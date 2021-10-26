Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Five Members to its Newly Formed Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “company”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites never before targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Luca Benatti, Ph.D. will serve as chair of the SAB. Additional appointments include Samuel Broder, M.D.; Lorenzo Leoni, Ph.D.; Joanne Taylor, Ph.D.; and Michel Vellard, Ph.D.



“I am honored to welcome Dr. Benatti, Dr. Broder, Dr. Leoni, Dr. Taylor and Dr. Vellard to our advisory board and want to express my gratitude for their scientific contributions as we continue to expand our pipeline and progress Gain Therapeutics’ lead program in Parkinson’s Disease toward clinical studies,” said Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer of Gain. “These individuals are luminaries in their respective fields and will perform significant roles in shaping our future clinical programs. And I would like to especially thank Dr. Benatti for his commitment to serve as chair of our SAB.”

Luca Benatti, Ph.D., Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Benatti will lead Gain’s SAB and work closely with the company’s leadership team to shape the scientific strategy and advance Gain’s early-stage programs. He has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Dr. Benatti serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of EryDel S.p.A., a private biotechnology company focused on rare diseases. Prior to EryDel, Dr. Benatti was Co-founder and CEO of Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. Under his leadership, Newron developed a pipeline of innovative therapies including Xadago, approved worldwide for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Previously, Dr. Benatti held research and development positions at Pharmacia & Upjohn and its predecessor companies. Dr. Benatti has authored several scientific publications and holds a number of patents. He currently serves as a director of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. and Metis Precision Medicine. Dr. Benatti also serves as chairman of Italian Angels for Biotech, a member of the Advisory Board of the Sofinnova Telethon Fund, and as a member of the Development and of the Strategic Advisory Boards of Zambon S.p.A. Dr. Benatti graduated and performed post-doctoral work at the Milano Genetics Institute.

Samuel Broder, M.D.

Dr. Broder has been at the forefront of science and medicine in many diverse arenas throughout his career. He is the former Director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), appointed by President Ronald Reagan, where he oversaw the development of numerous anti-cancer therapeutic agents, as well as the first three agents approved by the FDA specifically to treat the AIDS virus. In addition, Dr. Broder oversaw the launch of several large-scale clinical trials related to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. He has held various executive positions within biopharmaceuticals companies, including EVP for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at Celera Corporation where he helped advance the human genome project. He is the author and co-author of over 340 scientific publications and holds many patents. Dr. Broder was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 1993. He graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Stanford University.

Lorenzo Leoni, Ph.D.

Dr. Leoni is a scientific serial entrepreneur and founder of six biomedical companies in the US and in Europe with an extensive network within academic, financial and industrial biotech and medtech industries. Mr. Leoni is a co-founder of Gain Therapeutics and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Industrie Biomediche Insubri SA, a board member of Artificaly SA, and a managing partner of TiVenture SA, investing in biomedical, medical devices, industrial high-tech, digital health and other high potential companies. Dr. Leoni received his Ph.D. in biochemistry from University of Lausanne and completed his post-doctoral fellowship at the University of California San Diego, where he served as Assistant Professor in the department of Medicine, Division of Hematology Oncology.

Joanne Taylor, Ph.D.

Dr. Taylor has over 25 years experience in the neuroscience industry. She served as vice president for Prescient Healthcare Group where she headed up their neuroscience business, advising on portfolio, clinical and regulatory strategies of a wide array of global top 25 pharmaceutical company clients. While at Eisai’s London Research Laboratories and European Headquarters, she directed global teams in the discovery of novel therapeutic strategies for neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s Disease. Dr. Taylor received a Ph.D. in Developmental Neuroscience from King’s College London and completed a postdoctoral fellowship and senior research post at the ETH in Zurich.

Michel Vellard, Ph.D.

Dr. Vellard currently serves as chief scientific officer for Home Biosciences. He has over 25 years of experience in translational biology, including co-founding Audacity Therapeutics, serving as vice president of research at Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, and head of lysosomal biology and principal scientist at BioMarin. More than 10 rare diseases treatments that Dr. Vellard has worked on have been approved by the FDA and EMA (enzyme replacement therapy for Morquio syndrome approved in 2014, etc.). Dr. Vellard holds multiple patents and has authored and co-authored many research publications. He received his Ph.D. in Virology from Pasteur and Curie Institutes and from Paris VI, VII, XI Universities. Dr. Vellard accomplished his post-doctoral fellowship at UCLA.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is positioned at the confluence of technology and healthcare and focused on redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.



For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market opportunity for Gain’s product candidates, the business strategies and development plans of Gain, and the timing of preclinical and clinical studies. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected include Gain’s ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate and manage its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Gain does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

