Giatec® Limits Cement Usage and CO2 Emissions with AI-Powered Tools Roxi™ and SmartMix™

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During GreenBiz's VERGE 2021 climate tech event this week, Giatec®, a leading innovator in sustainable concrete, draws attention to the significant reductions in CO2 emissions from cement production using their artificial intelligence (AI) tools Roxi™ and SmartMix™.

Every year, 20 billion tons (10 billion cubic yards) of concrete is produced globally. This translates to approximately 2 billion tons of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions or 8% of global CO2 pollution. Using their proprietary sensing technology combined with their predictive AI-based models, Roxi and SmartMix, Giatec can help reduce CO2 emissions by up to 20%.

"Roxi enables a significant reduction to concrete's CO2 footprint," states Andrew Fahim, Director, Research & Development at Giatec. "This is evident when comparing Giatec's data for mixtures produced in the US, Canada, and European markets and the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) benchmark versus algorithmic suggestions for mixtures to meet the same compressive strength classes as those in the NRMCA benchmark."

Ready-mix concrete producers design concrete mixes based on limited data and visibility into the quality variations of raw materials and external factors. This leads to overdesigning the concrete mixture by adding more cement than necessary to prevent potential performance issues.

Roxi is the first AI algorithm created for concrete testing. Its applications include optimizing concrete mixtures, reducing cement usage and concrete's CO2 footprint, predicting concrete properties, and proactively detecting anomalies in concrete performance and testing.

SmartMix is a web-based dashboard that operationalizes Roxi's skills, enabling producers to adjust the proportions of their mixes and predict how such changes influence their concrete performance in terms of its compressive strength or other performance criteria.

In continuing to build modern technology for concrete producers, Giatec's Roxi and SmartMix will help lower GHG emissions resulting from concrete production by 400 million tons annually, the equivalent of taking 110 million cars off the road.

ABOUT VERGE

VERGE is an annual event which brings together more than 10,000 leaders online — from the private and public sectors, utilities, solution providers, investors, and startups — advancing systemic solutions to address the climate crisis through five key markets: clean energy, sustainable mobility, carbon removal, regenerative food systems and — new this year — resilient infrastructure.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as; AI, and Internet of Things (IoT), including; wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint. For more information visit www.giatec.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dobrila Moogk, Vice President, Marketing

Tel: +1 (877) 497-6278

marketing@giatec.ca

Related Images











Image 1: Giatec® Limits Cement Usage and CO2 Emissions with AI-Powered Tools Roxi™ and SmartMix™





Giatec's Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Based Programs Help Reduce Greenhouse Gases in the Construction Industry

















Image 2: Roxi enables a significant reduction to concrete's CO2 footprint





Roxi enables a significant reduction to concrete's CO2 footprint.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment