American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) Expands into Florida with Two AG Xpress™ CBD Facial Recognition Vending Machines for Simon Premium Outlet Mall, St. Augustine Florida

PHOENIX, AZ, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) president David G. Gwyther announced that two of its American Green Xpress™ (AGX) CBD vending machines will be installed at the Simon “Premium Outlet” Mall in St. Augustine Florida. Each machine will be fully stocked with American Green’s Premium CBD products. The mall is owned by Simon Property Group. Simon owns and operates over 200 properties located in 37 states and Puerto Rico.



According to American Green president David Gwyther, “We are extremely excited to open the state of Florida by installing two of our American Green Xpress CBD machines at this beautiful commercial property. One AGX will be located near the Tommy Bahama store in a dedicated vending area, and the second AGX will be located near the Brooks Brothers store. These machines offer autonomous, fast and easy access to CBD without interaction with a human. These are company-owned AGX machines, and come fully stocked with branded American Green CBD products.”

AGM Age Verifying Vending Machine

Richard Dow, VP of Machine Sales, said, “These vending machines are our newest and most technologically advanced. The two AGXs that will be installed include our latest facial recognition and age identification systems which have been rigorously tested. We will distribute a full video demonstration of each machine working in the mall as soon as the installation is complete in November.”

The sales and marketing opportunities for the American Green Xpress (AGX) are now unlimited in the age-restricted products arena, here in the USA and abroad. The ease of CBD vending sales with the AGX, along with its proprietary identification and facial recognition software are the hallmark of the AGX machines that are being installed in the Premium Outlet located in St. Augustine, Florida. A customer will be able to get CBD in the mall directly from the AGX without any human assistance.

Our new AGX machines make it much easier for American Green to expand into any viable location because they are fully autonomous. Hotels, airports, big box stores, convenience stores, along with high traffic malls and strip malls, are all great locations for the American Green Xpress. For more information about AGX vending opportunities, email: help@americangreen.com.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green’s Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

Attachment