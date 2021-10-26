Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė“ shareholders

English Lithuanian

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code 301844044, registered office situated at Laisvės av. 10, Vilnius, held on 26 October 2021, adopted the following resolutions:



1. Regarding the election of the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ for a new term.

1.1. To elect the following members to the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ for the term of 4 (four) years:

1.1.1. Judith Buss;

1.1.2. Bent Christensen;

1.1.3. Lorraine Wrafter;

1.1.4. Tim Brooks;

1.1.5. Alfonso Faubel;

1.1.6. Aušra Vičkačkienė;

1.1.7. Ingrida Muckutė.

1.2. To establish that the elected Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ shall commence its activities after the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB „Ignitis grupė“.

1.3. To approve the terms of the confidential information protection agreement with the members of the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“.

1.4. To approve the terms and conditions of the agreement on the activities of the member of the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“.

1.5. To approve the terms and conditions of the agreement on the activities of the independent member of the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“.

1.6. To set the remuneration (excluding taxes) for the newly elected independent members of the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ in the amount of EUR 2000 (two thousand euros) per calendar month for the activities in the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“. To set the remuneration of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the activities of the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ in the amount of EUR 2600 (two thousand six hundred) (before taxes) per calendar month.

1.7. To authorize the head of AB „Ignitis grupė“ (with the right to sub-authorize) to sign agreements on the activities of the member of the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ and on the activities of the independent member of the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ and protection of confidential information with the newly elected members of the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ and to take the necessary steps to register the members of the Supervisory Board in the Register of Legal Entities.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall be provided on the Group’s website (link) from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of the Group (Laisvės av. 10, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays).

