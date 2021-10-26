Confluence Delivers Market-leading 18f-4 Derivatives Monitoring Solution to Large Midwest Insurance and Multi-Strategy Investment Firm

Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, today announced it has expanded its partnership with a large Midwest insurance and multi-strategy investment firm that will utilize Confluence’s cloud-based Revolution platform for its 18f-4 derivatives and risk monitoring needs.

The multi-strategy firm which already uses Confluence’s Unity NXT Regulatory Reporting platform, will implement Confluence’s Revolution platform to provide a comprehensive solution compliant with the SEC’s updated 18f-4 framework requiring heightened disclosures and monitoring of derivatives exposure. With a focus on risk and regulatory oversight, this enhancement will provide the firm with a comprehensive suite of services including back testing, stress testing, board reporting, derivative and risk monitoring, and more.

Confluence’s 18f-4 solution has been built for automation and scale so that clients can reduce the risk of inaccurate or inconsistent filings, while providing checks and control over the entire reporting process.

Revolution’s ability to provide risk and regulatory capabilities, as well as performance measurement and attribution analysis, offers clients a fully integrated experience including robust data control and validation tools within a scalable cloud-based environment. The multifaceted nature of the offering means clients can streamline all their regulatory risk reporting needs, enabling them to focus on what is most important: adding value for their own clients.

“We’re excited to expand our regulatory reporting offering as the United States’ regulatory regime catches up to that of Europe in this area,” said Todd Moyer, Confluence’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Confluence is helping firms comply with these new, complex rules using our trusted products that bring the front, middle and back office together. Utilizing our Unity NXT Regulatory Reporting and Revolution platforms presents a unique opportunity for firms to deliver unprecedented capabilities to their own clients, and we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership.”

About Confluence

As a leading global technology solutions provider to the investment management industry, Confluence helps clients solve complex investment data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From innovative portfolio analytics to regulatory and financial reporting solutions, Confluence invests in the latest technology and data and in its team of industry experts to meet the evolving needs of asset managers and service providers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 40 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.