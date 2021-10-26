Outlook on the Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Accuray, Bayer Pharma and Nordion Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and forecasted market potential of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. It offers a detailed analysis of the technological advancement, competitive environment, market background, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends.
The research report also includes market projections to 2026. The scope of this report is broad and covers type, production method, technology and applications of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. By type, the market has been segmented into radiotherapy and radiopharmaceuticals. Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are provided for each segment and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
- The global radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics market should reach $28.5 billion by 2026 from $18.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The North American radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics market is expected to grow from $7.0 billion in 2021 to $11.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The Asia-Pacific radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics market is expected to grow from $4.5 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The report additionally includes a discussion of the major market players in radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market and current trends within the industry.
By geography, the radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).
The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, France, Japan, India and China are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- 52 data tables and 72 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for radiotherapy, radiopharmaceuticals, and nuclear medicines
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026
- Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market potential by type, method, technology, application and region
- Assessment of present and future strategies within the radiopharmaceuticals market, including radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes
- Description of positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and discussion of their applications
- Evaluation of market opportunities for external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiotherapy
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry and discussion of regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Accuray Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, Cardinal Health, General Electric Co., Nordion Inc. and Siemens Healthineers AG
Population and human life expectancy are increasing globally, spurring more chronic conditions and life-threatening diseases. A sedentary lifestyle, obesity and a lack of physical activity have further worsened the situation, leading to the increased importance of medical treatments and interventions.
Despite incredible improvements in the field of medicine in the last few decades, an unmet need remains for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of aggressive ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disorders and cancer.
Since the discovery of radioactivity, it has been observed that radiation can play a role in the treatment of several diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are a type of radioactive drug internally administered and intended to diagnose and treat diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are now a vital part of the healthcare industry, as they can identify several disease processes much earlier than other diagnostic tests.
Applications of radiopharmaceuticals are rising significantly in the fields of neurology, oncology, cardiology and other medical specialties, such as gastroenterology, endocrinology and nephrology, for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Radiopharmaceuticals have also become a necessary part of personalized medicine. The market for therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals is anticipated to grow at a steep rate in the coming years due to growing applications and increased demand.
Growing acceptance and utilization of nuclear medicine scans (i.e., PET and SPECT) and better availability of radiopharmaceuticals due to a growing number of cyclotrons have significantly further contributed to growth in the radiopharmaceutical industry.
Innovative technological devices leading to early and accurate diagnoses, increased awareness of radiopharmaceuticals among patients and physicians and new regulatory approvals of radiopharmaceuticals are other major driving forces for the global radiopharmaceutical market. Furthermore, rising incidences of different types of cancers across the globe are considered a significant driver behind the growth of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Regulatory Scenario
- Regulatory Outlook
- United States
- Canada
- Australia
- India
- European Union
Chapter 4 Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics: Background
- Introduction
- Uses of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Evolution and Transition of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Radiotherapy
- Ionizing Radiation
- Non-ionizing Radiation
- Evolution and Transition of Radiation Therapy
- The Discovery Period: 1890s
- Kilovoltage Era: 1900-1940
- Megavoltage Era: 1946-1996
- Computer-Assisted Era: 1996-Present
- Market Potential
- Investment Analysis
- Radiotherapy Subsegments
- Radiotherapy Subsegments by Type
- Radiopharmaceuticals Subsegments by Type
- Production Method Subsegments
- Technology Subsegments
- Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics, by Application
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Trends
- Respiratory Gating
- Proton Therapy
- Carbon Ions
- Magnetic Resonance-Driven Linear Accelerator
- Drivers
- Increasing Aging Population
- Increasing Incidence of Life-Threatening Diseases
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer
- High Incidence of Cancer in Aging Population
- Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Regions
- Advancements in Technology
- Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment
- Increasing Number of Cyclotrons
- Increasing Amount of Nuclear Imaging Equipment
- High Efficiency of Radiotherapy
- Palliative Radiation Therapy
- Restraints and Challenges
- Limited Global Supply of Medical Isotopes
- Reimbursement Policies
- Regulatory Issues
- Expensive Equipment
- Lack of Trained Professionals
- Limited Effectiveness against Metastatic Cancer
- Side Effects of Radiation Therapy
- Opportunities
- Developing Countries
- Replacement of Old Equipment
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Impact of COVID-19 on Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics
- Impact on Cancer Research
- Public Health Impact of COVID-19 Across the Cancer Continuum
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
- Radiotherapy
- External Beam Radiation Therapy
- Internal Radiation Therapy
- Systemic Radiotherapy
- Radiopharmaceuticals
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Production Method
- Particle Accelerators (Cyclotrons)
- Particle Accelerator Process
- Nuclear Reactors
- Radionuclide Generators
- Production of Radioisotopes Through Radionuclides
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Technology
- External Radiotherapy by Technology
- Particle Therapy/Proton Beam Therapy
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Fractionated Stereotactic Radiation Therapy
- Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
- Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
- Tomotherapy
- Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)
- Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
- Internal Radiotherapy by Technology
- Pulsed-Dose-Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy
- Low-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy
- High-Dose-Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
- Systemic Radiotherapy by Technology
- Comparison between Alpha and Beta Emitters
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application
- External Beam Radiation Therapy
- Treatment Planning for External Beam Radiation
- Dosing and Treatment with External Beam Radiation
- Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators (LINACs)
- Internal Radiation Therapy
- Applications of Internal Beam Radiation Therapy
- Systemic Radiation Therapy
- Applications of Systemic Radiation Therapy
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patent Analysis
- European Patent Analysis
- Japanese Patent Analysis
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches and Partnerships
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Accuray Inc.
- Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa (Novartis)
- Alliance Medical Group
- Bayer Pharma Ag
- Becton, Dickinson And Co. (Bd)
- Bracco Diagnostic Inc.
- Cardinal Health
- Coqui Radiopharmaceuticals Corp.
- Curium
- Eckert & Ziegler Bebig
- Elekta
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Iso-Tex Diagnostics Inc.
- Jubilant Draximage Inc.
- Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
- National Centre For Nuclear Research Polatom
- National Institute For Radioelements (Ire)
- Nordion Inc.
- Ntp Radioisotopes Soc Ltd.
- Pharmalucence Inc.
- Pmb Alcen
- Siemens Healthcare
- Vivos Inc.
