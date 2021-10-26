AutoScheduler.AI Announces Webinar on Prescriptive Warehousing

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, presents a free webinar hosted and moderated by DC Velocity magazine on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST. United Facilities, a 3PL with over 8 million sq/ft under management, and AutoScheduler.AI will co-present, “Prescriptive Warehousing: How Technology Enables Execution in Complex DCs,” discussing the work performed at a major CPG.



“Running a Fortune 500 supply chain is hard with scarce labor, complex business demands, siloed operations, and difficult fulfillment challenges,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer at AutoScheduler.AI. “Attendees will learn how AutoScheduler and United Facilities worked together for a global Fortune 500 company to maximize their supply chain performance and grow capacity by streamlining its warehouse operations.”

In this free webinar, the discussion will include:

How United Facilities and their customers are using an innovative digital strategy and analytics to drive efficiency in their warehouse operations;

How to orchestrate historically siloed functional disciplines like Receiving, Shipping, Cuts Management, and Labor planning to create opportunities like cross-docks;

How to balance the confluence of process and technology to maximize efficiency and get more out of the headcount;

How to kick off and manage complex projects using advanced new technologies that are innovating and driving value in distribution centers.

Attend if you want to learn more about warehousing best practices in optimization, what best-in-class shippers are doing to stay ahead of the curve, and how you might be able to drive more decision automation at your distribution centers today.

The speakers will include:

Bryan Bradley, Solutions Manager at United Facilities, Inc ., a 3PL and packaging solution company based in Peoria, IL that services numerous Fortune 500 shippers, is helping businesses with continuous improvement, innovation, and analytics at facilities around the country. Bradley's previous experience has been in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, ranging from large agricultural manufacturers, glass manufacturing, retail distribution, and project management focused on data-driven solutions to the dynamic logistic environment. Bradley received a BS in Integrated Supply Chain Management.





., a 3PL and packaging solution company based in Peoria, IL that services numerous Fortune 500 shippers, is helping businesses with continuous improvement, innovation, and analytics at facilities around the country. Bradley's previous experience has been in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, ranging from large agricultural manufacturers, glass manufacturing, retail distribution, and project management focused on data-driven solutions to the dynamic logistic environment. Bradley received a BS in Integrated Supply Chain Management. Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer at AutoScheduler.AI., focuses on creating the future with the prescriptive warehouse. Moore works with top ten consumer goods, beverage, and distribution companies to drive efficiency in distribution centers. Hart Energy Magazine voted him as an Energy Innovator of the Year in 2020; he was selected as a Pi Kappa Phi 30 under 30 member and holds multiple patents in neural architecture search and supply chain planning. Journals and groups like ISSA and OTC have published Moore for his work in both cyber security and predictive maintenance applications. Before venturing into the supply chain business, Moore was a Director of Product Management at SparkCognition. He helped raise over $120M in capital and grow the business to one of the most prominent start-ups in the Austin area. Moore received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee.



Attendees at the November 11th webinar will learn about new technologies on the market, what the best companies are doing to get better, and how to drive more decision automation in distribution centers today.

To register for the webinar on Nov. 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST, visit:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3483212/7148EBD16FE7195A2689EF7E7965735A?partnerref=as1

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI is a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.AutoScheduler.AI.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497