Global Flexible Manufacturing Systems in the Pharmaceutical Industry Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Opportunities with Industry 4.0 and Pharma 4.0

This report provides a detailed description of flexible manufacturing systems in the pharmaceutical industry and the latest technologies in the market.

The report includes market estimates for different types of flexible manufacturing systems and also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.

The global market for flexible manufacturing systems in the pharmaceutical industry should grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $2.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

Modular manufacturing market for flexible manufacturing systems in the pharmaceutical industry should grow from $858.4 million in 2021 to $1.1 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

Data-driven manufacturing market for flexible manufacturing systems in the pharmaceutical industry should grow from $501.0 million in 2021 to $665.6 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

Based on the approach type, the flexible manufacturing systems in pharmaceutical industry is segmented into modular manufacturing, data-driven manufacturing, single-use manufacturing, and continuous manufacturing.

Based on application, the market is segmented into manufacturing, aseptic filling and others (research and development, clinical research and academic research).

Based on industry, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology.

The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the market growth. The market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints as well as the competition and key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

The report also emphasizes the company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report additionally provides insights on the market share and upcoming regional demand.

Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Cytiva, Jacobs Engineering Inc., Exyte GmbH, G-CON Manufacturing, KeyPlants AB and Germfree Laboratories Inc. For market estimates, data have been provided for the year 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Increased emphasis on lowering manufacturing costs and unpredictable demand for different products, demands more flexible and agile facilities is one of the key factors driving the market. The need for process optimization and improvements in the supply chain are driving investment in automation technologies across the pharmaceutical industry, and the current rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals due to COVID-19 has driven the need for strategic changes in bioprocessing.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

The global biopharmaceutical market is changing consistently. Earlier, the main emphasis was on bestseller drugs manufactured in large amounts. Now, the focus has changed towards a greater number of products manufactured in smaller batches. With revenues under pressure, biopharmaceutical companies are confronting growing demands to develop new drugs at a lesser cost in an ever-declining time frame.

Innovative tools and technologies that streamline operations and decrease process time can create opportunities to improve annual batch throughput. Advanced approaches that challenge conventional upstream and downstream process approaches help increase facility utilization and flexibility.

Thus, unpredictable demand coupled with volatile market behavior and a growing focus on reducing manufacturing costs for different products drives the need for more flexible and agile facilities in the pharmaceutical industry.

Different approaches of flexible manufacturing systems in the pharmaceutical industry are discussed in the report such as modular manufacturing, data-driven manufacturing, single-use manufacturing, and continuous manufacturing.

The study also highlights the potential growth of the market. The research will provide a detailed overview of the market players, market shares, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and financials.

