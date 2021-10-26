BioRestorative Therapies Announces Nomination of Two New Members to the Board of Directors

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced the nomination of two new independent members to its Board of Directors with industry and medical device experience: Patrick F. Williams, Chief Financial Officer at STAAR Surgical, and David Rosa, President and Chief Executive Officer at NeuroOne. Their election to the Board will take effect in the event the Company’s pending registration statement becomes effective.



“Our new board member nominations represent qualified and diverse executives who bring new perspectives, relevant expertise and leadership experience, positioning BioRestorative to fulfill our mission of bringing cell therapies to patients” said Lance Alstodt, Chief Executive Officer of BioRestorative. “The addition of Patrick and David is part of a strategic effort to add meaningful leadership experience to BioRestorative’s Board of Directors to support the company’s focus on driving future growth, enhancing its corporate governance, and creating additional shareholder value.”

Patrick F. Williams

Patrick F. Williams has more than 20 years of experience across medical device, consumer product goods and technology sectors. Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of STAAR Surgical Company in July 2020, Mr. Williams is responsible for optimizing the financial performance of STAAR and ensuring the scalability of various functions to support high growth expansion. From 2016 to 2019, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Sientra, Inc. before transitioning to General Manager for its miraDry® business unit. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Williams served as Chief Financial Officer of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., a publicly-traded medical device company that was acquired by Allergan. Previously, he served as Vice President in finance, strategy and investor relations roles from 2007 to 2012 at NuVasive, Inc., a San-Diego based medical device company servicing the spine sector. He has also held finance roles with Callaway Golf and Kyocera Wireless. Mr. Williams received an MBA in Finance and Management from San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.

David Rosa

David Rosa has served as the Chief Executive Officer, President and a director of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, or NeuroOne (Nasdaq: NMTC), since July 2017 and served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of NeuroOne, Inc., formerly its wholly-owned subsidiary, from October 2016 until December 2019, when NeuroOne, Inc. merged with and into NeuroOne. NeuroOne is committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. From November 2009 to November 2015, Mr. Rosa served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Sunshine Heart, Inc., n/k/a Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a publicly-held early-stage medical device company. From 2008 to November 2009, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Milksmart, Inc., a company that specializes in medical devices for animals. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Rosa served as the Vice President of Global Marketing for Cardiac Surgery and Cardiology at St. Jude Medical, Inc. He serves as a director on the board of directors of Biotricity Inc (Nasdaq: BTCY) and is Chairman of the Board at Neuro Event Labs, a privately held AI-based diagnostics company in Finland.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy candidate to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

Email: ir@biorestorative.com