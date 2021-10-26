iCAD to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 9

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 9.



Tuesday, November 9th at 4:30pm ET Domestic: 855-327-6837 International: 631-891-4304 Conference ID: 10016811 Webcast: https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cp8sjumj

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

