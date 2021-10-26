Marygold & Co. launches unique banking and financial services solution built to organize financial lives

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygold & Co. today announced the beta launch of its unique fintech solution, a free banking and financial services app plus debit card combination that provides access to FDIC-insured accounts and an empowering digital alternative to traditional banking.

Like having a private banker on your phone offering personalized banking and financial services, the Marygold & Co. app allows clients to better manage their finances anytime, anywhere, with no banking fees, no minimums and no credit checks. From real-time payments and interest-earning money pool savings accounts to goal-setting functionality and automated funding options, the app’s exclusive tools enable users to organize their financial lives while helping them navigate their personal financial journey. The Marygold & Co. contactless Debit Mastercard can be used at a nationwide network of 37,000 surcharge-free MoneyPass ATMs and anywhere Mastercard is accepted worldwide.

“Imagine paying anyone in the U.S. with an email or mobile phone without guessing whether they can receive the transaction. Imagine earning interest on all your bank accounts without minimums, fees or limits. Imagine getting paid up to two days early with payroll direct deposit,” said Chad Butler, Marygold & Co.’s president and COO. “With Marygold & Co. — the future of online banking — those imaginations are reality. Leave the big bank mentality behind, join the Marygold & Co. community and take control of your money today!”

In addition, Marygold & Co. recently signed a deal with Elwood Edwards, the iconic voice from America Online’s famous “You’ve Got Mail” notification, to be an official voice for the company’s app. Within the Marygold & Co. application, Edwards’ voice will say things like, “You’ve got money!” when clients receive a payment.

Additional Marygold & Co. features include the following:

Convenient “pay anyone” capability authorizes clients to send real-time payments to anyone in the U.S. — regardless of whether they have a Marygold & Co. account — with just an email and/or mobile phone number. Receivers simply select their preferred method to receive payment.

Advanced security features, including in-app control of card spend, an EMV chip and a customized security dashboard, empower clients to take control of their account security.

Contactless payment options utilizing NFC technology enable touch-free tap-to-pay transactions from the Marygold & Co. debit card. Smartphone, key fob and other wearable tap-to-pay options are coming soon.

Unlimited, customized, individual FDIC-insured savings accounts with automated funding, called money pools, allow clients to set up custom goals and funding options to save up for life’s most important events.

High annual percentage yield on all deposits. (APY% rates are calculated based on the federal funds rate and may change after the account is opened.)

Payroll direct deposit permits clients to receive payments up to two days early.

About Marygold & Co.

Marygold & Co. offers individuals and families a secure way to send, receive, spend and save money through a customizable mobile banking and financial services app built to organize financial lives. The future of banking, Marygold & Co. offers innovative features like the “pay anyone” capability, advanced security, nationwide surcharge-free MoneyPass ATMs, contactless payment options, interest-earning money-saving pools and many other best-in-class banking technology solutions for taking control of your money. Come join our community: https://marygoldandco.com.

Marygold & Co. is a financial technology company and not a bank. Depository services are provided by LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (“LendingClub Bank”). Deposits are insured by the FDIC up to the allowable limit. LendingClub Bank is not an affiliate of Marygold & Co. (“Marygold”) and is not responsible for the products and services provided by Marygold. The content on this page is for informational or advertising purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized professional advice.

