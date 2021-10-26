Hyris Chalk Up Another Success Fighting COVID19, Providing Canadian Researchers and Medical Specialists With a New Test to Detect T-Cell Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than one year supporting the Canadian government, NGOs, and corporations in the fight against COVID-19, following the authorization granted by Health Canada in September 2020 , Hyris keeps researching and delivering new strategies and solutions to move on to the next phase - possibly out of the pandemic.

Hyris, a global, innovation-based biotechnology company renowned for its inclusive approach to genetic analysis, offers a wide range of solutions to support medical professionals and decision-makers. Many Canadian organizations and medical centres have already chosen the Hyris System™, Hyris' proprietary genetic testing platform, as the ideal 'Point of Care' solution in the fight against COVID-19. The Hyris SystemTM, also thanks to the power of the extremely portable proprietary hardware HYRIS bCUBE™, works anywhere and at any time, successfully detecting the presence of the Coronavirus on surfaces and environments (the SARS-CoV-2 Environmental test) and the infection COVID-19 into individuals (SARS-CoV-2 Human test), including all the main Variants of Concern emerged since July 2020, helping to keep people safe around the world effectively.

"Alongside with limiting the spread of SARS-CoV-2 new variants and potential hotspots, getting high immunity rates among populations is number one priority for policymakers and health institutions," says Stefano Lo Priore, Founder and CEO at Hyris. "Hyris integrated its solutions with a simple yet effective test, to measure a patient T-cell immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19."

The T-Cell clinical test kit was developed through an exclusive licensing agreement between Hyris and Duke-NUS Medical School. "This new kit enables quick evaluation of T-cell immune responses in COVID-19 convalescent patients as well as vaccinated people," adds Isabella Della Noce, Chief Biologist at Hyris. "This is a new dimension for vaccine strategies as we face the threat of new virus variants."

Led by Professor Antonio Bertoletti from the Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases at Duke-NUS, the research team discovered a simple and rapid method to measure the T-cell immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Their study was published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

According to Duke-NUS' press release, this discovery allows a rapid and large-scale expansion of studies to track T-cell activity across the world while not requiring specialized or expensive equipment, helping to define the correlates of protection from T Cells and antibodies for the development of COVID-19 vaccines,

Such a test is a prime example of how scientific innovation is key to the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to boost population immunity. "Today, more than ever before, we need wider access to diagnostic systems and tests, but also to support and validate vaccination campaigns around the world," concludes Lo Priore.

