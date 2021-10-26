Verisk enters into agreement to acquire ACTINEO, further expanding into Europe

- Significantly increases solutions for insurers and Verisk claims footprint across Europe
- Positions Verisk as pan-European leader in the bodily injury and medical malpractice sectors
Cologne, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has entered into an agreement to acquire ACTINEO, the rapidly expanding international market leader for the digitalisation and medical assessment of bodily injury claims. With the acquisition, Verisk will add ACTINEO’s established claims management solutions to Verisk’s leading data analytics and insurance ecosystem, providing customers with digitalisation and medical expertise solutions throughout the entire claims process.
ACTINEO was founded in 2009 and has already established a strong market presence in Europe, with operations across Germany and Austria. The acquisition will provide a strong platform for Verisk to grow its footprint across Europe and includes ACTINEO’s majority share of the joint venture subsidiary ANTEVIS, which offers innovative digital services for the medical codification and assessment of medical malpractice injury claims in Europe.
ACTINEO offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, technology and data solutions to support the entire bodily injury settlement process. The portfolio includes solutions for the procurement and coding of medical data and the medical assessment of bodily injury claims, medical billing checks, and a digital SaaS platform for bodily injury claims management.
Verisk will support the deployment of ACTINEO’s market-leading claims management solutions across Europe, while exploring opportunities to introduce other Verisk claims solutions to the same key European markets.
“Due to the strong alignment in both innovative technology and digital business strategy this acquisition makes perfect sense,” says Olav Skowronnek, ACTINEO CEO. “We look forward to working with our new Verisk colleagues to continue to expand our solutions to customers across Europe.”
“This acquisition represents another significant step into the European market for Verisk. Customers in this key region expect both a significant local presence and extensive domain expertise, and ACTINEO and Verisk can come together to provide both of these things,” says Joe Pendle, Managing Director of Claims Europe at Verisk.
Verisk is a leading source of information about insurance risk. The company draws upon vast experience in data management and expertise in predictive modelling to serve many disciplines throughout the insurance industry. Verisk analyses data and presents information in formats customers can use and seamlessly integrate into their workflows.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review.
__________________________________________
About ACTINEO
ACTINEO is an independent service provider specialised in comprehensive solutions for bodily injury claims management. Since 2009, the Cologne-based company has become the innovative German market leader for the digitalisation and medical assessment of bodily injury claims. On behalf of insurance companies, ACTINEO provides innovative, medically competent and data-based support throughout the entire claims management process – aiming for a fast, transparent, and fair settlement of bodily injury claims.
ACTINEO's bodily injury settlement services include:
- The procurement, structuring and plausibility check of medical data
- The standardisation and digitalisation of bodily injury claims
- The development of prediction models and AI solutions for bodily injury claims management
- Process automation as well as digital instruments for the management and cost controlling of bodily injury claims management
- The systematic and medically sound check of medical invoices
- The assessment and preparation of expert medical reports
- The management of medical expert networks for individual clients
- Expert appraisals of (long-term) care requirements and transition management
- The independent assessment and management of (long-term) care (ACTINEO CARE)
- Tool-supported medical on-site assessment
ACTINEO is certified by TÜV Rheinland as a “service provider with certified data protection management”. Find out more about ACTINEO at www.actineo.de and Facebook, XING, LinkedIn, Twitter and vimeo.
About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialised markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.