,397
|$
|27,024
|$
|23,830
|Diluted Net Income Per Share
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.42
|PERFORMANCE
|Return on Average Assets
|0.99
|%
|0.75
|%
|1.17
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.96
|%
|Return on Average Equity
|11.72
|9.05
|12.16
|10.87
|9.50
|Net Interest Margin
|2.98
|2.89
|3.12
|2.91
|3.42
|Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue
|48.99
|50.47
|58.19
|51.47
|51.37
|Efficiency Ratio
|73.09
|%
|80.18
|%
|67.01
|%
|75.83
|%
|69.04
|%
|CAPITAL ADEQUACY
|Tier 1 Capital
|15.69
|%
|15.44
|%
|16.77
|%
|15.69
|%
|16.77
|%
|Total Capital
|16.70
|16.48
|17.88
|16.70
|17.88
|Leverage
|9.05
|8.84
|9.64
|9.05
|9.64
|Common Equity Tier 1
|13.45
|13.14
|14.20
|13.45
|14.20
|Tangible Common Equity (1)
|6.46
|6.19
|7.16
|6.46
|7.16
|Equity to Assets
|8.62
|%
|8.37
|%
|9.46
|%
|8.62
|%
|9.46
|%
|ASSET QUALITY
|Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans
|710.39
|%
|433.93
|%
|420.30
|%
|710.39
|%
|420.30
|%
|Allowance as a % of Loans HFI
|1.11
|1.10
|1.16
|1.11
|1.16
|Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI
|0.03
|(0.07
|)
|0.11
|(0.05
|)
|0.13
|Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO
|0.17
|0.31
|0.34
|0.17
|0.34
|Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets
|0.08
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.19
|%
|STOCK PERFORMANCE
|High
|$
|26.10
|$
|27.39
|$
|21.71
|$
|28.98
|$
|30.62
|Low
|22.02
|24.55
|17.55
|21.42
|15.61
|Close
|$
|24.74
|$
|25.79
|$
|18.79
|$
|24.74
|$
|18.79
|Average Daily Trading Volume
|30,515
|28,958
|28,517
|29,925
|39,477
|(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.
|CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|Unaudited
|2021
|2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|ASSETS
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|73,132
|$
|78,894
|$
|73,973
|$
|67,919
|$
|76,509
|Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits
|708,988
|766,920
|851,910
|860,630
|626,104
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|782,120
|845,814
|925,883
|928,549
|702,613
|Investment Securities Available for Sale
|645,844
|480,890
|406,245
|324,870
|328,253
|Investment Securities Held to Maturity
|341,228
|325,559
|199,109
|169,939
|202,593
|Total Investment Securities
|987,072
|806,449
|605,354
|494,809
|530,846
|Loans Held for Sale
|77,036
|80,821
|82,081
|114,039
|116,561
|Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):
|Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural
|218,929
|292,953
|413,819
|393,930
|402,997
|Real Estate - Construction
|177,443
|149,884
|138,104
|135,831
|125,804
|Real Estate - Commercial
|683,379
|707,599
|669,158
|648,393
|656,064
|Real Estate - Residential
|355,958
|362,018
|358,849
|342,664
|335,713
|Real Estate - Home Equity
|187,642
|190,078
|202,099
|205,479
|197,363
|Consumer
|309,983
|298,464
|267,666
|269,520
|268,393
|Other Loans
|6,792
|6,439
|7,082
|9,879
|10,488
|Overdrafts
|1,299
|1,227
|950
|730
|1,339
|Total Loans Held for Investment
|1,941,425
|2,008,662
|2,057,727
|2,006,426
|1,998,161
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|(21,500
|)
|(22,175
|)
|(22,026
|)
|(23,816
|)
|(23,137
|)
|Loans Held for Investment, Net
|1,919,925
|1,986,487
|2,035,701
|1,982,610
|1,975,024
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|84,750
|85,745
|86,370
|86,791
|87,192
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles
|93,293
|93,333
|89,095
|89,095
|89,095
|Other Real Estate Owned
|192
|1,192
|110
|808
|1,227
|Other Assets
|104,345
|111,618
|105,290
|101,370
|84,483
|Total Other Assets
|282,580
|291,888
|280,865
|278,064
|261,997
|Total Assets
|$
|4,048,733
|$
|4,011,459
|$
|3,929,884
|$
|3,798,071
|$
|3,587,041
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,592,345
|$
|1,552,864
|$
|1,473,891
|$
|1,328,809
|$
|1,378,314
|NOW Accounts
|926,201
|970,705
|993,571
|1,046,408
|827,506
|Money Market Accounts
|286,065
|280,805
|269,041
|266,649
|247,823
|Regular Savings Accounts
|559,714
|539,477
|518,373
|474,100
|451,944
|Certificates of Deposit
|101,637
|103,070
|103,232
|101,594
|103,859
|Total Deposits
|3,465,962
|3,446,921
|3,358,108
|3,217,560
|3,009,446
|Short-Term Borrowings
|51,410
|47,200
|55,687
|79,654
|90,936
|Subordinated Notes Payable
|52,887
|52,887
|52,887
|52,887
|52,887
|Other Long-Term Borrowings
|1,610
|1,720
|1,829
|3,057
|5,268
|Other Liabilities
|113,720
|105,534
|109,487
|102,076
|71,880
|Total Liabilities
|3,685,589
|3,654,262
|3,577,998
|3,455,234
|3,230,417
|Temporary Equity
|14,276
|21,317
|27,460
|22,000
|17,199
|SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY
|Common Stock
|169
|169
|169
|168
|168
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|33,876
|33,560
|32,804
|32,283
|31,425
|Retained Earnings
|359,550
|345,574
|335,324
|332,528
|333,545
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax
|(44,727
|)
|(43,423
|)
|(43,871
|)
|(44,142
|)
|(25,713
|)
|Total Shareowners' Equity
|348,868
|335,880
|324,426
|320,837
|339,425
|Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
|$
|4,048,733
|$
|4,011,459
|$
|3,929,884
|$
|3,798,071
|$
|3,587,041
|OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Earning Assets
|$
|3,714,521
|$
|3,662,852
|$
|3,597,071
|$
|3,475,904
|$
|3,271,672
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|1,979,524
|1,995,864
|1,994,620
|2,024,349
|1,780,223
|Book Value Per Diluted Share
|$
|20.63
|$
|19.87
|$
|19.22
|$
|19.05
|$
|20.20
|Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)
|15.11
|14.35
|13.94
|13.76
|14.90
|Actual Basic Shares Outstanding
|16,878
|16,874
|16,852
|16,791
|16,761
|Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding
|16,912
|16,901
|16,876
|16,845
|16,801
|(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.
|CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|Unaudited
|2021
|2020
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|2021
|2020
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|$
|25,885
|$
|24,582
|$
|23,350
|$
|23,878
|$
|23,594
|$
|73,817
|$
|70,874
|Investment Securities
|2,350
|2,054
|1,883
|2,096
|2,426
|6,287
|8,178
|Funds Sold
|285
|200
|213
|180
|146
|698
|991
|Total Interest Income
|28,520
|26,836
|25,446
|26,154
|26,166
|80,802
|80,043
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|210
|208
|208
|201
|190
|626
|1,347
|Short-Term Borrowings
|317
|324
|412
|639
|498
|1,053
|1,051
|Subordinated Notes Payable
|307
|308
|307
|311
|316
|922
|1,161
|Other Long-Term Borrowings
|14
|16
|21
|30
|40
|51
|131
|Total Interest Expense
|848
|856
|948
|1,181
|1,044
|2,652
|3,690
|Net Interest Income
|27,672
|25,980
|24,498
|24,973
|25,122
|78,150
|76,353
|Provision for Credit Losses
|-
|(571
|)
|(982
|)
|1,342
|1,308
|(1,553
|)
|8,303
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|27,672
|26,551
|25,480
|23,631
|23,814
|79,703
|68,050
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Deposit Fees
|5,075
|4,236
|4,271
|4,713
|4,316
|13,582
|13,087
|Bank Card Fees
|3,786
|3,998
|3,618
|3,462
|3,389
|11,402
|9,582
|Wealth Management Fees
|3,623
|3,274
|3,090
|3,069
|2,808
|9,987
|7,966
|Mortgage Banking Revenues
|12,283
|13,217
|17,125
|17,711
|22,983
|42,625
|45,633
|Other
|1,807
|1,748
|1,722
|1,568
|1,469
|5,277
|4,374
|Total Noninterest Income
|26,574
|26,473
|29,826
|30,523
|34,965
|82,873
|80,642
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Compensation
|25,245
|25,378
|26,064
|26,722
|26,164
|76,687
|69,558
|Occupancy, Net
|6,032
|5,973
|5,967
|5,976
|5,906
|17,972
|16,683
|Other Real Estate, Net
|(1,126
|)
|(270
|)
|(118
|)
|567
|219
|(1,514
|)
|(463
|)
|Pension Adjustment
|500
|2,000
|-
|-
|-
|2,500
|-
|Other
|9,051
|9,042
|8,563
|8,083
|8,053
|26,656
|22,836
|Total Noninterest Expense
|39,702
|42,123
|40,476
|41,348
|40,342
|122,301
|108,614
|OPERATING PROFIT
|14,544
|10,901
|14,830
|12,806
|18,437
|40,275
|40,078
|Income Tax Expense
|2,949
|2,059
|2,787
|2,833
|3,165
|7,795
|7,397
|Net Income
|11,595
|8,842
|12,043
|9,973
|15,272
|32,480
|32,681
|Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|(1,504
|)
|(1,415
|)
|(2,537
|)
|(2,227
|)
|(4,875
|)
|(5,456
|)
|(8,851
|)
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS
|$
|10,091
|$
|7,427
|$
|9,506
|$
|7,746
|$
|10,397
|$
|27,024
|$
|23,830
|PER COMMON SHARE
|Basic Net Income
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.42
|Diluted Net Income
|0.60
|0.44
|0.56
|0.46
|0.62
|1.60
|1.42
|Cash Dividend
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.42
|AVERAGE SHARES
|Basic
|16,875
|16,858
|16,838
|16,763
|16,771
|16,857
|16,792
|Diluted
|16,909
|16,885
|16,862
|16,817
|16,810
|16,886
|16,823
|CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
|AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS
|Unaudited
|2021
|2020
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|2021
|2020
|ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|$
|22,175
|$
|22,026
|$
|23,816
|$
|23,137
|$
|22,457
|$
|23,816
|$
|13,905
|Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,269
|Provision for Credit Losses
|(546
|)
|(184
|)
|(2,312
|)
|1,165
|1,265
|(3,042
|)
|7,870
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
|129
|(333
|)
|(522
|)
|486
|585
|(726
|)
|1,907
|Balance at End of Period
|$
|21,500
|$
|22,175
|$
|22,026
|$
|23,816
|$
|23,137
|$
|21,500
|$
|23,137
|As a % of Loans HFI
|1.11
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.16
|%
|As a % of Nonperforming Loans
|710.39
|%
|433.93
|%
|410.78
|%
|405.66
|%
|420.30
|%
|710.39
|%
|420.30
|%
|ACL - DEBT SECURITIES
|Provision for Credit Losses
|$
|16
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|16
|$
|-
|ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|2,587
|$
|2,974
|$
|1,644
|$
|1,467
|$
|1,424
|$
|1,644
|$
|157
|Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|876
|Provision for Credit Losses
|530
|(387
|)
|1,330
|177
|43
|1,473
|434
|Balance at End of Period(1)
|3,117
|2,587
|2,974
|1,644
|1,467
|3,117
|1,467
|CHARGE-OFFS
|Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
|$
|37
|$
|32
|$
|69
|$
|104
|$
|137
|$
|138
|$
|685
|Real Estate - Construction
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Real Estate - Commercial
|405
|-
|-
|-
|17
|405
|28
|Real Estate - Residential
|17
|65
|6
|38
|1
|88
|112
|Real Estate - Home Equity
|15
|74
|5
|10
|58
|94
|141
|Consumer
|221
|230
|564
|668
|619
|1,015
|2,117
|Overdrafts
|1,093
|440
|492
|564
|450
|2,025
|1,693
|Total Charge-Offs
|$
|1,788
|$
|841
|$
|1,136
|$
|1,384
|$
|1,282
|$
|3,765
|$
|4,776
|RECOVERIES
|Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
|$
|66
|$
|103
|$
|136
|$
|64
|$
|74
|$
|305
|$
|188
|Real Estate - Construction
|10
|-
|-
|50
|-
|10
|-
|Real Estate - Commercial
|169
|26
|645
|27
|30
|840
|291
|Real Estate - Residential
|401
|244
|75
|153
|35
|720
|126
|Real Estate - Home Equity
|46
|70
|124
|40
|41
|240
|138
|Consumer
|334
|332
|311
|306
|280
|977
|913
|Overdrafts
|633
|399
|367
|258
|237
|1,399
|1,213
|Total Recoveries
|$
|1,659
|$
|1,174
|$
|1,658
|$
|898
|$
|697
|$
|4,491
|$
|2,869
|NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
|$
|129
|$
|(333
|)
|$
|(522
|)
|$
|486
|$
|585
|$
|(726
|)
|$
|1,907
|Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)
|0.03
|%
|(0.07
|)%
|(0.10
|)%
|0.09
|%
|0.11
|%
|(0.05
|)%
|0.13
|%
|RISK ELEMENT ASSETS
|Nonaccruing Loans
|$
|3,026
|$
|5,110
|$
|5,362
|$
|5,871
|$
|5,505
|Other Real Estate Owned
|192
|1,192
|110
|808
|1,227
|Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")
|$
|3,218
|$
|6,302
|$
|5,472
|$
|6,679
|$
|6,732
|Past Due Loans 30-89 Days
|$
|3,360
|$
|3,745
|$
|2,622
|$
|4,594
|$
|3,191
|Past Due Loans 90 Days or More
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Classified Loans
|16,310
|19,397
|20,608
|17,631
|16,772
|Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings
|$
|7,919
|$
|8,992
|$
|13,597
|$
|13,887
|$
|14,693
|Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI
|0.16
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.28
|%
|NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate
|0.17
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.34
|%
|NPAs as a % of Total Assets
|0.08
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.19
|%
|(1) Recorded in other liabilities
|(2) Annualized
|CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
|AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES
|Unaudited
|Third Quarter 2021
|Second Quarter 2021
|First Quarter 2021
|Fourth Quarter 2020
|Third Quarter 2020
|Sep 2021 YTD
|Sep 2020 YTD
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|ASSETS:
|Loans Held for Sale
|$
|67,753
|$
|497
|2.91
|%
|$
|77,101
|$
|566
|2.94
|%
|$
|106,242
|$
|970
|3.70
|%
|$
|121,052
|878
|3.85
|%
|$
|92,522
|$
|671
|3.64
|%
|$
|83,558
|$
|2,033
|3.24
|%
|$
|67,719
|$
|1,577
|3.50
|%
|Loans Held for Investment(1)
|1,974,132
|25,458
|5.12
|2,036,781
|24,095
|4.74
|2,044,363
|22,483
|4.46
|1,993,470
|23,103
|4.55
|2,005,178
|23,027
|4.53
|2,018,168
|72,036
|4.76
|1,945,524
|69,598
|4.77
|Investment Securities
|Taxable Investment Securities
|904,962
|2,333
|1.03
|687,882
|2,036
|1.18
|528,842
|1,863
|1.41
|513,277
|2,072
|1.61
|553,395
|2,401
|1.73
|708,606
|6,232
|1.17
|594,654
|8,104
|1.82
|Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1)
|4,332
|25
|2.31
|3,530
|23
|2.58
|3,844
|25
|2.61
|4,485
|30
|2.71
|4,860
|32
|2.66
|3,904
|73
|2.49
|5,338
|94
|2.34
|Total Investment Securities
|909,294
|2,358
|1.03
|691,412
|2,059
|1.19
|532,686
|1,888
|1.42
|517,762
|2,102
|1.62
|558,255
|2,433
|1.74
|712,510
|6,305
|1.18
|599,992
|8,198
|1.82
|Funds Sold
|741,944
|285
|0.15
|818,616
|200
|0.10
|814,638
|213
|0.11
|705,125
|180
|0.10
|567,883
|146
|0.10
|791,466
|698
|0.12
|385,245
|991
|0.34
|Total Earning Assets
|3,693,123
|$
|28,598
|3.07
|%
|3,623,910
|$
|26,920
|2.98
|%
|3,497,929
|$
|25,554
|2.96
|%
|3,337,409
|$
|26,263
|3.14
|%
|3,223,838
|$
|26,277
|3.25
|%
|3,605,702
|$
|81,072
|3.01
|%
|2,998,480
|$
|80,364
|3.58
|%
|Cash and Due From Banks
|72,773
|74,076
|68,978
|73,968
|69,893
|71,956
|66,512
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(22,817
|)
|(22,794
|)
|(24,128
|)
|(23,725
|)
|(22,948
|)
|(23,241
|)
|(19,672
|)
|Other Assets
|283,534
|281,157
|278,742
|264,784
|268,549
|281,162
|257,993
|Total Assets
|$
|4,026,613
|$
|3,956,349
|$
|3,821,521
|$
|3,652,436
|$
|3,539,332
|$
|3,935,579
|$
|3,303,313
|LIABILITIES:
|Interest Bearing Deposits
|NOW Accounts
|$
|945,788
|$
|72
|0.03
|%
|$
|966,649
|$
|74
|0.03
|%
|$
|985,517
|$
|76
|0.03
|%
|$
|879,564
|$
|66
|0.03
|%
|$
|826,776
|$
|61
|0.03
|%
|$
|965,839
|$
|222
|0.03
|%
|$
|808,389
|$
|864
|0.14
|%
|Money Market Accounts
|282,860
|34
|0.05
|272,138
|33
|0.05
|269,829
|33
|0.05
|261,543
|34
|0.05
|247,185
|32
|0.05
|274,990
|100
|0.05
|227,331
|189
|0.11
|Savings Accounts
|551,383
|68
|0.05
|529,844
|64
|0.05
|492,252
|60
|0.05
|466,116
|57
|0.05
|438,762
|54
|0.05
|524,710
|192
|0.05
|409,230
|150
|0.05
|Time Deposits
|102,765
|36
|0.14
|102,995
|37
|0.15
|102,089
|39
|0.15
|102,809
|44
|0.17
|104,522
|43
|0.16
|102,619
|112
|0.15
|104,925
|144
|0.18
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|1,882,796
|210
|0.04
|%
|1,871,626
|208
|0.04
|%
|1,849,687
|208
|0.05
|%
|1,710,032
|201
|0.05
|%
|1,617,245
|190
|0.05
|%
|1,868,158
|626
|0.04
|%
|1,549,875
|1,347
|0.12
|%
|Short-Term Borrowings
|49,773
|317
|2.53
|%
|51,152
|324
|2.54
|%
|67,033
|412
|2.49
|%
|95,280
|639
|2.67
|%
|74,557
|498
|2.66
|%
|55,923
|1,053
|2.52
|%
|60,335
|1,051
|2.33
|%
|Subordinated Notes Payable
|52,887
|307
|2.27
|52,887
|308
|2.30
|52,887
|307
|2.32
|52,887
|311
|2.30
|52,887
|316
|2.34
|52,887
|922
|2.30
|52,887
|1,161
|2.89
|Other Long-Term Borrowings
|1,652
|14
|3.37
|1,762
|16
|3.38
|2,736
|21
|3.18
|3,700
|30
|3.18
|5,453
|40
|2.91
|2,046
|51
|3.29
|5,842
|131
|3.00
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|1,987,108
|$
|848
|0.17
|%
|1,977,427
|$
|856
|0.17
|%
|1,972,343
|$
|948
|0.19
|%
|1,861,899
|$
|1,181
|0.25
|%
|1,750,142
|$
|1,044
|0.24
|%
|1,979,014
|$
|2,652
|0.18
|%
|1,668,939
|$
|3,690
|0.30
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Deposits
|1,564,892
|1,515,726
|1,389,821
|1,356,104
|1,354,032
|1,490,787
|1,220,002
|Other Liabilities
|112,707
|107,801
|111,050
|74,605
|83,192
|110,526
|71,661
|Total Liabilities
|3,664,707
|3,600,954
|3,473,214
|3,292,608
|3,187,366
|3,580,327
|2,960,602
|Temporary Equity
|20,446
|26,355
|21,977
|16,154
|11,893
|22,920
|7,534
|SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:
|341,460
|329,040
|326,330
|343,674
|340,073
|332,332
|335,177
|Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
|$
|4,026,613
|$
|3,956,349
|$
|3,821,521
|$
|3,652,436
|$
|3,539,332
|$
|3,935,579
|$
|3,303,313
|Interest Rate Spread
|$
|27,750
|2.91
|%
|$
|26,064
|2.81
|%
|$
|24,606
|2.77
|%
|$
|25,082
|2.88
|%
|$
|25,233
|3.01
|%
|$
|78,420
|2.83
|%
|$
|76,674
|3.29
|%
|Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)
|28,598
|3.07
|26,920
|2.98
|25,554
|2.96
|26,263
|3.14
|26,277
|3.25
|81,072
|3.01
|80,364
|3.58
|Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)
|848
|0.09
|856
|0.09
|948
|0.11
|1,181
|0.14
|1,044
|0.13
|2,652
|0.10
|3,690
|0.16
|Net Interest Margin
|$
|27,750
|2.98
|%
|$
|26,064
|2.89
|%
|$
|24,606
|2.85
|%
|$
|25,082
|3.00
|%
|$
|25,233
|3.12
|%
|$
|78,420
|2.91
|%
|$
|76,674
|3.42
|%
|(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.
|(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
|CAPITAL CITY HOME LOANS
|MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2020
|Sep 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2020
|Net Interest Income
|$
|(30
|)
|$
|19
|$
|17
|$
|(165
|)
|$
|142
|Mortgage Banking Fees
|12,293
|13,116
|22,775
|42,255
|44,046
|Other
|455
|425
|287
|1,306
|587
|Total Noninterest Income
|12,748
|13,541
|23,062
|43,561
|44,633
|Salaries
|7,600
|8,538
|10,753
|26,414
|21,376
|Other Associate Benefits
|215
|210
|192
|646
|446
|Total Compensation
|7,815
|8,748
|10,945
|27,060
|21,822
|Occupancy, Net
|849
|854
|845
|2,564
|1,844
|Other
|1,292
|1,359
|1,342
|3,751
|3,048
|Total Noninterest Expense
|9,956
|10,961
|13,132
|33,375
|26,714
|Operating Profit
|$
|2,762
|$
|2,599
|$
|9,947
|$
|10,021
|$
|18,061
|Key Performance Metrics
|Total Loans Closed
|$
|360,167
|$
|406,859
|$
|526,252
|$
|1,230,151
|$
|1,139,681
|Total Loans Closed - Mix
|Purchase
|71
|%
|76
|%
|60
|%
|69
|%
|59
|%
|Refinance
|29
|%
|24
|%
|40
|%
|31
|%
|41
|%
