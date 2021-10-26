Causality Link Grows Team with Addition of Joseph Simonian as Technical Advisor

Salt Lake City, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Causality Link, an advanced, AI-driven financial information technology provider, today announced the addition of veteran Bayesian networks (BN) and natural language processing (NLP) expert Joseph Simonian as Technical Advisor.

Simonian is the founder and CIO of Autonomous Investment Technologies LLC, in Newton, MA, a company that provides artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) consulting services to the financial industry and builds custom quantitative models for financial firms. Over the last 15 years, he has held senior portfolio management and research positions in several asset management firms, including Natixis Investment Managers, Fidelity, PIMCO and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

As Technical Advisor, Simonian will help the firm maximize the possibilities of BN, NLP and causal modeling, and introduce Causality Link’s current and prospective partners to the full power of the firm’s platform.

"I’m excited to be joining Causality Link, a firm at the forefront of applying AI and machine learning to analyze capital markets,” said Simonian. “The inspiration behind Causality Link is that the best way to understand what millions of people are thinking and doing is to listen to what they are talking about. The power of the system comes from its global reach, and from constant additions and improvements. I’m looking forward to contributing to that development, and to helping disseminate that intelligence to asset owners.”

Simonian is a noted contributor to leading finance journals and is also a prominent speaker at investment events worldwide. He is one of the founding and current co-editors of The Journal of Financial Data Science, and serves on the editorial board for The Journal of Portfolio Management. He is also the advisory board member for the Financial Data Professional Institute. Simonian is the author of over 40 academic publications and holds a Ph.D. from the University of California, Santa Barbara; an M.A. from Columbia University; and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

"We’re extremely pleased to have Joseph joining the Causality Link team,” said Eric Jensen, Causality Link co-founder and chief technology officer. “He has built his career on applying ML and AI to investing in a way that’s not just theorizing, but is practical for the end user. His long track record of research excellence makes him one of the leading lights in financial data science, and we’re thrilled to have him onboard.”

Causality Link’s unique, AI-powered research platform extracts the knowledge contained within millions of documents and other text-based sources to provide investors and analysts with a unique perspective on companies, industries and macroeconomic drivers. By aggregating explicitly stated cause-and-effect relationships between market indicators and company key performance indicators (KPIs), the Causality Link platform provides clients with more significant, longer-lasting, less emotional and more precise insights and forecasts.

With the overall aim of improving transparency in financial markets, the Causality Link platform models the forces acting on the markets, leveraging machine learning and natural language processing techniques to weave together the insights and creativity of experts in understanding the causal relationships at work in the financial world. The solution is leading the next wave of AI innovation that leverages technology to combine human knowledge from thousands of authors.

About Causality Link

With its advanced AI-driven research platform, Causality Link helps investment research professionals produce smarter decisions by better understanding the “causal links” between their subjects and various market indicators. Causality Link was formed on the notion that long-term success in AI and Machine Learning requires a balance of human and machine collaboration that leverages the strongest qualities in each. Causality Link’s platform merges explicit expert knowledge of causation – not simply correlation – with the mathematical power of predictive analytics, enabling professionals to gain big-picture understanding of the financial markets. Visit www.causalitylink.com to learn more.