FourKites Helps Alleviate Warehouse Labor Crisis with Next-Generation Dynamic Yard(SM) to Maximize Efficiency, Automation and Agility

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites®, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform , today announced a major upgrade to its industry-first Dynamic YardSM solution, the only yard management solution that integrates yard management software with in-transit predictive visibility and analytics to enable proactive management of every aspect of yard operations. The latest enhancements, built atop a state-of-the-art microservices architecture, enable end-to-end visibility and automation, streamlining nearly every facet of a facility's operations and offering unparalleled opportunities for integration and customization. The announcement comes on the heels of FourKites’ global partnership with Zebra Technologies , wherein Zebra will be reselling FourKites’ Dynamic Yard and real-time visibility platform as part of its suite of asset visibility solutions.



As the massive labor shortage continues to plague warehouses and the transportation sector, and cost pressures mount — current estimates suggest that the demand for supply chain professionals exceeds supply by a ratio of 6:1 — companies of all sizes are seeking ways of maximizing resource efficiency through digitization and automation. In direct response to this growing business imperative, FourKites has broadened its Dynamic Yard platform to offer total visibility in the yard, giving teams highly accurate and granular data down to the level of individual SKUs so they can more rapidly locate inventory and proactively resolve disruptions to keep goods flowing. To date, FourKites’ Dynamic Yard customers have seen up to 30% improvements in workforce efficiency, 40% better dock throughput, and reductions in detention costs ranging from 40% to as much as 80%.

“FourKites is at the leading edge of yard visibility, and has helped us unlock value across our operations,” said Tom France, VP of Distribution, Logistics and Transportation at Trane Technologies. “With Dynamic Yard, we immediately saw reductions in wait times and improvements in customer deliveries. Lean operations are more efficient and empowered, thanks to the support of the FourKites team. They are passionate about what they do, and they have a fundamental interest in solving our supply chain problems. It’s tough to find that. Your business is dynamic, and you need a partner that is dynamic, too.”

Developed in close collaboration with its customers, Dynamic Yard now offers unparalleled levels of customization and integration, and captures every significant yard event — including check-in/out, trailer moves, arrival/departure from dock, trailer updates and more — to deliver actionable reports and customizable dashboards for every role and workflow. Notable enhancements include:

SKU-level visibility that offers granular insights to the contents of shipments for better inventory planning — an increasingly critical capability as order sizes decrease and volumes increase.

that offers granular insights to the contents of shipments for better inventory planning — an increasingly critical capability as order sizes decrease and volumes increase. Automated door scheduling in real time, giving warehouse management powerful new capabilities to optimize labor as inventories rise and warehouse labor runs thin.

in real time, giving warehouse management powerful new capabilities to optimize labor as inventories rise and warehouse labor runs thin. A customizable yard communication system , enabling automated emergency alerts and safety communication to yard operations teams in real time.

, enabling automated emergency alerts and safety communication to yard operations teams in real time. Customization for every role and workflow that lets each organization use arrival/departure forms and build push reports/alerts for their unique operations.

that lets each organization use arrival/departure forms and build push reports/alerts for their unique operations. Carrier Portal & Appointment Management empowers a customer's growing and evolving carrier base to meet expectations, manage their trailer pools and keep facilities staff nimble.



“Dynamic Yard provides a streamlined, one-stop-solution that integrates with complementary supply chain systems, providing a critical level of visibility and workforce efficiency that today’s leading shippers urgently need,” said FourKites Chief Product Officer Priya Rajagopalan. “This is cutting-edge engineering that enables the automation and optimization of one of the most complex and costly aspects of the modern supply chain — the yard — and creates new opportunities for productivity and agility.”

By automating so many tasks that have traditionally been managed manually — from spotter task workflow to automated reporting and alerts — Dynamic Yard frees up more time for logistics and yard teams to proactively resolve issues, run more efficient operations and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

