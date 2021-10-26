Ultralife Corporation Awarded $4.2 Million Communications Systems Leader Radio Order

NEWARK, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) has been awarded a purchase order valued at approximately $4.2 million to supply its Vehicle Amplifier-Adaptors (“VAA”) to Thales Defense & Security, Inc., a global leader in the development, manufacture, and support of combat-proven, software-defined radio equipment, for the U.S. Army’s Leader Radio program. Shipments are expected to commence in 2022.



The Army’s decision to go into full rate production of the Leader Radio after operational tests and evaluations, provides soldiers with the most advanced radio network capabilities available for enhanced situational awareness, which is critical for mission success. The two-channel software-defined radio provides both data and voice communications via multiple waveforms allowing the soldier to utilize one radio instead of the two currently required for voice and data. Ultralife’s VAA platform provides the soldier with an enhanced range of digital voice and data communications and operational flexibility.

“We are delighted to receive this follow-on order that attests to the effectiveness of our new product development strategy of designing and building technically advanced, integrated communication systems devices in collaboration with our strategic partners,” said Michael D. Popielec, Ultralife’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the U.S. Army’s decision to go into full rate production, we look forward to our continued participation in this multi-year program.”

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.