KindHealth Enhances Online Health Insurance Platform Ahead of Busy Open Enrollment Period

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KindHealth , the all-in-one digital health insurance marketplace, is making it even easier for consumers to virtually sign up and buy health insurance during the upcoming Open Enrollment period by enhancing its platform for the smoothest health insurance discovery experience.

Since 2015, KindHealth has offered health, dental, vision, and Medicare insurance on its digital AI-powered platform. Recently launched upgrades to KindHealth's growing health insurance marketplace will allow users to complete the enrollment process online without needing a phone call to the HealthCare.gov marketplace. Additionally, KindHealth's new Smart Quote Preview feature (through the KindIQ platform) will make it easier for brokers and employers to get prompt access to accurate insurance policy quotes via email.

The upgrades are being implemented in time for Open Enrollment 2021, which begins on November 1 for most of the United States and closes in mid-January 2022 after an extension ordered by President Biden.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our user experience so consumers can quickly make informed decisions about their healthcare finance options," said Andrew Tomasik, COO of KindHealth. "The enhancements that our team is working to implement make health insurance more accessible to KindHealth users and easier to understand. We're proud to be launching these improvements in time to help health insurance consumers complete Open Enrollment."

KindHealth's Open Enrollment improvements include:

Better calling: Integrated call disposition cuts down documentation time, increases productivity, and easily records incoming and outgoing calls.

Integrated call disposition cuts down documentation time, increases productivity, and easily records incoming and outgoing calls. More services: KindHealth welcomed two new carriers offering ancillary products: Assurity Critical Illness and National Care Dental .

KindHealth welcomed two new carriers offering ancillary products: Critical Illness and . Easier quotes: Smart Quote Preview will help brokers and employers price ICHRA & QSEHRA offerings for their employees. Partners will receive an email when their quotes are ready and have the option to preview the most affordable Silver plan premium and deductible for each lead.

Smart Quote Preview will help brokers and employers price ICHRA & QSEHRA offerings for their employees. Partners will receive an email when their quotes are ready and have the option to preview the most affordable Silver plan premium and deductible for each lead. Convenient data: Brokers and employers can enter Census data in bulk or individually without needing to create leads in the system.

Brokers and employers can enter Census data in bulk or individually without needing to create leads in the system. Hassle-free enrollment: Users can enter and save important information so it can be pre-filled to speed up the quote process, and it is easier to add information about spouses and dependents.

Users can enter and save important information so it can be pre-filled to speed up the quote process, and it is easier to add information about spouses and dependents. Insurance insight: Helper text displayed on the Tax Credit Qualifications page provides users with the lowest, most accurate quotes possible.

KindHealth is an insurance discovery platform launched in 2015 and based in Austin, Texas, founded by entrepreneur team Albert Pomales, Andrew Tomasik, Mark Adams and John Constantine. KindHealth's platform is powered by cutting-edge technology which recommends the best insurance plan for consumers' needs and budget, allowing KindHealth to better understand its customers and offer the right insurance plan. Additionally, KindHealth's Marketplace Builder™ makes it simple for companies in any category — from leading technology brands to insurtech startups — to offer white-labeled digital insurance solutions to their customers. Visit https://www.kindhealth.co/

