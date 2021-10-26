NUGS to Take Full Operational Control of Downtown LA Cannabis Dispensary

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB: NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company is set to take full operational control of the downtown Los Angeles “MDRN Tree” cannabis product dispensary, the Company’s first in-house end-market consumer-facing retail sales outlet.

NUGS will begin to record sales from the dispensary on its books beginning in November 2021.

“We continue to build a full farm-to-sale vertical model, and MDRN Tree is a big part of that vision,” noted Simon Yu, CEO of NUGS. “It’s exciting to watch the pieces come together, and we look forward to supplying and growing the MDRN Tree brand, and continuing to develop a model that will give our cultivation business wider distribution at potentially higher margins.”

Management notes that NUGS has been working diligently with its accounting and operations team to ensure a smooth transition as it takes over operational control at the dispensary. The downtown Los Angeles MDRN Tree dispensary will represent the implementation of one of the Company’s recently acquired California cannabis licenses.



About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based and incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Firm's NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands.

For more information, visit http://www.CannabisStrategic.com

