Galecto to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that Galecto’s management team will be presenting virtually at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference and in-person at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Galecto’s management team will be available for 1x1 meetings at both of these conferences. Details for the presentations are below:



Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference Date: November 10, 2021 Time: 8:00am ET Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Date: November 16, 2021 Time: 8:30am ET

A live audio webcast will be available on the "News & Events" section of Galecto’s Investor website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of each presentation will be available on this same website following the event.

Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis and expected to be evaluated in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of NSCLC in combination with an anti-PD1/-L1 product.

