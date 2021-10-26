Global Delivery Robots Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Delivery Robots Market Size was valued at USD 300.20 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Delivery robot is fully autonomous or remotely controlled robot, which needs mobility to perform any function or task, and therefore, can be segmented as wheeled, tracked, or legged types. Although there are not many use cases of legged delivery robots in the commercialized space but has a huge potential to grow during the forecast period, for example, a delivery legged robot named Cassie, was found running 5km in one hour, without any payloads such as camera or sensors. Many such delivery robots are in development stage and are ready to be commercialized soon, which makes it highly potential market.

To manage delivery robots specially on roads, sidewalks, among others, the control management system must be very top notch so that robot can navigate very smoothly without any hindrance. All delivery robots use payloads such as GPS for tracking, navigation, and automated systems that can be tracked by using mobile applications while travelling in the urban areas where humans can’t reach or find the address of customers. Factors such as increasing investments in R&D sectors with government support and reasonable cost of last-mile delivery using robots are driving the global delivery robots market.

Increasing demands from the e-commerce and the affordable cost for the delivery robots services with contactless delivery system are expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period. As the delivery robots use the public traffic area for their way, manufacturers are held responsible if any damage is caused to humans. Also, delivery robots are bound to traffic rules and must operate under legal or regulatory framework. This is expected to restrain the delivery robots market during the forecast period.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the contactless delivery observed significant rise in the retail and food & beverage industry. Also, the investments in R&D sectors for technological advancements of delivery robots are highly increasing, which is expected to provide opportunities for the manufacturers of delivery robots in the future.

A technical disadvantage that delivery robots can travel only upto 10 km with a single charge from the warehouse is expected to pose a challenge to the manufacturers for capturing the largest market in global delivery robots.

Global Delivery Robots Market, by Component

Based on component, the delivery robots market is segmented into hardware and software. Further hardware is segmented into chassis and motors, control system, ultrasonic/LIDAR sensors, radars, GPS, cameras, and others. Software is segmented into computer vision and fleet management software.

Hardware segment holds the largest market share for global delivery robots market in 2021 and is expected to remain largest during forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to processor, memory, and peripherals like sensors, co-processors, controllers, robotic arm, universal asynchronous receiver-transmitter (UARTs), and others required to operate the delivery robots appropriately.

Global Delivery Robots Market, by Number of Wheels

Based on wheels, the delivery robots market is bifurcated into 3 wheels, 4 wheels, and 6 wheels. The 4 wheels segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain largest during the forecast period.

4 wheel robots have a better turning radius due to the reduced distance between the front and the back wheels and are considerably cheaper and more-cost effective per delivery mile. These factors are expected to drive the 4-wheeler segment growth during the forecast period.

Global Delivery Robots Market, by Speed Limit

Based on speed limit, the global delivery market is segmented into upto 3 kph, 3 kph to 6 kph, and higher than 6 kph. Among these, 3 kph to 6 kph segment holds the largest market and is expected to remain largest during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to delivery robots with speed limit of 3 kph to 6 kph are widely used to deliver packages, mails, food items, and important documents. For instance, autonomous delivery robots serve the University of Pittsburgh with a speed of 4 kph to travel from its warehouse to delivery location.

Global Delivery Robots Market, by Load Carrying Capacity

Based on load carrying capacity, the delivery robots market is divided into upto 10 kg, more than 10 kg upto 50kg, and more than 50kg. More than 50 kg segment dominates the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to high demands for delivering heavy-weightage parcel to customers because humans are not capable enough to carry high-weighted parcels. As delivery robots have the capability to carry more than 50 kg, they are in high demand mostly to carry heavy-weightage parcels, which is contributing to segment growth.

Global Delivery Robots Market, by End-Use Industry

Based on end-use industry, the delivery robots market is segmented into food & beverage, healthcare, retail, postal, and others. The retail segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of retail sectors during pandemic situation, especially in the e-commerce sectors such as Walmart, Amazon, Alibaba, and others. High demand for groceries, heavy-weightage parcels, and other parcels from e-commerce sectors contribute to high demand for delivery robots.

Global Delivery Robots Market, by Region

Based on region, the market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America holds the largest market of delivery robots and is expected to remain the largest during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to advanced technology and growing demands in the retail sectors. The presence of key market players such as Box Bot, Inc., Robby Technologies, and Starship Technologies and high investments in R&D sectors are expected to drive the regional market growth.

Some Noted Developments Considered in the Report:

August 2021 – Ohio State University partnered with Grubhub and launched autonomous delivery robots for delivering food items.

September 2020 – Save Mart announced partnership with Starship Technologies for contactless robotic on-demand grocery delivery service to its guests.

May 2020 – Nuro and CVS Pharmacy both announced their partnership with to check prescription delivery within the Huston market. Nuro will be going to use its fleet of autonomous vehicles to deliver prescriptions and essentials to the purchasers of CVS Pharmacy.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Delivery Robots Market

The emergence of COVID-19 had a severe impact on every industry. The delivery robots market experienced a positive impact during the pandemic. The pandemic has contributed a lot to the substantial growth of delivery robots due to increased demand for contactless delivery.

Increasing demands are fulfilled by the application of delivery robots, especially for heavy-weight deliveries. The delivery robot can play a significant role as it doesn’t require human interventions. The food & beverage sectors are adopting this system for delivering foods from restaurants and helps in grocery shopping. These factors are driving the global delivery robots market and are helping to gain more revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Major Findings of the Global Delivery Robots Market Report Include:

In-depth global delivery robots disorders market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of key market players operating in the global delivery robots disorders market, which include Robby Technologies, Postmates, Box Bot, Inc., Amazon Robotics, Segway Robotics, Starship Technologies, Ottonomy Inc., Panasonic System Solutions, Robomart, Nuro, TeleRetail

Key impact factor analysis across regions that include analysis, along with drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global delivery robots disorders market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global delivery robots disorders market

Browse key industry insights from the report, “Delivery Robots Market, By Load Carrying Capacity (Up to 10 KG, More than 10 kg Up to 50 KG, More than 50.00 KG), By Component (Hardware, Ultrasonic/ LIDAR, Sensors, Chassis and Motors, Control Systems, Radars, GPS, Cameras, Others), By Software (Fleet Management Software, Computer Vision), By Number of Wheels (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, 6 Wheels Market), By Speed Limit (3 KPH, Higher than 3 KPH up to 6 KPH, Higher than 6 KPH), By End-User Industry (Food & Beverages, Retail, Healthcare, Postal, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030”, with table of contents (ToC) and in-depth analysis.

