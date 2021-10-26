DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) confirms that, following further analysis and discussions with the Entain board of directors, it will not make a firm offer for Entain.



Commenting on this, Jason Robins DraftKings CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board said:

“After several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a firm offer for Entain at this time. Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product and technology capabilities and leading brand, we are highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market.”

As a result of this announcement, DraftKings is bound by the restrictions under Rule 2.8 of the Code for six months following the date of this announcement.

For the purpose of Rule 2.8 of the Code, DraftKings reserves the right to set aside the above statement and the restrictions in Rule 2.8 of the Code in the following circumstances:

(i) with the agreement of the board of directors of Entain; (ii) following the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for Entain by or on behalf of a third party; (iii) following the announcement by Entain of a “whitewash” proposal (as described in Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9 of the Code) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); or (iv) where the Takeover Panel has determined that there has been a material change of circumstances.

About DraftKings



DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, MLB and NHL an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

