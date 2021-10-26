Franklin Electric Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights



Record sales of $459.0 million, compared to third quarter 2020 sales of $351.2 million, an increase of 31%

Strong organic sales growth in all three Segments; Distribution 30%, Fueling Systems 18%, and Water Systems 11%

Operating income was $56.6 million, compared to third quarter operating income in 2020 of $48.4 million, an increase of 17%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.98, a record for any quarter

Working capital as a percent of trailing twelve months sales improved 150 basis points to 27.6%



FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co. Inc. today announced third quarter 2021 financial results.

Third quarter 2021 sales were $459.0 million, compared to third quarter 2020 sales of $351.2 million. Third quarter 2021 operating income was $56.6 million, compared to third quarter operating income in 2020 of $48.4 million, an increase of 17 percent.

Third quarter 2021 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.98, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the third quarter 2020 of $0.82.

“We continued to break records in the third quarter of 2021, as we once again delivered the highest consolidated net sales, operating income, and EPS for any quarter in Franklin’s history. Demand remains strong across the business, with notably strong performance in our Distribution business, which posted impressive year-over-year sales growth of 43 percent. At the same time, our Water Systems and Fueling Systems segments maintained a remarkable pace with sales growing 28 and 18 percent, respectively,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“While supply chain challenges continue throughout the global economy, our team remains focused on managing these on-going challenges to meet our customers’ needs. The integration of recent acquisitions within Water Treatment continues to progress and offers a promising foundation to drive growth in our Global Water business. We look forward to capitalizing on sustained momentum in all of our business segments across the globe and drive value for our shareholders as we execute our strategic plan,” Mr. Sengstack concluded.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems sales, a new record for any quarter, were $260.7 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of $57.8 million or 28 percent versus the third quarter 2020. Water Systems sales, excluding acquisitions and the impact of foreign currency translation, were up about 11 percent compared to the third quarter 2020. Sales of groundwater pumping equipment and sales of both surface pumping and dewatering equipment increased due to strong end market demand. Water Systems operating income in the third quarter was $36.8 million driven by higher sales. Third quarter 2020 Water Systems operating income was $36.6 million.

Distribution sales, a new third quarter record, were $140.2 million in the third quarter 2021. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 30 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. Revenue growth was driven by broad-based demand in all regions and product categories. The Distribution segment operating income was $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to third quarter 2020 operating income of $6.4 million.

Fueling Systems sales, a new record for any quarter, were $81.0 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of $12.6 million versus the third quarter 2020. Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by about 27 percent compared to the third quarter 2020. The increase was due to higher demand for Fuel Management and Pumping Systems and Piping. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues decreased by about 1 percent, as sales increases of 11 percent in the rest of the world outside of China were offset by lower sales in China. Fueling Systems operating income in the third quarter was $23.9 million, compared to $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, driven by higher sales, as well as favorable geographic and product mix.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 were $93.9 million versus $133.7 million in the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to higher working capital requirements in support of higher revenues.

2021 Guidance

The Company is raising our most recent full year 2021 earnings per share before restructuring expenses to be in the range from $2.99 to $3.07.

Forward Looking Statements

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 459,019 $ 351,190 $ 1,229,345 $ 926,225 Cost of sales 295,903 226,893 798,444 604,489 Gross profit 163,116 124,297 430,901 321,736 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 106,446 75,472 288,534 223,409 Restructuring expense 76 441 381 2,189 Operating income 56,594 48,384 141,986 96,138 Interest expense (1,384 ) (1,130 ) (3,840 ) (3,496 ) Other income/(expense), net 2,061 (463 ) 1,531 (1,062 ) Foreign exchange income/(expense) (408 ) (140 ) (1,654 ) (84 ) Income before income taxes 56,863 46,651 138,023 91,496 Income tax (benefit)/expense 10,409 8,076 24,043 17,327 Net income $ 46,454 $ 38,575 $ 113,980 $ 74,169 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (282 ) (203 ) (787 ) (503 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 46,172 $ 38,372 $ 113,193 $ 73,666 Income per share: Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.82 $ 2.43 $ 1.58 Diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.82 $ 2.40 $ 1.57





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30 December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 75,952 $ 130,787 Receivables (net) 218,175 159,827 Inventories 395,531 300,932 Other current assets 38,472 27,708 Total current assets 728,130 619,254 Property, plant, and equipment, net 205,970 209,021 Right-of-use asset, net 36,181 31,954 Goodwill and other assets 575,700 412,078 Total assets $ 1,545,981 $ 1,272,307 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 163,941 $ 95,903 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 118,999 94,160 Current lease liability 12,240 11,090 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 106,293 2,551 Total current liabilities 401,473 203,704 Long-term debt 90,527 91,966 Long-term lease liability 24,087 20,866 Income taxes payable non-current 11,610 11,965 Deferred income taxes 27,540 25,671 Employee benefit plans 39,899 44,443 Other long-term liabilities 25,267 23,988 Redeemable noncontrolling interest (146 ) (245 ) Total equity 925,724 849,949 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,545,981 $ 1,272,307





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 113,980 $ 74,169 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,767 26,917 Non-cash lease expense 9,394 8,478 Share-based compensation 8,921 8,312 Other 1,978 (622 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (57,434 ) (5,147 ) Inventory (85,873 ) 4,322 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 92,214 26,069 Operating leases (9,394 ) (8,478 ) Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (355 ) - Other (12,296 ) (312 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 93,902 133,708 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (20,274 ) (15,239 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 839 28 Acquisitions and investments (193,987 ) (6,089 ) Other investing activities 38 (74 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (213,384 ) (21,374 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in debt 102,395 (20,748 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 11,390 3,014 Purchases of common stock (21,138 ) (19,091 ) Dividends paid (24,499 ) (21,641 ) Net cash flows from financing activities 68,148 (58,466 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,501 ) (3,793 ) Net change in cash and equivalents (54,835 ) 50,075 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 130,787 64,405 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 75,952 $ 114,480

Key Performance Indicators : Earnings Per Share Calculations

For the Third Quarter Earnings Before and After Restructuring 2021 2020 Change (in millions) Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 46.2 $ 38.4 20 % Allocated Earnings $ (0.3 ) $ (0.3 ) Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 45.9 $ 38.1 20 % Restructuring (before tax): $ 0.1 $ 0.4 Restructuring, net of tax: $ 0.1 $ 0.3 Earnings before Restructuring $ 46.0 $ 38.4 20 % For the Third Quarter Earnings Per Share 2021 2020 Change Before and After Restructuring (in millions except Earnings Per Share) Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 47.0 46.6 1 % Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported $ 0.98 $ 0.82 20 % Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ - $ 0.01 Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring $ 0.98 $ 0.83 18 %

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

Net Sales United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q3 2020 $111.5 $30.1 $41.8 $19.5 $202.9 $68.4 $98.0 ($18.1 ) $351.2 Q3 2021 $157.7 $36.5 $46.9 $19.6 $260.7 $81.0 $140.2 ($22.9 ) $459.0 Change $46.2 $6.4 $5.1 $0.1 $57.8 $12.6 $42.2 ($4.8 ) $107.8 % Change 41% 21% 12% 1% 28% 18% 43% 31% Foreign currency translation $0.9 ($0.3 ) ($0.1 ) $0.2 $0.7 $0.4 $0.0 % Change 1% -1 % 0% 1% 0% 1% 0% Acquisitions $33.7 $0.0 $0.0 $0.5 $34.2 $0.0 $13.2 Volume/Price $11.6 $6.7 $5.2 ($0.6 ) $22.9 $12.2 $29.0 % Change 10% 22% 12% -3 % 11% 18% 30%





Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

