Verisk enters into agreement to acquire ACTINEO, further expanding into Europe

Cologne, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has entered into an agreement to acquire ACTINEO , the rapidly expanding international market leader for the digitalisation and medical assessment of bodily injury claims. With the acquisition, Verisk will add ACTINEO’s established claims management solutions to Verisk’s leading data analytics and insurance ecosystem, providing customers with digitalisation and medical expertise solutions throughout the entire claims process.

ACTINEO was founded in 2009 and has already established a strong market presence in Europe, with operations across Germany and Austria. The acquisition will provide a strong platform for Verisk to grow its footprint across Europe and includes ACTINEO’s majority share of the joint venture subsidiary ANTEVIS, which offers innovative digital services for the medical codification and assessment of medical malpractice injury claims in Europe.

ACTINEO offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, technology and data solutions to support the entire bodily injury settlement process. The portfolio includes solutions for the procurement and coding of medical data and the medical assessment of bodily injury claims, medical billing checks, and a digital SaaS platform for bodily injury claims management.

Verisk will support the deployment of ACTINEO’s market-leading claims management solutions across Europe, while exploring opportunities to introduce other Verisk claims solutions to the same key European markets.

“Due to the strong alignment in both innovative technology and digital business strategy this acquisition makes perfect sense,” says Olav Skowronnek, ACTINEO CEO. “We look forward to working with our new Verisk colleagues to continue to expand our solutions to customers across Europe.”

“This acquisition represents another significant step into the European market for Verisk. Customers in this key region expect both a significant local presence and extensive domain expertise, and ACTINEO and Verisk can come together to provide both of these things,” says Joe Pendle, Managing Director of Claims Europe at Verisk.

Verisk is a leading source of information about insurance risk. The company draws upon vast experience in data management and expertise in predictive modelling to serve many disciplines throughout the insurance industry. Verisk analyses data and presents information in formats customers can use and seamlessly integrate into their workflows.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review.

About ACTINEO

ACTINEO is an independent service provider specialised in comprehensive solutions for bodily injury claims management. Since 2009, the Cologne-based company has become the innovative German market leader for the digitalisation and medical assessment of bodily injury claims. On behalf of insurance companies, ACTINEO provides innovative, medically competent and data-based support throughout the entire claims management process – aiming for a fast, transparent, and fair settlement of bodily injury claims.

ACTINEO's bodily injury settlement services include:

The procurement, structuring and plausibility check of medical data

The standardisation and digitalisation of bodily injury claims

The development of prediction models and AI solutions for bodily injury claims management

Process automation as well as digital instruments for the management and cost controlling of bodily injury claims management

The systematic and medically sound check of medical invoices

The assessment and preparation of expert medical reports

The management of medical expert networks for individual clients

Expert appraisals of (long-term) care requirements and transition management

The independent assessment and management of (long-term) care (ACTINEO CARE)

Tool-supported medical on-site assessment

ACTINEO is certified by TÜV Rheinland as a "service provider with certified data protection management".


