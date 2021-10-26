Axele Updates TMS with Expanded ELD Integrations, Reports to Track Total Load Expenses, and Digital Dispatch Documentation

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces new updates to its award-winning TMS that expands ELD integrations, reporting, and dispatch operations. New reporting capabilities allow companies to track total load expenses and net income to ensure trucking operations are running profitably. Other features expand digital processes to automate operations and reduce paperwork.



“These new features will speed processing of documentation to improve record-keeping and driver reconciliation, ensuring profitability for small and midsized trucking businesses,” said Ravi Ahuja, Founder of Axele. “We add these enhancements based on feedback from users; then add them as soon as possible, so customers grow their businesses quickly with our system. Axele is continuously learning and improving – more connections, more automation, more optimization – all with the intent to make our users more productive and more profitable.”

The list of expanded features for this latest upgrade includes:

• Users can now import past loads, making it easy to reconcile loads built with a prior TMS solution or another third-party system within the Axele TMS. • Rate confirmation data extraction now supports JT Wash and Forward Air, meaning the TMS will auto-fill rates and populate new loads from these logistics providers. JT Wash specializes in produce transportation, while Forward Air is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. • Fuel card import now supports the Pilot Flying J Axle Fuel Card and EFS Fuel Cards from WEX, helping reduce the time needed for accounting processes. Carriers using Axele can connect directly to their Pilot Flying J and EFS accounts without leaving the TMS. • New ELD integration support for 3MD and VisTracks. 3MD is an ELD that is multi-lingual and great for truck drivers and owner-operators. VisTracks is a white-labeled SaaS-based ELD platform recently acquired by Omnitracs/Solera. • Toll transactions can now be imported from: • E-Zpass • Bestpass • I-Pass • PrePass The ability to directly import toll transactions means drivers will not have to handle paper tickets or input information from paper receipts, speeding reimbursement. • New reports available: Axele expands its reporting capabilities to track gross revenue, total load expenses, net income, and loaded/empty miles by the customer, tractor, or trailer. These reports can monitor whether a business is hitting its KPIs and growing its business. • New Driver Dispatch Sheet: Axele provides a PDF document that shares load details, minus revenue, with your driver within each load to serve as a quick driver reference sheet. Revenue is omitted for scenarios where the driver should not be privy to the contracted rate. • New Driver Dispatch Rate Confirmation: Located within each load, the TMS provides a PDF document that shares load details with your dispatcher, including revenue. In contrast to the Driver Dispatch Sheet, the Rate Confirmation includes revenue details for scenarios where the driver should be aware of the contracted rate.

The Axele TMS is available free or for a small fee for advanced features, including smart trip planning, operational dashboards, market intelligence, end-to-end planning, and more. Users harness the power of Axele’s optimization and automation technology with the touch of a button. Axele is a one-stop-shop for customers, automating day-to-day operations and optimizing load planning to increase profits.



About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

Media Contact for Axele:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Cell (404) 421-8497

Becky@MediaFirst.Net