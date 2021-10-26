Inauthentic Narrative & Disinformation Detection Platform Cyabra Announces $5.6M Series A Funding Round & New “Snowball Effect” Analysis Tools

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra , a SaaS platform that measures authenticity and impact within online conversations, today announced the completion of a $5.6 million series A funding round led by OurCrowd. The new funds bring Cyabra’s total funding close to $7.6 million raised. Additional investors in this round include Founders Fund (Peter Thiel’s fund), Harpoon Ventures, Alabaster, Accomplice, Brian Norgard (former CPO of Tinder), Red Sheperd Ventures, Will Graylin (former GM of Samsung Pay), Summus Z, TAU Ventures and Capital Y Management to further fuel the company’s growth efforts to continue to detect inauthentic narratives and examine the influence of conversations online. This round will be utilized to build out a robust research and development team to support the platform's ongoing expansion, with an emphasis on adding sales and marketing teams to capture a global market.



Founded in 2018, Cyabra is led by a team of information warfare experts that have leaned on their expertise to provide consumer brands, advertising agencies, financial and public organizations with the needed tools to uncover information about inauthentic narratives and authors, even expanding to the likes of deep fakes, to examine the influence of nefarious conversations and fake news online.

In the last year, Cyabra has reported a 400% growth in revenue, further showing the need for these organizations to measure genuine conversations occurring across the internet. Cyabra’s clients and partners include the U.S. State Department, global advertising agency TBWA and several large financial institutions.

Fake news, misinformation, and blatant disinformation has continued to grow across social media channels, and its effects have impacted every type of organization, from the public to private organizations. According to a recent report from the Washington Post, social media platforms continue to amplify misinformation content because it does well with users. When social narratives begin to spread, organizations need to be prepared to grasp the totality in which the conversation is spreading. Cyabra’s platform detects false information and its authors and further analyzes it to connect the dots. Beyond identifying nefarious authors, Cyabra’s AI lens allows its customers to understand where communities are forming online to push group messaging, and zero in on the authors of influence perpetrating the most proliferation.

The funding round will support the release of several new capabilities which expand and advance the analytical solutions Cyabra offers, playing a critical role in the increase of authentic conversations, consumer influence, trends and ultimately, the success and reputation of companies.

These new capabilities include an entire module of “Snowball Effect” analysis, which relies on the deep analysis of proliferation of content. The module enables users to simply understand how velocity and time can affect the shape of narratives driven by impactful authors.

Additionally, Cyabra is now capable of gathering and analyzing information from tens of thousands of unique data sources, enabling its core Machine Learning algorithms to reach new heights of accuracy while never missing crucial content for its customers. The company has also drastically enhanced its autonomous client notification system, allowing users to customize preferences around changes of authenticity and proliferation shifts, in real time.

“We founded Cyabra to bring authenticity to the digital realm, offering solutions to help make sense of the abundance of noise in online conversations today and uncover truths within these narratives,” said Dan Brahmy, Cyabra CEO and Co-Founder. “Disinformation is no longer solely a political issue; we’re seeing consumer brands identify a serious need to examine their online reputation and sentiment under a close lens. We’re excited to expand our footprint and leadership team to offer these companies the resources and information they need to make data-driven decisions and combat disinformation.”

“Nothing is more important in these times than information verification,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved. “Cyabra is helping major corporations and organizations make sure that what we all read is verified first. This is both a great social need and a great investment.”

To learn more about Cyabra, visit www.cyabra.com .

About Cyabra

Cyabra breaks through the layers of online conversations in real-time to connect dots, gauge authenticity and measure the snowball impact. The platform’s powerful lens offers customers the ability to understand genuine narratives, discover trends and reach true audiences. Founded by a team of leading information warfare experts, Cyabra’s executives use their experience to reverse engineer the technology of bad actors and study online media trends, helping customers keep a pulse on genuine conversations and counter disinformation. For more information, visit www.cyabra.com .

About OurCrowd:

OurCrowd is a global venture investment platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. With $1.8 billion of committed funding, and investments in more than 280 portfolio companies and 28 venture funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of 118,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 195 countries to invest alongside, at the same terms. Rated by PitchBook as the most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd portfolio companies have been acquired by some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including Microsoft, Uber, Canon, Oracle, Nike, and Intel. To register visit www.ourcrowd.com.

Media inquiries:

FischTank PR

Cyabra@fischtankpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ceed6d3-9002-4f6a-b812-a4e36abc2768

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02c39d1a-a115-44c5-b50a-b0604f8f9fec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d7e982c-b3b7-4947-9c73-9eedf5083262