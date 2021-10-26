Clearmind Signs Development and Supply Agreement to Produce Its Drug Candidate MEAI Psychedelic Molecule With Aragen Life Sciences

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND, FSE: CWY0), (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, announces it has entered into a Development and Supply agreement with Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd (“Aragen”) for the production of its innovative molecule, 5-Methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI).

Aragen is a global leader in providing discovery, development and manufacturing solutions for life sciences firms under Good Manufacturing Practices. In accordance with the agreement, Aragen will do a process optimization and synthesis, manufacturing and supply of MEAI to Clearmind.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, commented, “Aragen is a world-class, life-sciences company with state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and we chose to partner with them to leverage that expertise. Developing a pharmaceutical product is quite arduous; working with a manufacturer in Aragen’s caliber allows us to focus all our resources on furthering the research.”

MEAI is a unique synthetic, psychedelic molecule that simulates the euphoric alcohol experience while simultaneously reducing the desire to consume alcohol. Preclinical studies were extremely favorable, demonstrating a high safety profile and promising efficacy. The Company is now in the process of preparing for a pre-investigational new drug (“IND”) meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff, which will be followed by an IND application and a clinical trial in the second half of 2022.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods, or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of two patent families. The first, "Binge Behavior Regulators," has been granted in the U.S., Europe, China and India, with pending divisional applications in Europe and the U.S. The second, “Alcohol Beverage Substitute,” has been approved for a European patent, with pending applications in the U.S., China and India. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

