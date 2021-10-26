Global Flexible Manufacturing Systems in the Pharmaceutical Industry Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Opportunities with Industry 4.0 and Pharma 4.0

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Flexible Manufacturing Systems in the Pharmaceutical Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed description of flexible manufacturing systems in the pharmaceutical industry and the latest technologies in the market.
The report includes market estimates for different types of flexible manufacturing systems and also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.
- The global market for flexible manufacturing systems in the pharmaceutical industry should grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $2.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
- Modular manufacturing market for flexible manufacturing systems in the pharmaceutical industry should grow from $858.4 million in 2021 to $1.1 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
- Data-driven manufacturing market for flexible manufacturing systems in the pharmaceutical industry should grow from $501.0 million in 2021 to $665.6 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
Based on the approach type, the flexible manufacturing systems in pharmaceutical industry is segmented into modular manufacturing, data-driven manufacturing, single-use manufacturing, and continuous manufacturing.
Based on application, the market is segmented into manufacturing, aseptic filling and others (research and development, clinical research and academic research).
Based on industry, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology.
The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the market growth. The market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.
This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints as well as the competition and key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.
The report also emphasizes the company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report additionally provides insights on the market share and upcoming regional demand.
Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Cytiva, Jacobs Engineering Inc., Exyte GmbH, G-CON Manufacturing, KeyPlants AB and Germfree Laboratories Inc. For market estimates, data have been provided for the year 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Increased emphasis on lowering manufacturing costs and unpredictable demand for different products, demands more flexible and agile facilities is one of the key factors driving the market. The need for process optimization and improvements in the supply chain are driving investment in automation technologies across the pharmaceutical industry, and the current rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals due to COVID-19 has driven the need for strategic changes in bioprocessing.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The global biopharmaceutical market is changing consistently. Earlier, the main emphasis was on bestseller drugs manufactured in large amounts. Now, the focus has changed towards a greater number of products manufactured in smaller batches. With revenues under pressure, biopharmaceutical companies are confronting growing demands to develop new drugs at a lesser cost in an ever-declining time frame.
Innovative tools and technologies that streamline operations and decrease process time can create opportunities to improve annual batch throughput. Advanced approaches that challenge conventional upstream and downstream process approaches help increase facility utilization and flexibility.
Thus, unpredictable demand coupled with volatile market behavior and a growing focus on reducing manufacturing costs for different products drives the need for more flexible and agile facilities in the pharmaceutical industry.
Different approaches of flexible manufacturing systems in the pharmaceutical industry are discussed in the report such as modular manufacturing, data-driven manufacturing, single-use manufacturing, and continuous manufacturing.
The study also highlights the potential growth of the market. The research will provide a detailed overview of the market players, market shares, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and financials.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Flexible Manufacturing Systems-Overview
- How Does a Flexible Manufacturing System Work?
- Objectives of FMS
- Benefits of FMS
- Limitations of FMS
- Flexibility in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Flexibility-The Future of Pharma Manufacturing
- The New Pharma Reality
- Single-use Systems for Biopharmaceuticals
- Continuous Manufacturing
- Modular Manufacturing
- Industry 4.0 in Pharma Manufacturing
- Time to Act
- Artificial Intelligence
- Increasing Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Conclusions
- Regulatory Aspects
- Current Goods Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs) Overview
- Importance of CGMPs
- Existing Regulatory Guidelines on CM
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19
- Need for Modular Manufacturing Approach
- Speed to Market
- Flexible Capacity
- The Vaccine Facility of the Future
- U.S. Biocontainment Manufacturer Provides Mobile Laboratory Facility for Work on COVID-19 Vaccine
- 130,000 Square-foot Drug Manufacturing Facility in Seattle Area Developed COVID-19 Therapeutics
- New Collaboration Between Exyte and Univercells Technologies for Quick Deployment of Vaccine Production Plants to Combat the COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increased Emphasis on Lowering Manufacturing Costs and Unpredictable Demand for Different Products
- Regulatory Authorities Support New Manufacturing Trends by Offering Quicker Approval Processes for New Drugs
- The Need for Process Optimization and Improvements in the Supply Chain Is Driving Investment in Automation Technologies Across the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Current Rise in Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Due to COVID-19 Has Driven the Need for Strategic Changes in Bioprocessing
- Market Restraints
- Slow Rate of Adoption as the Industry Faces a Large Existing Capital Footprints, and Inconsistency in the Global Regulatory Framework
- Uncertain Regulatory Policies
- Market Opportunities
- Initiatives by International Organizations to Improve Flexible Manufacturing Systems
- Rising Opportunities with Industry 4.0 and Pharma 4.0
- Competitive Landscape
- Cytiva
- Jacobs
- Exyte GmbH
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Approach
- Global Flexible Manufacturing Systems in the Pharmaceutical Industry, by Approach
- Modular Manufacturing
- Market Size and Forecast
- Data-driven Manufacturing
- Key Benefits of Data-driven Manufacturing in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Market Size and Forecast
- Single-use Manufacturing
- Market Size and Forecast
- Continuous Manufacturing
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Flexible Manufacturing Systems in the Pharmaceutical Industry, by Application
- Manufacturing
- Market Size and Forecast
- Aseptic Filling
- Market Size and Forecast
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry
- Global Flexible Manufacturing Systems in the Pharmaceutical Industry Market, by End-Use Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Market Size and Forecast
- Biotechnology
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Biologics Modular, Llc
- Cytiva
- ESC
- Exyte Gmbh
- G-Con Manufacturing Inc.
- Germfree Laboratories Inc.
- Ipm Technologies
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
- Keyplants Ab
- Moduleco Ltd. (Moduleco Pharma)
- Modwave Llc
- Univercells Technologies
- Zeton Inc.
Chapter 11 Appendix: List of Abbreviations
