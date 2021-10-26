Global Exoskeleton Market Worth USD 3,340 million by 2027 : CAGR 46.2% : Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United States, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exoskeleton Market is valued at USD 499 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,340 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.2% from 2021 to 2027.

The term exoskeleton means rigid, strong and inflexible external covering which is intended to protect the body of some of the invertebrates, especially arthropods. Wearable devices that work in tandem with the user and act as amplifiers that augment, reinforce or restore human performance are Exoskeletons.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Exoskeleton-Market/request-sample

Key Development

In April 2021, Ottobock launched the Paexo Shoulder Jacket, Paexo Cool Sleeve, and Paexo Thumb Slim at the Hannover Messe Digital Edition 2021 event. These devices provide significant relief for the body during strenuous activities such as overhead work or lifting packages.

In March 2021, CYBERDYNE received medical device approval from Thai Food and Medical Products Approval Authority (Thai FDA) for HAL Single Joint Type. The product is for patients with reduced mobility in the upper and lower limbs due to muscle weakness or paralysis.

In March 2021, Ekso Bionics announced a partnership with US Physiatry (USP) to educate physicians on the clinical benefits of an EksoNR exoskeleton. USP is the largest in-patient physician practice in the US, focused exclusively on physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Impact of the COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic and the related responses to the pandemic have triggered a substantial impact on the economy worldwide, including sharp increases in unemployment, supply chain disruptions, and overall economic uncertainty. Hence, pandemic is likely to have a slight negative impact on the market and the mainly affected population is the geriatric group that uses the exoskeletons mostly. All the rehabilitation centers are either closed or partly open, so people do not have an option to approach these even in an emergency. Until all conditions are deemed the training and delivery are also limited.

To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Exoskeleton-Market/ask-for-customization

Key Players

Key players in the Global Exoskeleton Market are ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, Rex Bionics Plc., Suit X, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hocoma, DIH Technologies, Meditouch, and Atoun.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Mobile Exoskeleton Active Passive

Stationary Exoskeleton Active Passive

By End-User

Healthcare

Military

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market Over the Period due to the high purchasing power of patients, the growing geriatric population, and the presence of public and private organizations offering grants and funds for the development. The market in APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as it is likely to adopt exoskeletons across almost all major verticals like healthcare, industrial, and defense during the forecast period.

Buy this Latest Study @ https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Exoskeleton-Market/payment-gateway

About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.