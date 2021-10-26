Simmons Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Acquisitions and conversions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. completed shortly after end of the quarter – approximately four months after announcement

  • Net income of $80.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, up 22 percent from the year ago quarter and up 8 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021

  • Diluted EPS of $0.74 for the quarter, up 23 percent from the year ago quarter and up 7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021

  • Loan production tops $1.5 billion in the quarter while loan yields rise 3 bps on a linked quarter basis

  • Total deposits of $18.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021, up $1.1 billion since year-end 2020 while deposit costs dropped 14 bps over the same period

  • Nonperforming loans decline for 4th consecutive quarter, down $21.5 million linked quarter; combined with continued improvement in macroeconomic scenario models drives $19.9 million provision expense recapture in the quarter. Nonperforming loan coverage ratio rises to 341 percent

  • Strong capital position as all regulatory risk-based capital ratios significantly exceed “well-capitalized” guidelines. Approximately 1.8 million shares of common stock repurchased during the third quarter of 2021

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today reported net income of $80.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $65.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $14.7 million, or 22 percent. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.74, an increase of $0.14, or 23 percent, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in third quarter 2021 results was a $1.2 million net after-tax credit related to merger and integration expenses and net branch right-sizing activity. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $79.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $68.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $11.0 million, or 16 percent. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.73, an increase of $0.10, or 16 percent, from the comparable period in 2020.

On a year-to-date basis, net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $222.9 million, up 10 percent over the $201.9 million earned for the first nine months of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 were $2.05, up 12 percent compared to the same period in the prior year. Excluding $4.1 million in net after-tax merger-related and net branch right-sizing costs and the after-tax gain primarily associated with the sale of branches in Illinois, core earnings for the first nine months of 2021 were $218.8 million, an increase of $16.5 million compared to the first nine months of 2020. Core diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 were $2.01, an increase of $0.18, or 10 percent, from the comparable period of 2020.

“Simmons once again delivered solid results in the quarter reflecting our ability to execute basic blocking and tackling fundamentals,” said George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons chairman and CEO. “We also announced the completion of the acquisitions of Tennessee-based Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. shortly after the end of the quarter. To be able to obtain all the necessary approvals, close and simultaneously complete the systems conversions of two banks in approximately four months is a remarkable accomplishment and speaks to the outstanding team we have built at Simmons. We’d like to welcome our new customers, associates and shareholders to the Simmons family.”

“While overall loan growth has been challenging given the high levels of liquidity throughout the system and corresponding paydowns, during the quarter we generated $1.5 billion in loan originations and advances, and our commercial loan pipeline rose for the fourth consecutive quarter to $1.5 billion, up 15 percent on a linked quarter basis. Our ability to build upon this positive momentum, coupled with our outstanding capital position and steadfast attention to maintaining a strong credit culture, give us reason to be cautiously optimistic as we enter the final quarter of the year and look forward to 2022.”

  

Selected Highlights:3rd Qtr 20212nd Qtr 20213rd Qtr 2020
Net income$80.6 million  $74.9 million  $65.9 million  
Diluted earnings per share$0.74  $0.69  $0.60  
Return on avg assets1.37%  1.29%  1.20%  
Return on avg common equity10.42%  10.08%  8.91%  
Return on tangible common equity (1)17.43%  17.25%  15.45%  
    
Core earnings (2)$79.4 million  $75.4 million  $68.3 million  
Core diluted earnings per share (2)$0.73  $0.69  $0.63  
Core return on avg assets (2)1.35%  1.30%  1.25%  
Core return on avg common equity (2)10.26%  10.15%  9.24%  
Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2)17.18%  17.36%  16.00%  
Efficiency ratio (3)58.10%  56.75%  53.58%  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (2)$72.6 million$74.6 million$87.5 million


(1)Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2)Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings exclude provision for income taxes, provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments, gains on sales of securities, and other pre-tax, non-core items, and is also a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles, as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  

Loans

($ in billions)3rd Qtr 20212nd Qtr 20213rd Qtr 2020
Total loans$10.8$11.4$14.0
    

Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2021 were $10.8 billion compared to $11.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and $14.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Loan production increased to $1.5 billion in the third quarter, but was offset by paydowns and payoffs, including higher activity associated with Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. PPP loans at the end of the third quarter totaled $212 million, down $229 million from $441 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Despite these headwinds, anecdotal evidence suggests that loan demand may be returning to more normalized levels. For the fourth consecutive quarter, the Company experienced an increase in its commercial loan pipeline. The Company’s total commercial loan pipeline consisting of all loan opportunities was $1.5 billion, up 15 percent on a linked quarter basis, and up substantially from $674 million at December 31, 2020. Loans approved and ready to close at the end of the quarter totaled $493 million.

PPP Loans

($ in millions)PPP Round 1PPP Round 2Total PPP Loans
Beginning balance, January 1, 2021$904.7  $ - $904.7 
PPP loan originations -  318.9  318.9 
PPP loan forgiveness and repayments (882.3)  (129.2)  (1,011.5) 
Ending balance, September 30, 2021$22.4 $189.7 $212.1 
       

Deposits

($ in billions)3rd Qtr 20212nd Qtr 20213rd Qtr 2020
Total deposits$18.1$18.3$16.2
Noninterest bearing deposits$4.9$4.9$4.5
Interest bearing deposits$10.7$10.6$9.0
Time deposits$2.5$2.8$2.8
    

Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2021 were $18.1 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion or 11 percent from $16.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The increase in total deposits from a year ago was fueled by a $1.7 billion increase in interest bearing deposits (checking, savings and money market account) which totaled $10.7 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Growth in noninterest bearing deposits also contributed to the year-over-year increase in total deposits, rising $467 million or 11 percent to $4.9 billion. Time deposits totaled $2.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021, down $346 million from $2.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income

 3rd Qtr
2021		2nd Qtr
2021		1st Qtr
2021		4th Qtr
2020		3rd Qtr
2020
Loan yield (1)4.76%4.73%4.75%4.74%4.54%
Core loan yield (1) (2)4.61%4.54%4.53%4.47%4.29%
Security yield (1)1.77%1.97%2.36%2.48%2.60%
Cost of interest bearing deposits0.27%0.32%0.41%0.47%0.54%
Cost of deposits (3)0.20%0.24%0.30%0.34%0.39%
Cost of borrowed funds1.96%1.97%1.91%1.88%1.85%
Net interest margin (1)2.85%2.89%2.99%3.22%3.21%
Core net interest margin (1) (2)2.77%2.78%2.86%3.04%3.02%


(1)Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
(2)Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)Includes noninterest bearing deposits.
  

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $145.2 million compared to $146.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $153.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans acquired totaling $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of accretion, core net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was up slightly on a linked quarter basis.

The decrease in net interest income from a year ago reflects lower average loan balance, offset in part by an increase in loan yields. To further offset the expected pressure on net interest income given the current low interest rate environment, the Company has been successful in its efforts to reduce deposit costs. Cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2021 were 20 basis points, down 4 basis points on a linked quarter basis and down 19 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.76 percent, up 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis and up 22 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020. The core loan yield, which excludes accretion, for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.61 percent, up 7 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021 and up 32 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020. The yield on PPP loans (including accretion of net fees) was approximately 10.60 percent during the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a substantial increase in forgiveness and repayment activity compared to prior quarters.

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 2.85 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.89 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.21 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Core net interest margin (excluding accretion on acquired loans) was 2.77 percent compared to 2.78 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.02 percent for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company strategically redeployed excess liquidity through the purchase of approximately $1.2 billion of investments securities, including $226 million of short-term, variable rate investment securities. The duration of the investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2021 was 5.0 years compared to 4.9 years at June 30, 2021.   

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $48.6 million compared to $47.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $69.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 is partially attributable to mortgage lending income in the third quarter of 2020, which was aided by strong mortgage production during favorable market conditions. Gains on sales of investment securities totaled $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Core noninterest income totaled $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $46.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $69.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Core noninterest income excludes net gains on the sale of branches which totaled $(239,000) in the third quarter of 2021, $445,000 in the second quarter of 2021 and $370,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Select Noninterest Income Items
($ in millions)		3rd Qtr
2021		2nd Qtr
2021		1st Qtr
2021		4th Qtr
2020		3rd Qtr
2020
Service charges on deposit accounts$11.6$10.1$9.7$10.8$10.4
Trust income$7.1$7.2$6.7$6.6$6.7
Mortgage lending income$5.8$4.5$6.4$3.0$14.0
SBA lending income$0.2$0.3$0.2$0.5$0.3
Debit and credit card fees (1)$7.1$7.1$6.6$6.4$6.5
Gain on sale of securities$5.2$5.1$5.5-$22.3
Other income$6.2$8.1$10.3$10.6$5.4
      
Core other income (2)$6.5$7.7$4.8$10.3$5.0


(1)During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2)Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $114.3 million compared to $114.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $116.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Included in noninterest expense are pre-tax, non-core items for merger-related expenses, early retirement and branch right sizing costs. Excluding these items, core noninterest expense was $116.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, $113.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $112.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. During the quarter, the Company recorded in other expense a $3.3 million reversal of mark-to-market adjustment related to branches held for sale. As previously announced, during the quarter the Company closed 13 branches in connection with its branch right sizing initiative.

Select Noninterest Expense Items
($ in millions)		3rd Qtr
2021		2nd Qtr
2021		1st Qtr
2021		4th Qtr
2020		3rd Qtr
2020
Salaries and employee benefits$61.9$60.3$60.3$55.8$61.1
Merger related costs$1.4$0.7$0.2$0.7$0.9
Other operating expenses (1)$34.6$37.2$36.1$52.0$35.8
      
Core salaries and employee benefits (2)$61.8$60.3$60.3$55.6$58.7
Core merger related costs (2)-----
Core other operating expenses (2)$38.3$37.1$35.9$41.8$35.8


(1)During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2)Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  

Asset Quality



($ in millions)		3rd Qtr
2021		2nd Qtr
2021		1st Qtr
2021		4th Qtr
2020		3rd Qtr
2020
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.87%  2.00%  1.93%  1.85%  1.77% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 341%  281%  204%  193%  148% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.55%  0.71%  0.95%  0.96%  1.20% 
Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.17%  (0.07%)  0.10%  0.52%  0.16% 
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.06%  0.01%  0.10%  0.45%  0.43% 
      
Total nonperforming loans$59.4 $80.9 $115.5 $123.5 $167.9 
Total other nonperforming assets$13.5 $16.3 $12.4 $20.4 $14.6 
           

For the fourth consecutive quarter, asset quality metric continued to show marked improvement with nonperforming loans now at their lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2018. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the quarter totaled $59.4 million, down $21.5 million compared to $80.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and down $108.5 million from the third quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans for the quarter were 17 basis points, relatively unchanged from the 16 basis points recorded in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was primarily associated with a single previously identified commercial loan. Provision for credit losses in the quarter was a credit of $19.9 million, reflecting continued positive trends in asset quality metrics and improved economic modeling scenarios. The allowance for credit losses at the end of the third quarter of 2021 totaled $202.5 million compared to $227.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and $248.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. At the same time, all of our coverage ratios remain strong. The allowance to loan ratio ended the quarter at 1.87 percent compared to 2.00 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 1.77 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio rose to 341 percent compared to 281 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 148 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned
At September 30, 2021, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $11.8 million compared to $15.2 million at the June 30, 2021 and $12.6 million at September 30, 2020. A breakdown of the composition of foreclosed assets and OREO is provided in the table below:



($ in millions)		3rd Qtr
2021		2nd Qtr
2021		1st Qtr
2021		4th Qtr
2020		3rd Qtr
2020
Closed bank branches and branch sites$2.7$4.4$0.5$0.6$0.6
Foreclosed assets – acquired$6.0$6.7$7.7$15.3$9.3
Foreclosed assets – legacy$3.1$4.1$3.0$2.5$2.7
      

Capital

 3rd Qtr
2021		2nd Qtr
2021		1st Qtr
2021		4th Qtr
2020		3rd Qtr
2020
Stockholders’ equity to total assets13.1% 13.0% 12.6% 13.3% 13.7% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)8.4% 8.4% 7.9% 8.5% 8.7% 
Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio14.3% 14.2% 14.1% 13.4% 12.6% 
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio9.1% 9.0% 9.0% 9.1% 9.1% 
Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio14.3% 14.2% 14.1% 13.4% 12.6% 
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio17.4% 17.5% 17.5% 16.8% 15.8% 


(1)Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  

Total common stockholders’ equity at the end of the second and third quarters of 2021 totaled $3.0 billion compared to $2.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Book value per share at the end of the quarter was $28.42 compared to $28.03 at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and $26.98 at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Tangible book value per share was $17.39 compared to $17.16 at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and $16.07 at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets at September 30, 2021 was 13.1 percent while tangible common equity to tangible total assets was 8.4 percent. The Company continues to maintain an outstanding capital positions with each of its regulatory capital ratios significantly in excess of “well-capitalized” guidelines.

Share Repurchase Program
During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $28.48 pursuant to the Company’s stock repurchase program (the “Program”), with remaining capacity under the Program totaling approximately $98.5 million. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding additional, future stock repurchases.

The Program permits the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, pricing, and amount of any repurchases under the Program will be determined by the Company’s management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, trading volume and market price of the common stock, corporate considerations, the Company’s working capital and investment requirements, general market and economic conditions, and legal requirements. The Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued, or suspended at any time without prior notice.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company whose principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 200 financial centers in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes’ list of “World’s Best Banks” for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Banks” for 2021. Additional information about Simmons and Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 6606988. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and net branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company’s core businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the benefits associated with the Company’s early retirement program, branch closures and branch sales, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impacts of the Company’s and its customers’ participation in the PPP. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes and has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the pandemic, including the effectiveness of “booster” vaccination efforts and developments with respect to COVID-19 variants; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses, or CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed with, and is available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets     
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands)     
ASSETS     
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks$225,500 $215,381 $227,713 $217,499 $382,691 
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 1,555,913  2,123,743  3,677,750  3,254,653  2,139,440 
Cash and cash equivalents 1,781,413  2,339,124  3,905,463  3,472,152  2,522,131 
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 1,780  1,335  1,334  1,579  4,061 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity 1,516,797  931,352  609,500  333,031  47,102 
Investment securities - available-for-sale 6,822,203  6,556,581  4,528,348  3,473,598  2,607,288 
Mortgage loans held for sale 34,628  36,011  63,655  137,378  192,729 
Other assets held for sale 100  100  100  100  389 
Loans:     
Loans 10,825,227  11,386,352  12,195,873  12,900,897  14,017,442 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (202,508) (227,239) (235,116) (238,050) (248,251)
Net loans 10,622,719  11,159,113  11,960,757  12,662,847  13,769,191 
Premises and equipment 463,924  429,587  427,540  441,692  470,491 
Premises held for sale -  6,090  13,613  15,008  4,486 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 11,759  15,239  11,168  18,393  12,590 
Interest receivable 68,405  67,916  71,359  72,597  77,352 
Bank owned life insurance 421,762  419,198  257,152  255,630  257,718 
Goodwill 1,075,305  1,075,305  1,075,305  1,075,305  1,075,305 
Other intangible assets 100,428  103,759  107,091  111,110  114,460 
Other assets 304,707  282,449  315,732  289,332  282,102 
Total assets$23,225,930 $23,423,159 $23,348,117 $22,359,752 $21,437,395 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts$4,918,845 $4,893,959 $4,884,667 $4,482,091 $4,451,385 
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 10,697,451  10,569,602  10,279,997  9,672,608  8,993,255 
Time deposits 2,455,774  2,841,052  3,024,724  2,832,327  2,802,007 
Total deposits 18,072,070  18,304,613  18,189,388  16,987,026  16,246,647 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold     
under agreements to repurchase 217,276  187,215  323,053  299,111  313,694 
Other borrowings 1,338,585  1,339,193  1,340,467  1,342,067  1,342,769 
Subordinated notes and debentures 383,278  383,143  383,008  382,874  382,739 
Other liabilities held for sale -  -  -  154,620  - 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 184,190  169,629  181,426  217,398  209,305 
Total liabilities 20,195,399  20,383,793  20,417,342  19,383,096  18,495,154 
      
Stockholders' equity:     
Preferred stock 767  767  767  767  767 
Common stock 1,066  1,084  1,083  1,081  1,090 
Surplus 1,974,561  2,021,128  2,017,188  2,014,076  2,032,372 
Undivided profits 1,065,566  1,004,314  948,913  901,006  866,503 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:     
Unrealized (depreciation) accretion on AFS securities (11,429) 12,073  (37,176) 59,726  41,509 
Total stockholders' equity 3,030,531  3,039,366  2,930,775  2,976,656  2,942,241 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$23,225,930 $23,423,159 $23,348,117 $22,359,752 $21,437,395 
      



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date     
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30 
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands, except per share data)      
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans (including fees)$132,216 $138,804 $146,424 $160,115 $163,180 
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 763  651  798  716  623 
Investment securities 30,717  27,128  21,573  17,207  14,910 
Mortgage loans held for sale 230  386  639  1,070  1,012 
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 163,926  166,969  169,434  179,108  179,725 
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Time deposits 4,747  6,061  7,091  7,835  9,437 
Other deposits 4,369  4,721  6,088  6,536  6,769 
Federal funds purchased and securities      
sold under agreements to repurchase 70  192  245  284  335 
Other borrowings 4,893  4,897  4,802  4,869  4,943 
Subordinated notes and debentures 4,610  4,565  4,527  4,624  4,631 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 18,689  20,436  22,753  24,148  26,115 
NET INTEREST INCOME 145,237  146,533  146,681  154,960  153,610 
Provision for credit losses (19,890) (12,951) 1,445  6,943  22,981 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION      
   FOR CREDIT LOSSES 165,127  159,484  145,236  148,017  130,629 
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
Trust income 7,145  7,238  6,666  6,557  6,744 
Service charges on deposit accounts 11,557  10,050  9,715  10,799  10,385 
Other service charges and fees 1,964  2,048  1,922  1,783  1,764 
Mortgage lending income 5,818  4,490  6,447  2,993  13,971 
SBA lending income 191  287  240  484  304 
Investment banking income 732  654  695  676  557 
Debit and credit card fees 7,102  7,073  6,610  6,415  6,478 
Bank owned life insurance income 2,573  2,038  1,523  1,481  1,591 
Gain on sale of securities, net 5,248  5,127  5,471  16  22,305 
Other income 6,220  8,110  10,260  10,557  5,380 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 48,550  47,115  49,549  41,761  69,479 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and employee benefits 61,902  60,261  60,340  55,762  61,144 
Occupancy expense, net 9,361  9,103  9,300  9,182  9,647 
Furniture and equipment expense 4,895  4,859  5,415  5,940  6,231 
Other real estate and foreclosure expense 339  863  343  551  602 
Deposit insurance 1,870  1,687  1,308  1,627  2,244 
Merger-related costs 1,401  686  233  731  902 
Other operating expenses 34,565  37,198  36,063  52,047  35,807 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 114,333  114,657  113,002  125,840  116,577 
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 99,344  91,942  81,783  63,938  83,531 
Provision for income taxes 18,770  17,018  14,363  10,970  17,633 
NET INCOME 80,574  74,924  67,420  52,968  65,898 
Preferred stock dividends 13  13  13  13  13 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$80,561 $74,911 $67,407 $52,955 $65,885 
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE$0.75 $0.69 $0.62 $0.49 $0.60 
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE$0.74 $0.69 $0.62 $0.49 $0.60 
       



Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital     
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands)     
Tier 1 capital     
Stockholders' equity$3,030,531 $3,039,366 $2,930,775 $2,976,656 $2,942,241 
CECL transition provision (1) 122,787  128,933  131,637  131,430  134,798 
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,152,688) (1,156,203) (1,159,720) (1,163,797) (1,167,357)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 11,429  (12,073) 37,176  (59,726) (41,509)
Total Tier 1 capital 2,012,059  2,000,023  1,939,868  1,884,563  1,868,173 
      
Tier 2 capital     
Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt 383,278  383,143  383,008  382,874  382,739 
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and     
reserve for unfunded commitments 60,700  79,138  87,251  89,546  96,734 
Total Tier 2 capital 443,978  462,281  470,259  472,420  479,473 
Total risk-based capital$2,456,037 $2,462,304 $2,410,127 $2,356,983 $2,347,646 
      
Risk weighted assets$14,098,320 $14,076,975 $13,771,244 $14,048,608 $14,878,932 
      
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio$22,189,921 $22,244,118 $21,668,406 $20,765,127 $20,652,454 
      
Ratios at end of quarter     
Equity to assets 13.05% 12.98% 12.55% 13.31% 13.72%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.41% 8.36% 7.88% 8.45% 8.65%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 14.27% 14.20% 14.08% 13.41% 12.55%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.07% 8.99% 8.95% 9.08% 9.05%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.27% 14.21% 14.09% 13.41% 12.56%
Total risk-based capital ratio 17.42% 17.49% 17.50% 16.78% 15.78%
      
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
      


Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC 
Consolidated Investment Securities      
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30 
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands)      
Investment Securities - End of Period      
Held-to-Maturity      
U.S. Government agencies$232,549 $77,396 $77,396 $- $- 
Mortgage-backed securities 57,930  60,649  47,988  22,354  24,297 
State and political subdivisions 1,209,091  793,307  484,116  310,109  21,930 
Other securities 17,227  -  -  568  875 
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 1,516,797  931,352  609,500  333,031  47,102 
Available-for-Sale      
U.S. Treasury$300 $600 $600 $- $- 
U.S. Government agencies 354,382  554,937  487,679  477,237  471,973 
Mortgage-backed securities 4,421,620  3,987,209  2,133,086  1,394,936  903,687 
State and political subdivisions 1,575,208  1,557,497  1,571,910  1,470,723  1,133,006 
Other securities 470,693  456,338  335,073  130,702  98,622 
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 6,822,203  6,556,581  4,528,348  3,473,598  2,607,288 
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)$8,339,000 $7,487,933 $5,137,848 $3,806,629 $2,654,390 
Fair value - HTM investment securities$1,487,916 $935,596 $597,694 $341,925 $49,064 
       
Investment Securities - QTD Average      
Taxable securities$5,475,932 $4,265,545 $2,471,291 $1,757,234 $1,534,742 
Tax exempt securities 2,496,958  2,157,076  1,919,919  1,528,127  1,155,099 
Total investment securities - QTD average$7,972,890 $6,422,621 $4,391,210 $3,285,361 $2,689,841 
       


Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC 
Consolidated Loans      
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30 
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands)      
Loan Portfolio - End of Period      
Consumer      
Credit cards$175,884 $177,634 $175,458 $188,845 $180,848 
Other consumer 182,492  181,712  172,965  202,379  182,768 
Total consumer 358,376  359,346  348,423  391,224  363,616 
Real Estate      
Construction 1,229,740  1,428,165  1,451,841  1,596,255  1,853,360 
Single-family residential 1,540,701  1,608,028  1,730,056  1,880,673  1,997,070 
Other commercial real estate 5,308,902  5,332,655  5,638,010  5,746,863  6,132,823 
Total real estate 8,079,343  8,368,848  8,819,907  9,223,791  9,983,253 
Commercial      
Commercial 1,821,905  2,074,729  2,444,700  2,574,386  2,907,798 
Agricultural 216,735  193,462  155,921  175,905  241,687 
Total commercial 2,038,640  2,268,191  2,600,621  2,750,291  3,149,485 
Other 348,868  389,967  426,922  535,591  521,088 
Total loans$10,825,227 $11,386,352 $12,195,873 $12,900,897 $14,017,442 
       


Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality     
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands)     
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans     
Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326$227,239 $235,116 $238,050 $248,251 $231,641 
      
Loans charged off     
Credit cards 711  1,046  1,003  787  832 
Other consumer 463  411  702  960  1,091 
Real estate 5,941  439  1,687  10,415  1,153 
Commercial 932  309  859  8,199  4,327 
Total loans charged off 8,047  2,205  4,251  20,361  7,403 
      
Recoveries of loans previously charged off     
Credit cards 267  244  290  241  276 
Other consumer 408  425  304  355  366 
Real estate 2,068  1,523  403  431  120 
Commercial 463  2,147  320  1,835  936 
Total recoveries 3,206  4,339  1,317  2,862  1,698 
Net loans charged off 4,841  (2,134) 2,934  17,499  5,705 
Provision for credit losses on loans (19,890) (10,011) -  7,298  22,315 
Balance, end of quarter$202,508 $227,239 $235,116 $238,050 $248,251 
      
Non-performing assets     
Non-performing loans     
Nonaccrual loans$59,054 $80,282 $114,856 $122,879 $167,713 
Loans past due 90 days or more 334  653  635  578  174 
Total non-performing loans 59,388  80,935  115,491  123,457  167,887 
Other non-performing assets     
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 11,759  15,239  11,168  18,393  12,590 
Other non-performing assets 1,724  1,062  1,229  2,016  1,983 
Total other non-performing assets 13,483  16,301  12,397  20,409  14,573 
Total non-performing assets$72,871 $97,236 $127,888 $143,866 $182,460 
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings)$4,251 $4,436 $3,805 $3,138 $3,379 
      
Ratios     
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.87% 2.00% 1.93% 1.85% 1.77%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 341% 281% 204% 193% 148%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.55% 0.71% 0.95% 0.96% 1.20%
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs)     
to total assets 0.33% 0.43% 0.56% 0.66% 0.87%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.31% 0.42% 0.55% 0.64% 0.85%
Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.17% -0.07% 0.10% 0.52% 0.16%
Annualized net credit card charge offs to     
total credit card loans 0.96% 1.78% 1.39% 1.15% 1.20%
      


Simmons First National Corporation           SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis       
For the Quarters Ended             
(Unaudited)             
 Three Months Ended Sep 2021 Three Months Ended Jun 2021 Three Months Ended Sep 2020
($ in thousands)Average Balance  Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance  Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance  Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate 
ASSETS             
Earning assets:             
   Interest bearing balances due from banks             
     and federal funds sold$1,866,530 $7630.16% $2,703,920 $6510.10% $2,265,233 $623 0.11% 
   Investment securities - taxable 5,475,932  17,0761.24%  4,265,545  14,5941.37%  1,534,742  7,193 1.86% 
   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,496,958  18,3992.92%  2,157,076  16,8993.14%  1,155,099  10,382 3.58% 
   Mortgage loans held for sale 32,134  2302.84%  49,262  3863.14%  145,226  1,012 2.77% 
   Loans - including fees (FTE) 11,030,438  132,399 4.76%  11,783,839  138,9874.73%  14,315,014  163,379 4.54% 
      Total interest earning assets (FTE) 20,901,992  168,867 3.21%  20,959,642  171,5173.28%  19,415,314  182,589 3.74% 
   Non-earning assets 2,353,549     2,298,279     2,350,007  
     Total assets$ 23,255,541    $ 23,257,921    $ 21,765,321  
              
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest bearing liabilities:             
   Interest bearing transaction and             
     savings accounts$10,629,142 $4,3690.16% $10,403,932 $4,7210.18% $8,977,886 $6,769 0.30% 
   Time deposits 2,645,896  4,747 0.71%   2,930,025  6,061 0.83%   2,998,091  9,437 1.25% 
      Total interest bearing deposits 13,275,038  9,1160.27%  13,333,957  10,7820.32%  11,975,977  16,206 0.54% 
   Federal funds purchased and securities             
     sold under agreement to repurchase 219,604  700.13%  240,876  1920.32%  386,631  335 0.34% 
   Other borrowings 1,338,866  4,8931.45%  1,340,008  4,8971.47%  1,357,278  4,943 1.45% 
   Subordinated notes and debentures 383,213  4,610 4.77%   383,078  4,565 4.78%   382,672  4,631 4.81% 
      Total interest bearing liabilities 15,216,721  18,689 0.49%   15,297,919  20,436 0.54%   14,102,558  26,115 0.74% 
Non-interest bearing liabilities:             
   Non-interest bearing deposits 4,803,171     4,826,927     4,529,782  
   Other liabilities 167,677     151,699     190,169  
      Total liabilities 20,187,569     20,276,545     18,822,509  
Stockholders' equity 3,067,972     2,981,376     2,942,812  
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 23,255,541    $ 23,257,921    $ 21,765,321  
Net interest income (FTE)  $ 150,178     $ 151,081     $ 156,474 
Net interest spread (FTE)  2.72%   2.74%    3.00% 
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date  2.85%   2.89%    3.21% 
              
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date  2.91%   2.94%    3.43% 
              
Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 2.77%   2.78%    3.02% 
Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)  4.61%   4.54%    4.29% 
              
Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1)  2.80%   2.82%    3.20% 
Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1)  4.56%   4.54%    4.56% 
              
(1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
              


Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data     
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands, except share data)     
QUARTER-TO-DATE     
Financial Highlights - GAAP     
Net Income$80,561 $74,911 $67,407 $52,955 $65,885 
Diluted earnings per share 0.74  0.69  0.62  0.49  0.60 
Return on average assets 1.37% 1.29% 1.20% 0.96% 1.20%
Return on average common equity 10.42% 10.08% 9.20% 7.13% 8.91%
Return on tangible common equity 17.43% 17.25% 15.85% 12.48% 15.45%
Net interest margin (FTE) 2.85% 2.89% 2.99% 3.22% 3.21%
FTE adjustment 4,941  4,548  4,163  3,482  2,864 
Amortization of intangibles 3,331  3,333  3,344  3,351  3,362 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,460  2,462  2,470  2,475  2,483 
Average diluted shares outstanding 108,359,890  108,822,175  108,655,293  108,888,264  109,207,294 
Shares repurchased under plan 1,806,205  -  130,916  1,034,364  - 
Average price of shares repurchased 28.48  -  23.53  19.36  - 
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.18  0.18  0.18  0.17  0.17 
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)     
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1)$79,350 $75,435 $63,995 $61,977 $68,338 
Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.73  0.69  0.59  0.57  0.63 
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 2.77% 2.78% 2.86% 3.04% 3.02%
Accretable yield on acquired loans 4,122  5,619  6,630  8,999  8,948 
Efficiency ratio (1) 58.10% 56.75% 57.25% 54.75% 53.58%
Core return on average assets (1) 1.35% 1.30% 1.14% 1.13% 1.25%
Core return on average common equity (1) 10.26% 10.15% 8.73% 8.34% 9.24%
Core return on tangible common equity (1) 17.18% 17.36% 15.08% 14.51% 16.00%
YEAR-TO-DATE     
Financial Highlights - GAAP     
Net Income$222,879 $142,318 $67,407 $254,852 $201,897 
Diluted earnings per share 2.05  1.31  0.62  2.31  1.83 
Return on average assets 1.29% 1.25% 1.20% 1.18% 1.25%
Return on average common equity 9.91% 9.64% 9.20% 8.72% 9.27%
Return on tangible common equity 16.86% 16.56% 15.85% 15.25% 16.19%
Net interest margin (FTE) 2.91% 2.94% 2.99% 3.38% 3.43%
FTE adjustment 13,652  8,711  4,163  11,001  7,519 
Amortization of intangibles 10,008  6,677  3,344  13,495  10,144 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 7,392  4,932  2,470  9,968  7,493 
Average diluted shares outstanding 108,667,928  108,746,439  108,655,293  110,173,661  110,480,508 
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.54  0.36  0.18  0.68  0.51 
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)     
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1)$218,780 $139,430 $63,995 $264,300 $202,323 
Core diluted earnings per share (1) 2.01  1.28  0.59  2.40  1.83 
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 2.80% 2.82% 2.86% 3.16% 3.20%
Accretable yield on acquired loans 16,371  12,249  6,630  41,507  32,508 
Efficiency ratio (1) 57.37% 57.00% 57.25% 54.18% 53.99%
Core return on average assets (1) 1.27% 1.22% 1.14% 1.22% 1.26%
Core return on average common equity (1) 9.73% 9.45% 8.73% 9.05% 9.29%
Core return on tangible common equity (1) 16.56% 16.23% 15.08% 15.79% 16.22%
END OF PERIOD     
Book value per share$28.42 $28.03 $27.04 $27.53 $26.98 
Tangible book value per share 17.39  17.16  16.13  16.56  16.07 
Shares outstanding 106,603,231  108,386,669  108,345,732  108,077,662  109,023,781 
Full-time equivalent employees 2,740  2,783  2,817  2,827  2,840 
Total number of financial centers 185  198  198  204  226 
      
(1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
      


Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Quarter-to-Date 
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands, except per share data)     
QUARTER-TO-DATE     
Net Income$80,561 $74,911 $67,407 $52,955 $65,885 
Non-core items     
Gain on sale of branches -  (16) (5,300) (275) - 
Merger-related costs 1,401  686  233  731  902 
Early retirement program -  -  -  62  2,346 
Branch right-sizing (net) (3,041) 39  448  11,696  72 
Tax effect (1) 429  (185) 1,207  (3,192) (867)
Net non-core items (1,211) 524  (3,412) 9,022  2,453 
Core earnings (non-GAAP)$ 79,350 $ 75,435 $ 63,995 $ 61,977 $ 68,338 
      
Diluted earnings per share$0.74 $0.69 $0.62 $0.49 $0.60 
Non-core items     
Gain on sale of branches -  -  (0.05) -  - 
Merger-related costs 0.01  0.01  -  -  0.01 
Early retirement program -  -  -  -  0.02 
Branch right-sizing (net) (0.03) -  0.01  0.11  - 
Tax effect (1) 0.01  (0.01) 0.01  (0.03) - 
Net non-core items (0.01) -  (0.03) 0.08  0.03 
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.63 
      
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.     
      
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) 
      
QUARTER-TO-DATE     
   Other income$6,220 $8,110 $10,260 $10,557 $5,380 
Non-core items (1) 239  (445) (5,477) (275) (370)
   Core other income (non-GAAP)$ 6,459 $ 7,665 $ 4,783 $ 10,282 $ 5,010 
      
   Non-interest expense$114,333 $114,657 $113,002 $125,840 $116,577 
Non-core items (1) 1,879  (1,154) (858) (12,489) (3,690)
   Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$ 116,212 $ 113,503 $ 112,144 $ 113,351 $ 112,887 
      
   Salaries and employee benefits$61,902 $60,261 $60,340 $55,762 $61,144 
Non-core items (1) (66) -  -  (144) (2,448)
   Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)$ 61,836 $ 60,261 $ 60,340 $ 55,618 $ 58,696 
      
   Merger related costs$1,401 $686 $233 $731 $902 
Non-core items (1) (1,401) (686) (233) (731) (902)
   Core merger related costs (non-GAAP)$ - $ - $ - $ - $ - 
      
   Other operating expenses$34,565 $37,198 $36,063 $52,047 $35,807 
Non-core items (1) 3,759  (89) (208) (10,270) (11)
   Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP)$ 38,324 $ 37,109 $ 35,855 $ 41,777 $ 35,796 
      
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing costs.
      


Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Year-to-Date 
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands, except per share data)     
YEAR-TO-DATE     
Net Income$222,879 $142,318 $67,407 $254,852 $201,897 
Non-core items     
Gain on sale of branches (5,316) (5,316) (5,300) (8,368) (8,093)
Merger-related costs 2,320  919  233  4,531  3,800 
Early retirement program -  -  -  2,901  2,839 
Branch right-sizing (net) (2,554) 487  448  13,727  2,031 
Tax effect (1) 1,451  1,022  1,207  (3,343) (151)
Net non-core items (4,099) (2,888) (3,412) 9,448  426 
Core earnings (non-GAAP)$ 218,780 $ 139,430 $ 63,995 $ 264,300 $ 202,323 
      
Diluted earnings per share$2.05 $1.31 $0.62 $2.31 $1.83 
Non-core items     
Gain on sale of branches (0.05) (0.05) (0.05) (0.07) (0.07)
Merger-related costs 0.02  0.01  -  0.04  0.03 
Early retirement program -  -  -  0.03  0.02 
Branch right-sizing (net) (0.02) -  0.01  0.12  0.02 
Tax effect (1) 0.01  0.01  0.01  (0.03) - 
Net non-core items (0.04) (0.03) (0.03) 0.09  - 
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$ 2.01 $ 1.28 $ 0.59 $ 2.40 $ 1.83 
      
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.     
      
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) 
      
YEAR-TO-DATE     
   Other income$24,590 $18,370 $10,260 $38,547 $27,990 
Non-core items (1) (5,683) (5,922) (5,477) (8,738) (8,463)
   Core other income (non-GAAP)$ 18,907 $ 12,448 $ 4,783 $ 29,809 $ 19,527 
      
   Non-interest expense$341,992 $227,659 $113,002 $484,736 $358,896 
Non-core items (1) (133) (2,012) (858) (21,529) (9,040)
   Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$ 341,859 $ 225,647 $ 112,144 $ 463,207 $ 349,856 
      
   Salaries and employee benefits$182,503 $120,601 $60,340 $242,474 $186,712 
Non-core items (1) (66) -  -  (3,085) (2,941)
   Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)$ 182,437 $ 120,601 $ 60,340 $ 239,389 $ 183,771 
      
   Merger related costs$2,320 $919 $233 $4,531 $3,800 
Non-core items (1) (2,320) (919) (233) (4,531) (3,800)
   Core merger related costs (non-GAAP)$ - $ - $ - $ - $ - 
      
   Other operating expenses$107,826 $73,261 $36,063 $165,201 $113,154 
Non-core items (1) 3,462  (297) (208) (12,155) (1,885)
   Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP)$ 111,288 $ 72,964 $ 35,855 $ 153,046 $ 111,269 
      
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right-sizing costs.
      


Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period   
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands, except per share data)     
      
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 
      
Total common stockholders' equity$3,029,764 $3,038,599 $2,930,008 $2,975,889 $2,941,474 
Intangible assets:     
   Goodwill (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305)
   Other intangible assets (100,428) (103,759) (107,091) (111,110) (114,460)
Total intangibles (1,175,733) (1,179,064) (1,182,396) (1,186,415) (1,189,765)
Tangible common stockholders' equity$ 1,854,031 $ 1,859,535 $ 1,747,612 $ 1,789,474 $ 1,751,709 
      
Total assets$23,225,930 $23,423,159 $23,348,117 $22,359,752 $21,437,395 
Intangible assets:     
   Goodwill (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305)
   Other intangible assets (100,428) (103,759) (107,091) (111,110) (114,460)
Total intangibles (1,175,733) (1,179,064) (1,182,396) (1,186,415) (1,189,765)
Tangible assets$ 22,050,197 $ 22,244,095 $ 22,165,721 $ 21,173,337 $ 20,247,630 
      
Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans (212,087) (441,353) (797,629) (904,673) (970,488)
Total assets excluding PPP loans$ 23,013,843 $ 22,981,806 $ 22,550,488 $ 21,455,079 $ 20,466,907 
Tangible assets excluding PPP loans$ 21,838,110 $ 21,802,742 $ 21,368,092 $ 20,268,664 $ 19,277,142 
      
Ratio of common equity to assets 13.04% 12.97% 12.55% 13.31% 13.72%
Ratio of common equity to assets excluding PPP loans 13.16% 13.22% 12.99% 13.87% 14.37%
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.41% 8.36% 7.88% 8.45% 8.65%
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans 8.49% 8.53% 8.18% 8.83% 9.09%
      
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share     
      
Total common stockholders' equity$3,029,764 $3,038,599 $2,930,008 $2,975,889 $2,941,474 
Intangible assets:     
   Goodwill (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305)
   Other intangible assets (100,428) (103,759) (107,091) (111,110) (114,460)
Total intangibles (1,175,733) (1,179,064) (1,182,396) (1,186,415) (1,189,765)
Tangible common stockholders' equity$ 1,854,031 $ 1,859,535 $ 1,747,612 $ 1,789,474 $ 1,751,709 
Shares of common stock outstanding 106,603,231  108,386,669  108,345,732  108,077,662  109,023,781 
Book value per common share$ 28.42 $ 28.03 $ 27.04 $ 27.53 $ 26.98 
Tangible book value per common share$ 17.39 $ 17.16 $ 16.13 $ 16.56 $ 16.07 
      
Calculation of Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Excluding Average PPP Loans   
      
Total Tier 1 capital$ 2,012,059 $ 2,000,023 $ 1,939,868 $ 1,884,563 $ 1,868,173 
      
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio$22,199,822 $22,244,118 $21,668,406 $20,765,127 $20,652,454 
Average PPP loans (359,828) (707,296) (891,070) (937,544) (967,152)
Adjusted average assets excluding average PPP loans$ 21,839,994 $ 21,536,822 $ 20,777,336 $ 19,827,583 $ 19,685,302 
      
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.06% 8.99% 8.95% 9.08% 9.05%
Tier 1 leverage ratio excluding average PPP loans 9.21% 9.29% 9.34% 9.50% 9.49%
 


Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date   
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands)     
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets     
      
Net income$80,561 $74,911 $67,407 $52,955 $65,885 
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment (1,211) 524  (3,412) 9,022  2,453 
Core earnings$ 79,350 $ 75,435 $ 63,995 $ 61,977 $ 68,338 
      
Average total assets$ 23,255,541 $ 23,257,921 $ 22,738,821 $ 21,852,094 $ 21,765,321 
      
Return on average assets 1.37% 1.29% 1.20% 0.96% 1.20%
Core return on average assets 1.35% 1.30% 1.14% 1.13% 1.25%
      
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity     
      
Net income$80,561 $74,911 $67,407 $52,955 $65,885 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,460  2,462  2,470  2,475  2,483 
Total income available to common stockholders$ 83,021 $ 77,373 $ 69,877 $ 55,430 $ 68,368 
      
Net non-core items, net of taxes (1,211) 524  (3,412) 9,022  2,453 
Core earnings 79,350  75,435  63,995  61,977  68,338 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,460  2,462  2,470  2,475  2,483 
Total core income available to common stockholders$ 81,810 $ 77,897 $ 66,465 $ 64,452 $ 70,821 
      
Average common stockholders' equity$3,067,205 $2,980,609 $2,972,689 $2,955,865 $2,942,045 
Average intangible assets:     
   Goodwill (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,064,893)
   Other intangibles (102,576) (105,785) (109,850) (113,098) (116,385)
Total average intangibles (1,177,881) (1,181,090) (1,185,155) (1,188,403) (1,181,278)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity$ 1,889,324 $ 1,799,519 $ 1,787,534 $ 1,767,462 $ 1,760,767 
      
Return on average common equity 10.42% 10.08% 9.20% 7.13% 8.91%
Return on tangible common equity 17.43% 17.25% 15.85% 12.48% 15.45%
Core return on average common equity 10.26% 10.15% 8.73% 8.34% 9.24%
Core return on tangible common equity 17.18% 17.36% 15.08% 14.51% 16.00%
      
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)     
      
Non-interest expense$114,333 $114,657 $113,002 $125,840 $116,577 
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment 1,879  (1,154) (858) (12,489) (3,690)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (339) (863) (343) (545) (600)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,331) (3,333) (3,344) (3,351) (3,362)
Efficiency ratio numerator$ 112,542 $ 109,307 $ 108,457 $ 109,455 $ 108,925 
      
Net-interest income$145,237 $146,533 $146,681 $154,960 $153,610 
Non-interest income 48,550  47,115  49,549  41,761  69,479 
Non-core non-interest income adjustment 239  (445) (5,477) (275) (370)
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 4,941  4,548  4,163  3,482  2,864 
Gain on sale of securities (5,248) (5,127) (5,471) (16) (22,305)
Efficiency ratio denominator$ 193,719 $ 192,624 $ 189,445 $ 199,912 $ 203,278 
      
Efficiency ratio (1) 58.10% 56.75% 57.25% 54.75% 53.58%
      
(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
      



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)  
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands)     
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin     
      
Net interest income$145,237 $146,533 $146,681 $154,960 $153,610 
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 4,941  4,548  4,163  3,482  2,864 
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 150,178  151,081  150,844  158,442  156,474 
      
Total accretable yield (4,122) (5,619) (6,630) (8,999) (8,948)
Core net interest income$ 146,056 $ 145,462 $ 144,214 $ 149,443 $ 147,526 
      
PPP loan and additional liquidity interest income (10,064) (9,445) (12,257)$ (6,983)$ (6,131)
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity$ 140,114 $ 141,636 $ 138,587 $ 151,459 $ 150,343 
      
Average earning assets$ 20,901,992 $ 20,959,642 $ 20,484,908 $ 19,573,651 $ 19,415,314 
Average PPP loan balance and additional liquidity (1,475,098) (2,659,831) (3,617,567)$ (2,837,125)$ (2,359,928)
Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity$ 19,426,894 $ 18,299,811 $ 16,867,341 $ 16,736,526 $ 17,055,386 
      
Net interest margin 2.85% 2.89% 2.99% 3.22% 3.21%
Core net interest margin 2.77% 2.78% 2.86% 3.04% 3.02%
Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity 2.86% 3.10% 3.33% 3.60% 3.51%
      
Calculation of Core Loan Yield     
      
Loan interest income (FTE)$132,399 $138,987 $146,601 $160,306 $163,379 
Total accretable yield (4,122) (5,619) (6,630) (8,999) (8,948)
Core loan interest income$ 128,277 $ 133,368 $ 139,971 $ 151,307 $ 154,431 
PPP loan interest income (9,614) (8,958) (11,652)$ (6,457)$ (5,782)
Core loan interest income without PPP loans$ 118,663 $ 124,410 $ 128,319 $ 144,850 $ 148,649 
      
Average loan balance$ 11,030,438 $ 11,783,839 $ 12,518,300 $ 13,457,077 $ 14,315,014 
Average PPP loan balance (359,828) (707,296) (891,070)$ (937,544)$ (967,152)
Average loan balance without PPP loans$ 10,670,610 $ 11,076,543 $ 11,627,230 $ 12,519,533 $ 13,347,862 
      
Core loan yield 4.61% 4.54% 4.53% 4.47% 4.29%
Core loan yield without PPP loans 4.41% 4.51% 4.48% 4.60% 4.43%
      
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings    
      
Net income available to common stockholders$80,561 $74,911 $67,407 $52,955 $65,885 
Provision for income taxes 18,770  17,018  14,363  10,970  17,633 
Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) (19,890) (12,951) 1,445  6,943  22,981 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (5,248) (5,127) (5,471) (16) (22,305)
Net pre-tax non-core items (1,640) 709  (4,619) 12,214  3,320 
Adjusted Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings$ 72,553 $ 74,560 $ 73,125 $ 83,066 $ 87,514 
      



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date   
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands)     
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets     
      
Net income$222,879 $142,318 $67,407 $254,852 $201,897 
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment (4,099) (2,888) (3,412) 9,448  426 
Core earnings$ 218,780 $ 139,430 $ 63,995 $ 264,300 $ 202,323 
      
Average total assets$ 23,085,987 $ 22,999,805 $ 22,738,821 $ 21,590,745 $ 21,503,564 
      
Return on average assets 1.29% 1.25% 1.20% 1.18% 1.25%
Core return on average assets 1.27% 1.22% 1.14% 1.22% 1.26%
      
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity     
      
Net income$222,879 $142,318 $67,407 $254,852 $201,897 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 7,392  4,932  2,470  9,968  7,493 
Total income available to common stockholders$ 230,271 $ 147,250 $ 69,877 $ 264,820 $ 209,390 
      
Net non-core items, net of taxes (4,099) (2,888) (3,412) 9,448  426 
Core earnings 218,780  139,430  63,995  264,300  202,323 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 7,392  4,932  2,470  9,968  7,493 
Total core income available to common stockholders$ 226,172 $ 144,362 $ 66,465 $ 274,268 $ 209,816 
      
Average common stockholders' equity$3,007,181 $2,976,671 $2,972,689 $2,921,039 $2,910,366 
Average intangible assets:     
   Goodwill (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,075,305) (1,065,190) (1,061,793)
   Other intangibles (106,043) (107,806) (109,850) (118,812) (120,731)
Total average intangibles (1,181,348) (1,183,111) (1,185,155) (1,184,002) (1,182,524)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity$ 1,825,833 $ 1,793,560 $ 1,787,534 $ 1,737,037 $ 1,727,842 
      
Return on average common equity 9.91% 9.64% 9.20% 8.72% 9.27%
Return on tangible common equity 16.86% 16.56% 15.85% 15.25% 16.19%
Core return on average common equity 9.73% 9.45% 8.73% 9.05% 9.29%
Core return on tangible common equity 16.56% 16.23% 15.08% 15.79% 16.22%
      
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)     
      
Non-interest expense$341,992 $227,659 $113,002 $484,736 $358,896 
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (133) (2,012) (858) (21,529) (9,040)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (1,545) (1,206) (343) (1,706) (1,161)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment (10,008) (6,677) (3,344) (13,495) (10,144)
Efficiency ratio numerator$ 330,306 $ 217,764 $ 108,457 $ 448,006 $ 338,551 
      
Net-interest income$438,451 $293,214 $146,681 $639,734 $484,774 
Non-interest income 145,214  96,664  49,549  239,769  198,008 
Non-core non-interest income adjustment (5,683) (5,922) (5,477) (8,738) (8,463)
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 13,652  8,711  4,163  11,001  7,519 
Gain on sale of securities (15,846) (10,598) (5,471) (54,806) (54,790)
Efficiency ratio denominator$ 575,788 $ 382,069 $ 189,445 $ 826,960 $ 627,048 
      
Efficiency ratio (1) 57.37% 57.00% 57.25% 54.18% 53.99%
      
(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
  


Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date (continued)  
For the Quarters EndedSep 30Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30
(Unaudited) 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
($ in thousands)     
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin     
      
Net interest income$438,451 $293,214 $146,681 $639,734 $484,774 
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 13,652  8,711  4,163  11,001  7,519 
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 452,103  301,925  150,844  650,735  492,293 
      
Total accretable yield (16,371) (12,249) (6,630) (41,507) (32,508)
Core net interest income$ 435,732 $ 289,676 $ 144,214 $ 609,228 $ 459,785 
Average earning assets$ 20,783,708 $ 20,723,587 $ 20,484,908 $ 19,272,886 $ 19,172,318 
      
Net interest margin 2.91% 2.94% 2.99% 3.38% 3.43%
Core net interest margin 2.80% 2.82% 2.86% 3.16% 3.20%
      
Calculation of Core Loan Yield     
      
Loan interest income (FTE)$417,987 $285,588 $146,601 $688,600 $528,294 
Total accretable yield (16,371) (12,249) (6,630) (41,507) (32,508)
Core loan interest income$ 401,616 $ 273,339 $ 139,971 $ 647,093 $ 495,786 
Average loan balance$ 11,772,077 $ 12,149,041 $ 12,518,300 $ 14,260,689 $ 14,530,938 
      
Core loan yield 4.56% 4.54% 4.53% 4.54% 4.56%
      
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings    
      
Net income available to common stockholders$222,879 $142,318 $67,407 $254,852 $201,897 
Provision for income taxes 50,151  31,381  14,363  64,890  53,920 
Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) (31,396) (11,506) 1,445  74,973  68,030 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (15,846) (10,598) (5,471) (54,806) (54,790)
Net pre-tax non-core items (5,550) (3,910) (4,619) 12,791  577 
Adjusted Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings$ 220,238 $ 147,685 $ 73,125 $ 352,700 $ 269,634 
      

